Kiva’s Camino Sparkling Pear ‘Social’ Gummies: Weed for People with Sh*t to Do

Some edibles are for getting high. These are for staying normal, but slightly better at it.

Kiva’s Camino Sparkling Pear “Social” Gummies are microdose edibles with 2mg THC + 6mg CBD per piece, which puts them under a different vibe than the 10mg gummies people usually think of when they hear “edible.” This is not the gummy you take when you want the night to get weird. It’s the gummy you take when you want to walk into a party, meeting, or dinner, and not have your brain immediately start buffering.

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That’s where these made the most sense for me. I’ve taken them before being in large social settings, public speaking engagements, and important meetings where I needed to be calm but not checked out. I didn’t feel high in any obvious way. I felt more put together. My thoughts felt quieter and easier to organize, which made it easier to speak to my points instead of mentally chasing ten convo points at once.

The ratio matters here. Each gummy has triple the CBD compared to THC, so you’re getting a 1:3 THC to CBD ratio. That makes the experience feel light, leveling, and very manageable. Kiva describes these as “Social,” and that label was actually fitting. Being social doesn’t always mean being the loudest person in the room. It’s social because you can stay present, calm, conversational, and functional.

Basically, hostess with the mostest, and not edible casualty in the corner.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

My Sweet Verdict

Kiva’s Camino Sparkling Pear gummies are one of the most approachable edibles in the Camino lineup.

The 2mg THC + 6mg CBD dose is light enough that I did not really feel high, but noticeable enough that I felt calmer and more mentally collected in social situations. These are great for people with social anxiety, shy people who need a little pre-party pick-me-up, or anyone who wants THC involved without the THC high taking over.

Buy it if: you want a true microdose gummy that helps you act normal (or even better) in social settings, meetings, hosting, or public speaking.

you want a true microdose gummy that helps you act normal (or even better) in social settings, meetings, hosting, or public speaking. Skip it if: you want a noticeable high, a stronger edible, or something that feels very recreational.

you want a noticeable high, a stronger edible, or something that feels very recreational. Best part: it helps calm the mental noise without making you feel too high to function.

it helps calm the mental noise without making you feel too high to function. Biggest drawback: you may want to take another because it feels so subtle, but wait at least an hour before making that call.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Camino Sparkling Pear Gummies

I tested these in the exact kinds of situations where I actually need a “Social” gummy to work.

That means before hosting dinner, before going to larger gatherings, before public speaking, and before important meetings where I needed to feel calm without losing my shit. I’ve had enough of these gummies to have tried it in those different, interactive scenarios. I definitely was not looking for a high here. I was looking for the ability to speak clearer without overthinking every sentence before it left my mouth.

I’ve spoken at a few cannabis conferences and teach cannabis science classes at Oaksterdam University. I sometimes catch myself feeling too jittery, stuttering over my speech, and going off different tangents. These “Social” gummies have been very useful during those times where I needed to literally present (and stay present), especially professionally.

I took one gummy, which is 2mg THC + 6mg CBD, and paid attention to whether it made me feel more comfortable and conversational or just vaguely altered. A social gummy should not make you feel like you’re performing being normal. If anything, it should make normal feel a little easier.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat Sparkling Pear Social Caminos

The Sparkling Pear flavor is light, bright, and a little fizzy… which tracks with the “sparkling” vibes.

It tastes more polished than loud. I wouldn’t call it candy apple or pear in that typical artificial way. It has more of a crisp, bubbly, apple cider thing going on, which fits the “Social” label because it feels more like something you’d take before a dinner party than a gummy you’d eat while lounging on your couch. Despite the crunchy pear flavor, the texture is still soft and easy to chew.

Each gummy has 10 calories and 2g of sugar, so it tastes pleasant without being too sweet. It’s not trying to be sour either. It’s more of a clean, lightly fruity gummy that gets out of the way. The whole experience felt easy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These do not hit like a normal edible, and that is the point with microdoses.

At 2mg THC, I did not feel “high” in the way most people mean high. I wasn’t giggly, foggy, litty, or visibly stoned. The effect was quieter than that. It felt like my thoughts had more space between them.

The 6mg CBD is doing a lot here, too. Because the ratio is 1:3 THC to CBD, the THC stays soft and the CBD gives it more of a relaxed, calming, chill-the-fuck-out effect. I felt present and functional, but less internally loud. That is exactly what I want before making a speech, hosting a dinner, or walking into a large group where my brain would normally start doing side quests.

Kiva also uses a terpene blend of limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, nerolidol, and humulene, which fits the softer hybrid, more mood-stabilizing direction of the gummy. I wouldn’t expect terpenes to do everything, but Camino’s effect-based formulas usually feel more intentional than a random blend.

The onset was subtle enough that I wouldn’t expect a dramatic “oh, there it is” moment. Kiva recommends starting with one gummy and waiting two hours before increasing dose, and that advice makes sense with a microdose. You may want to take another because you don’t feel high, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t working. For me, the effect showed up more as a calmer baseline than an edible-high tidal wave.

I wouldn’t associate these as “party hardy gummies.” These are more “please help me be a normal and pleasant person at this party” gummies.

Wait… Why Does the 1:3 Ratio Matter?

The ratio is what makes these so approachable.

A straight 2mg THC gummy would already be small, but pairing it with 6mg CBD changes the feeling. CBD can make THC feel smoother and less sharp, which is why this gummy works better as a social tool than a mini recreational edible. You still get a tiny amount of THC happiness, but the CBD keeps the experience grounded.

That’s why these are especially good for people who get nervous with standard edibles. A 10mg THC gummy can be way too much if you’re already socially anxious or THC-sensitive. A 2mg THC + 6mg CBD gummy gives you room to feel calmer without feeling like you accidentally committed to a full high.

There’s also the microdose angle. Like a lot of Camino gummies, these can be cut in half if you want an even smaller dose. Half would be 1mg THC + 3mg CBD, which is a true tiny microdose and probably a smart starting point if you are indeed sensitive to THC or nervous about edibles.

Camino Sparkling Pear “Social” Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 2mg THC + 6mg CBD

Terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, nerolidol, and humulene (hybrid blend)

Dietary notes: 2g sugar and 10 calories, gluten-free

Flavor: Sparkling Pear, fizzy and crisp apple / pear cider vibes

Best for:

Social anxiety: hosting parties, public speaking, important meetings

Shyer people in group settings

THC-sensitive consumers

Canna-curious or canna-newbies

True microdosing

People who want calm without feeling high

Pros:

Very approachable microdose

Doesn’t feel noticeably intoxicating

Helps calm mental noise

Sparkling Pear flavor feels light, polished, and mature while still being deliciously juicy

Comes in a mini tin (10 gummies) and a full-size tin (20 gummies)

Can be cut in half for an even smaller dosed increment of 1mg THC + 3mg CBD

From one of the most trusted edible brands

Cons:

Too subtle if you want a real high

Easy to think it is not working because you don’t feel stoned

Contains gelatin, so it is not vegan

Availability varies by state and tin size

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

The main thing to understand is that these are not meant to get you very high.

That sounds obvious because each gummy only has 2mg THC, but it matters. If you want a stronger edible experience, this is not the Camino tin to grab. This is for people who want a small lift, a calmer baseline, and more social ease without a full dose commitment.

The 6mg CBD is just as important as the THC here. The 1:3 ratio makes the experience feel more stable and functional than a straight THC gummy. If THC usually makes you anxious, this is one of the more approachable ways to test a very low dose.

Still, don’t immediately double up just because you don’t feel high. With microdose gummies, the effect can show up as “I feel fine” instead of “I feel high.” That can trick you into thinking nothing is happening. Wait at least an hour, and ideally closer to two, before deciding you need more.

One thing to flag: these contain gelatin, so they are not vegan, unlike some other Camino Sours we’ve reviewed. If vegan formulation matters to you, this is not the one.

Read our review on the vegan Camino Sours: “Energy” and “Uplifting”

Pricing and Availability

Always check availability with cannabis and hemp products.

Depending on where you live, you may be looking at the hemp-derived version online or a state-compliant cannabis version in a dispensary. The good news is that Kiva is good at keeping the Camino experience consistent, but the exact version you can buy depends on your market.

Kiva ships hemp-derived Camino gummies to: Alabama, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

State-licensed cannabis Camino gummies are available in: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma.

Kiva lists the Sparkling Pear “Social” Camino gummies at $35 for the full-size tin. Since the full-size tin contains 20 pieces, that breaks down to $1.75 per gummy. The mini tin is $28 for 10 gummies, which breaks down to $2.80 per gummy. For a microdose edible from Camino, that feels reasonable, especially if you’re using these as situation-specific gummies instead of trying to get the most THC for the least money.

The Bottom Line

Kiva’s Camino Sparkling Pear “Social” gummies are for people who want THC to help them stay present, not exit the room high as fuck.

The 2mg THC + 6mg CBD dose is light, calm, happy, and very functional. I didn’t really feel high, but I did feel more put together. My thoughts felt less crowded, and I could speak more clearly in situations where I normally might overthink myself into some bullshit.

That makes these especially useful before social and interactive settings. They’re not party gummies in the litty sense. They’re social gummies in the “please help me be normal around people” sense.

If you want a strong edible, skip these. If you want a tiny, approachable dose that helps take the edge off without making you visibly high, Sparkling Pear is one of Camino’s smartest formulas.