You know a Kendra Scott girl. Maybe she’s your sister, your coworker, or your college roommate who still wears the same initial necklace from 2016. Maybe she’s you. Kendra Scott is basically the official jewelry of millennials and Gen Z: colorful stone studs, dainty pendants, and the kind of stackable bracelets that get you a “wait, where’d you get that?” at brunch. Love it or roll your eyes at it, the designs are pretty, and right now they’re cheaper.

Kendra Scott’s “Yellow Friday” sale is live now and takes 30% off sitewide. It runs through Cyber Monday, November 30. The brand is also running a 2-for-$80 deal (though some things are excluded, like select fine jewelry, gift cards, limited-edition collabs, and layering sets).

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So if there’s a mom, aunt, or work friend on your list you have no idea what to get, a pair of sparkly earrings at 30% off is a pretty safe bet. Or skip all of them and buy yourself something nice, because you’ve earned it.

Here are some of our fave pieces…

The Viral Classic: Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace

The Elisa Pendant is the tiny, low-key necklace every Kendra Scott girl already owns or wants. It’s ivory mother-of-pearl on a 14k yellow gold over brass chain, and it’s down to $49 from $70, which makes it an easy gift for pretty much anyone on your list.

Dynamic Duo: Mini Elisa and Abbie Gold Set of 2 Delicate Chain Bracelets

If you can’t decide what to get her, this bracelet set gives her two: a pair of 14k gold-over-brass chains covered in lavender, pink, and sky blue opalite plus pastel crystals, now $80.50 instead of $115. She can wear them stacked or split them with her best friend.

Your Go-To Staple: Cailin Gold Crystal Stud Earrings in White CZ

Every jewelry box needs a pair of sparkly studs that go with everything, and these white cubic zirconia studs set in 14k gold over brass are down to $38.50 from $55, and they’re fancy enough for holiday parties but low-key enough to wear every day.

For Special Occasions: Lee Gold Drop Earrings in Black Opaque Glass

If she’s got a New Year’s Eve party or a fancy holiday dinner coming up, these black glass and 14k gold-over-brass drops are $42 (down from $60). Black and gold always looks expensive, and the small oval shape keeps them from being too much.

This is our layering pick: a 14k gold-filled paperclip chain with little black CZ accents, down to $98 from $140. It works with the dainty pendants she already owns, and it holds its own when she wears it alone, too.

More on Kendra Scott’s “Yellow Friday” Sale

Yellow Friday isn’t new. Kendra Scott has called its Black Friday event that for years, dating back to 2021. When a gift recipient or shopper gets that signature yellow Kendra Scott box, the name of this sale is inspired by the happiness linked to its arrival. Corny, we know, but you get that it gives the feels. But is this the biggest sale Kendra Scott has ever run? While 30% off isn’t anything to sneeze at, last year on Thanksgiving and Black Friday we do remember Kendra Scott stores offering 40% off some fashion jewelry and 25% off everything else (including fine and demi-fine). So this year’s deal is a little less on the colorful everyday stuff, a little more on the nicer pieces, and the sale lasts nearly two weeks instead of two days. Maybe that info will help you make the ultimate call whether to buy now or wait for a better deal later.

This “Yellow Friday” sale is set to end on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so you have until Cyber Monday to shop the 30% off sitewide sale. Just don’t wait too long if your heart is set on a particular stone color. Things may sell out.