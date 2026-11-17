I want my holiday party outfit to be the exact color of this weed gummy. It’s a sultry burgundy I haven’t seen another gummy brand replicate. Maybe I’ll bring the tin shopping.

Kiva is offering a limited time gummy for the holidays, Camino’s ‘Festive’ Holiday Punch. Upon opening the tin, I got cranberry and orange juice scent right away. I would’ve signed off on that as a gummy flavor. Then I remembered there was cinnamon in there. I like cinnamon when it’s floating around in a drink and I can fish it out. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about chewing it since I’m not a cinnamon candy type of person.

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Photo Credit: MAha Haq

My Quick Bites

I thought the cinnamon in the Holiday Punch gummies would be weird. Turns out it’s what makes the tart cranberry taste like spiked punch. The flavor balance was indeed festive. I tried the ten-count 10mg THC gummies. With my tolerance, 10mg is the dose I want for a holiday party. But most dispensaries have the 20-count tin with 5mg THC. Nothing too different except for what each gummy has, but the entire tin contains 100mg THC.

Buy it if : you’re the person looking for another cup of the spiced and spiked cranberry punch.

: you’re the person looking for another cup of the spiced and spiked cranberry punch. Skip it if : you want something that hits quickly in 15 minutes.

: you want something that hits quickly in 15 minutes. Best part : I took 10mg in the afternoon and still felt like going out.

: I took 10mg in the afternoon and still felt like going out. Biggest drawback: You can only get this flavor in three states, and it’s seasonal.

How I Tested Them

I got the fun version with ten gummies at 10mg each. The one Kiva shows on its site has twenty gummies at 5mg each. Both say 100mg THC per package on the tin and dispensary menu, which is useful right up until you’re trying to figure out how much THC is in the one gummy you’re holding. That’s the bigger number above it on the tin next to per serving.

I ate one whole 10mg gummy in the same afternoon I got them, because I was worried it wouldn’t taste right (but it did). Mine had the same little indent I’ve seen on other Caminos, so I could’ve cut it in half if I wanted 5mg. But if you have the 5mg per gummy version, you’d be able to cut half into 2.5mg THC.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

About 45 minutes in, I was still waiting. A few minutes later, there it was. Pretty much how it goes when I take a Camino. It likes to take its sweet time, but not too long. Sometimes the fast-acting gummies can hit too strong and get you drowsy quickly. So I like this one isn’t formulated like that.

I do usually regret eating 10mg in the middle of the afternoon because I get too lazy or sleepy while there’s still a whole day left. This time I was in a damn good mood. I was definitely high, and if somebody had texted me about a party right then, I’d have asked what time.

Kiva calls Holiday Punch’s blend “sativa-like.” I can see why. I was high and in a good mood, and I still felt like going out. As for what the listed terpenes (limonene, beta-caryophyllene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene) had to do with it, there’s some interesting research on limonene, the citrusy one. People in one study felt less anxious when they inhaled it with THC. I ate a gummy, so I can’t tell you how much of my high came down to the blend. I can tell you that I was energized enough to go to a party once it kicked in.

I felt the high for three or four hours. Next time I’ll try 5mg. I’m curious if I’d get that same little burst of holiday cheer without being high for quite so much of the afternoon.

I Was Wrong About the Cinnamon

Cinnamon was the part I anticipated hating. I had already read the terpene list inside the lid, so I had citrus, pepper, and pine in my head before I’d even taken a bite. Then I opened the tin and went, oh, cranberry orange juice.

The actual bite was tart and juicy. The cinnamon was there, but mostly what I noticed was that it made the cranberry taste like the spiked punch I’d keep drinking at a holiday party. The cinnamon was the reason I hesitated, and now after trying it, it’s the reason I’d buy another tin.

Photo Credit: MAha HAq

Camino ‘Festive’ Holiday Punch Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC in the 20-count tin, or 10mg THC in the 10-count tin I tried

Terpenes: Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene

Dietary notes: 10 calories and 2g sugar. Contains gelatin.

Flavor: Cranberry and cinnamon, tart cranberry balanced with peppery orange juice vibes

Best for

Getting a little high while I get ready for a holiday party

Feeling social and talkative

Skipping the spiked punch, replacing a drink

People who like holiday inspired flavors

Pros

Enough cinnamon to taste it without losing the cranberry

I felt upbeat and stayed awake at 10mg THC

The indent gives you a spot to cut it in half if needed

Cons

I waited a little over 45 minutes to feel it

Seasonal and limited to California, Massachusetts, and New York

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

PRicing & Availibility

I’ve seen Camino’s ‘Festive’ Holiday Punch gummies listed for $20 to $28 per 100mg tin. Just remember, the dispensary will charge tax and that might bring it closer to $27 to $38 out the door.

Camino’s Holiday Punch gummies are only around for the holidays in California, Massachusetts, and New York. Enter your address in Kiva’s store finder and type in “Holiday Punch” in the search box, or just look for Holiday Punch on the dispensary menus near you.

The Holiday Punch Line

Camino’s ‘Festive’ Holiday Punch gummies gave me that warm, fuzzy feeling I want from a cup of spiked punch without getting sleepy.

Would this taste good with a cup of actual spiked punch? Absolutely. I like to be crossfaded, especially at a party, so the thought crossed my mind. Weed and alcohol can hit harder together, and after three or four hours on that 10mg gummy, I’d be pretty happy just bringing the 5mg tin to the party and leaving the punch bowl alone.

Assuming I find something matching to wear. Ideally the same festive color as these gummies.