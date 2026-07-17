Kiva’s Camino Excite THC Gummies Lived Up to the Name

I don’t think Camino Excite is really a sex gummy. It definitely can be. But that feels too narrow for what it does.

Kiva’s Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies feel more like a going-out gummy, or a “make whatever I’m doing feel a little more electric” gummy. The kind of edible I’d take before dancing, a concert, a party, getting ready with music on, or, yes, ending up in bed with someone. You know how some drinks get you so lit that you can do anything? These gummies work like that.

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Each gummy has 5mg THC, so this isn’t a giant edible commitment. The tin comes with 20 gummies, and the terpene blend includes limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and alpha-pinene. The effect landed for me as energized but not jittery, relaxed but not sleepy, and a little sultry in the body.

The wild cherry flavor helps the whole thing. Cherry flavor can give cough syrup fast, but this one tastes good in a sexy candy way. Not subtle, not boring, and not trying to be a wellness gummy.

The only thing to know is that Camino Excite takes its time. It took a little over an hour to fully show up for me, so this is not a “take it and immediately feel hot” situation. But once it hit, the name made sense. It made me feel more alert, more sensitive, more loose, and more interested in whatever was happening next.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Kiva’s Camino Wild Cherry Excite is more “turn the night up” than straight-up sex gummy.

The effect felt energized, sultry, and body-aware without making me jittery or too high. I got some tension release, a little mood lift, and a heightened sensitivity that made it useful for going out, being social, dancing, or getting intimate if the night goes there.

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC gummy for fun, stamina, sensitivity, and a more electric body buzz.

you want a low-dose THC gummy for fun, stamina, sensitivity, and a more electric body buzz. Skip it if: you need something fast-acting or want a heavier THC edible.

you need something fast-acting or want a heavier THC edible. Best part: it made me feel relaxed and energized at the same time, which is harder to pull off than it sounds.

it made me feel relaxed and energized at the same time, which is harder to pull off than it sounds. Biggest drawback: it took a little over an hour to kick in, so timing matters.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies

I tested Camino Wild Cherry Excite before going out to a party, which feels like the most honest setup for this kind of gummy. I wanted to see if “Excite” meant anything beyond cute marketing: more energy, more stamina, better mood, more fun, that kind of thing.

It took a little over an hour to really kick in, and by then the night had moved in a different direction. I ended up having sex, unintentionally as part of the test, and honestly, that’s where the gummy made the most sense. I felt relaxed enough to get into it, but still energized, sensitive, and alert.

I tried one gummy first, then two before the party, because 5mg THC is low for my tolerance. One was nice for a lighter lift while I could still work and go about my day. Two felt more like the full Excite experience for me. But if you’re newer to edibles, there’s an indent in the gummy so you can cut one in half and start with 2.5mg THC instead of a full 5mg.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

The wild cherry flavor is very good. I wish they had non-infused versions to just snack on. That goes for most of the Camino flavors.

Cherry is one of those edible flavors that can go wrong fast, though. Too medicinal and suddenly it tastes like over-the-counter cough syrup. Too fake and it feels like a melted red lollipop. Camino’s version lands in a better place: sweet, bold, and candy-like, but still grown enough for a gummy that is supposed to feel a little sexy.

The flavor fits the effect. It’s not soft or sleepy. It has that red, glossy, going-out energy, which makes sense for something called Excite. I wouldn’t call it subtle, but I also don’t want subtle from a wild cherry gummy.

Each gummy has 5mg THC, 10 calories, and 2g sugar. The 5mg dose makes these easy to approach, especially if you want a lift without getting too high. For me, one gummy was nice but light. Two was more my vibe.

The size is also easy. This is not one of those giant edibles that feels like a whole ass dessert before you even know if the high is going to work. It’s a small, simple gummy that tastes good.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These took a little over an hour to fully kick in for me. That was the main downside, mostly because Excite sounds like something that should hit quicker. It’s not fast-acting, so you need to give it time—especially if you are taking it before going out, dancing, a concert, or intimacy. This is a plan-ahead gummy, not a last-minute “pop it in.”

Once the effects kicked in, I felt relaxed, but not sleepy. Energized, but not jittery. There was a sultry body buzz that made everything feel a little more lit. I also felt more sensitive and alert. That’s where the sex-adjacent part comes in. This didn’t feel like a horny supplement gummy, but it did make it easier to get into the mood. When I ended up having sex after taking it, the timing worked out better than I expected. I felt more physically tuned in, more open, and more responsive.

There was also some relief and tension release, which I needed. Sometimes excitement is not about adding more stimulation. Sometimes it’s about relaxing enough that the stimulation actually gets through.

One gummy was good for a lighter, functional lift. I could still work, move through the day, and feel a little brighter without being obviously high. Two gummies felt more noticeable and more useful for the full “Excite” vibe: going out, dancing, flirting, or letting the night turn into something more physical. I’m pretty sure I could have taken a third gummy, but that’s for another time.

Want something with less THC? Read our review on Camino’s “Social” gummies.

What Makes These “Excite” Gummies?

Camino’s Excite gummies are developed around THC and terpenes, not a big libido-supplement stack. Each gummy has 5mg THC, which is a low dose for a lot of regular cannabis consumers, but that’s part of why the formula works. Too much THC can turn a fun, sexy, social edible into a weird internal monologue. This dose gave me enough lift without making feel faded AF.

The terpene blend is limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and pinene. That combination helps explain why the effect felt bright but not frantic. Limonene is the citrusy, mood-lift terpene people often associate with upbeat strains. Caryophyllene can bring a more grounding, body-relief feel. Linalool is softer and more relaxing. Pinene adds alertness and that clearer, more awake edge.

That mix is why Excite didn’t feel like a straight energy gummy or a straight relaxation gummy. It sat somewhere in the middle: loose, aware, a little tingly, and more interested in shit.

I would not treat the terpenes like magic, though. The THC is still the main active piece. But the overall effect did feel more tailored than a random 5mg gummy. It had a mission, and that mission was fun.

Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC

Terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and pinene

Dietary notes: 2g sugar and 10 calories

Flavor: Wild Cherry, sultry cherry vibes

Best for:

Going out: dancing, concerts, parties

Light daytime use

Flirting or intimacy

People who want a low-dose edible

Staying energized without feeling jittery

Pros:

Wild cherry flavor tastes genuinely good

Works for fun, productivity, and going out

Relaxing without feeling sleepy

Sultry body buzz

Heightened sensitivity and alertness

Helpful tension release

Good option if you want something sexy but not bedroom-only

Cons:

Took a little over an hour to kick in, so timing matters if you want to use it before plans

5mg THC may be too low for frequent cannabis consumers

People who want a heavy edible may need more than one

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies are on sale at $31.50 for a tin of 20 gummies, with 5mg THC per gummy. That comes out to about $1.58 per gummy, which feels pretty reasonable for a Kiva product. Typically, these run for $35.

As always, check availability in your state before ordering or looking for it locally. Depending on where you live, you may be looking at the hemp-derived version online or a state-compliant cannabis version in a dispensary. The good news is that Kiva is good at keeping the Camino experience consistent, but the exact version you can buy depends on your market.

Kiva ships hemp-derived Caminos to: Alabama, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

State-licensed cannabis Caminos are available in: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma.

The Bottom Line

Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies are sexy, but I would not limit them to sex. They are better described as a fun gummy: something for going out, dancing, flirting, getting dressed, having a more energized day, or making intimacy feel easier if the night goes there.

The wild cherry flavor is good, the 5mg THC dose is approachable, and the terpene blend gives the high a nice mix of lift and relaxation. I felt alert, loose, sensitive, and a little more turned on by whatever was happening around me.

The only real catch is timing. These took a little over an hour to fully kick in, and one gummy was too light for my tolerance. But once I found the right dose, Camino Excite did what the name promised. It made the moment feel more alive.