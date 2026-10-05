These THC and CBG Gummies Made My Post-Workout Body Chill TF Out

I normally do two workout classes back to back. The day I tried Kiva’s Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover gummies, I decided to do three. By the end, my legs were cooked, my shoulders were tight, and basically every part of my body felt like it had been overworked. I could already tell recovery was going to matter that day.

Luckily, I had a gummy literally called Recover waiting for me. Each gummy has 5mg THC + 10mg CBG, along with a hybrid-like blend of added terpenes. It’s a pretty interesting dose because there’s twice as much CBG as THC, so this isn’t really positioned as another gummy for getting super high.

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The THC gives it a little buzz, but the formula leans much more toward unwinding, releasing tension, and settling down after you’ve put your body through something. That was exactly what I needed after an intense workout.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Kiva’s Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover gummies have 5mg THC + 10mg CBG per piece, plus a blend of added terpenes. A full-size tin comes with 20 gummies.

The flavor is basically orange juice in gummy form: tangy, citrusy, and closer to tangerine than orange candy. Each gummy also has that little Camino indent through the middle, so splitting one into a 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBG half-dose is pretty easy.

Buy it if: you want a mellow edible for winding down after a hard workout without getting completely blasted.

you want a mellow edible for winding down after a hard workout without getting completely blasted. Skip it if: you want a heavy THC high or you’re avoiding THC altogether.

you want a heavy THC high or you’re avoiding THC altogether. Best part: the recovery positioning actually matched how I felt after using it.

the recovery positioning actually matched how I felt after using it. Biggest drawback: it took around 45 minutes for mine to really kick in, which was just long enough to make me question whether I needed another.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Them

I took one gummy after that three-class workout, which put me at 5mg THC + 10mg CBG.

At that point, there wasn’t really one body part I was paying attention to. My legs were sore, my shoulders were tight, and I generally felt like I had pushed everything a little too far.

Then I waited. Around the 40-minute mark, I started wondering if one gummy was going to be enough. I almost took another, but thankfully gave it a few more minutes. At around 45 minutes, I finally noticed it.

The shift wasn’t dramatic. I didn’t suddenly forget that I had just worked out for hours. I just felt myself loosen up, settle down, and stop paying quite as much attention to every sore part of my body. So definitely give these some time before deciding you need more.

The Recovery Part Actually Worked for Me

Once the gummy kicked in, I felt noticeably more comfortable. I was still sore, obviously. A gummy isn’t going to erase a hard workout. But the soreness and tension felt less demanding, and I wasn’t as focused on how overworked my body felt. That’s really what I wanted from something called Recover.

The THC also gave me a small mood lift. I felt happier, calmer, and very content to stop doing anything strenuous for the rest of the day.

It wasn’t a sleepy edible exactly, either. I could absolutely see taking one after a morning workout if the rest of the day was going to be relaxed. Later in the evening, though, that mellow feeling transitioned nicely into bedtime. It helped me wind down without knocking me out.

And I have to say: one or two of these before a massage sounds kind of incredible. Pop it in, wait until it starts kicking in, and then get a massage. Come on. The relaxed body feeling, the small THC buzz, the CBG-heavy formula, and somebody else dealing with the muscles you just destroyed? That sounds elite.

CBG Is the Star of This Formula

The most interesting part of Recover is that there’s twice as much CBG as THC. CBG is non-intoxicating, so the 5mg THC is still responsible for most of the actual high. But CBG has been studied for potential roles involving mood, pain signaling, and inflammation, which makes it an obvious cannabinoid to build a recovery gummy around.

A 2024 review of CBG research looked at its activity across several systems involved in pain and inflammatory signaling. A lot of that evidence is still preclinical, so we’re nowhere near the point where I would say CBG is proven to treat post-workout soreness. But there’s enough there to make the ingredient choice feel intentional.

And I like that Kiva didn’t just throw in some tiny token dose. 10mg CBG makes it a real part of the formula. That matters to me, especially because of how these felt after I had worked basically my entire body.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Terpenes Help Build the Experience

Camino has always been pretty deliberate about adding terpenes based on what each gummy is supposed to do. The version I tried includes a blend meant to give Recover more of a hybrid-like feel rather than pushing it heavily toward either energetic or sleepy. The top terpene list includes: eucalyptol, beta-caryophyllene, nerolidol, valencene, linalool, pinene, and limonene.

I’m also a believer in the entourage effect, and I think the combination of THC, CBG, and added terpenes is part of why this felt so rounded to me even though it isn’t a full-spectrum edible. That doesn’t mean I can point to one terpene and say, “this is the reason my shoulders felt better.” Cannabis isn’t that simple. But the whole blend made sense together. I got enough THC to feel a little buzzed and happier, while the rest of the experience stayed very mellow and body-focused.

One Gummy Was Chill. Two Got Me High

I’ve also taken two gummies at once, which brings the dose to 10mg THC + 20mg CBG. At that point, I definitely felt more high. But even then, it didn’t turn into the kind of traditional edible experience where 10mg THC leaves me completely couch-locked or overly stoned. It still felt calm.

I was relaxed, in a good mood, and very happy doing nothing. The best way I can describe it is that the high felt oddly wellness-forward. I know saying a THC gummy made me feel “healthy” sounds funny, but that’s kind of where my brain went.

For actual recovery, though, I think I prefer one. The 5mg THC gives me enough of a buzz to make the experience enjoyable without turning getting high into the main event.

Freshly Squeezed Tastes Pretty Literal

The flavor is one of my favorite parts. These taste like a tangy glass of orange or tangerine juice turned into a gummy. There’s some sweetness, obviously, but it doesn’t really remind me of orange candy.

“Freshly Squeezed” is actually pretty accurate. The texture is soft and chewy, and the flavor works especially well with the whole wellness vibe of the gummy.

These do contain gelatin, so these are not vegan.

Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 10mg CBG

Terpenes: eucalyptol, beta-caryophyllene, nerolidol, valencene, linalool, pinene, and limonene

Dietary notes: 10 calories and 2g sugar

Flavor: Freshly Squeezed; orange or tangerine juice vibes

Best for:

post-workout recovery, relaxing after physical activity

relief without taking a basic OTC painkiller

winding down

very promising pre-massage situation

Pros:

substantial CBG dose, mellow THC buzz,

easy to split for a half-dose

helped me feel less focused on post-workout soreness

Cons:

took awhile to notice the effects, so I almost took another gummy too soon

one gummy may feel subtle if you have a high THC tolerance; I sometimes need two

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

A 20-count tin of Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover is on sale for $31.50, which comes out to about $1.58 per gummy.

VICE readers can get an even better deal with code VICEBOGO, which gets you a second full-size Camino for 50% off through October 31. The code can be used once per customer. If you buy two $31.50 tins, you’ll pay $47.25 total instead of $63. That works out to about $23.63 per tin, or roughly $1.18 per gummy across both tins.

That’s a pretty good deal for a formula with 5mg THC + 10mg CBG, especially because one gummy was enough for the post-workout effect I wanted.

Hemp-derived Camino Recover gummies currently ships to: Alabama, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

State-licensed cannabis Camino gummies are available in: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma.

The Bottom Line

Camino calls these Recover gummies, and that’s pretty much exactly how I ended up using them. It might be one of the more accurately named Camino formulas I’ve tried.

After three workout classes, my entire body felt overworked. About 45 minutes after taking one, I was still sore, but I cared about it a lot less. I felt looser, happier, and much more ready to spend the rest of the day doing nothing physically demanding.

The 5mg THC gives me enough of a high to make recovery feel fun, while the 10mg CBG makes this feel like something designed around more than just getting stoned. I could take one after a hard morning workout and relax for the afternoon, or take one later in the day and let it carry me toward bedtime.

And I’m absolutely trying the massage idea next.