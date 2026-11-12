Miss Me With Normal Edibles This Holiday Season—Pass the Weed Peppermint Bark and THC Punch Instead

A candy cane on its own? I’m good. Break it up and put it on chocolate and suddenly I’m picking the piece with the most peppermint on it. Which is exactly what I’d do with Kiva’s Peppermint Bark, except I’d probably stop at one square instead of going back for the piece I was eyeing the first time.

Kiva brought the bark back for the holidays along with Camino’s cranberry-cinnamon Holiday Punch gummies. I’ve already ranked my favorite Camino gummies, and I’m curious how much cinnamon comes through in this one. If you’ve shopped one of our hemp-derived Camino deals before, you’ll need to start with your address this time. The holiday edibles are sold by licensed dispensaries, and which stores have them depends on where you live.

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Photo Courtesy of Kiva

Kiva uses dark chocolate for the base, swirls in white chocolate, and puts crushed peppermint candy on top. I like that they kept the crunchy bits. If I wanted chocolate that just tasted minty, I’d just eat a Thin Mint.

There’s 5mg THC per square and 100mg in the whole bar. I’d leave this one in its wrapper, especially if there’s regular peppermint bark floating around at the same party.

Photo Courtesy of Kiva

Cranberry is what got my attention here. Cinnamon is the part I have questions about. A little sounds great with cranberry, but I don’t necessarily want a gummy that tastes like a cinnamon broom from Trader Joe’s.

Kiva describes the “Festive” terpene blend as sativa-like and lists the following: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene. Each gummy has 5mg THC, and the tin has 100mg total.

How to Use the Kiva Holiday Deal Finder

Start on Kiva’s Find Us page and plug in your address. That’ll pull up nearby dispensaries. Open a store’s menu and search for “Peppermint Bark” or “Holiday Punch.” I’d search for the flavor by name. Seeing Camino on the menu tells you the shop carries Camino, which is how you end up driving across town for Holiday Punch and coming home with Watermelon Lemonade.

Once you find the one you want, check the price and see if the shop has a deal on it. If it takes online orders, you can check out through the dispensary’s menu and choose pickup or local delivery where available. You can also shop in person. Have your photo ID ready and check whether you’ll need medical patient credentials.

Kiva lists both holiday releases in California, Massachusetts, and New York. Its broader cannabis lineup is sold through licensed retailers in CA, AZ, NV, IL, OH, MI, HI, MA, OK, NY, NJ, CT, MO, NM, and FL. Even if your state is on the holiday list, check the store’s menu before you head over. These are limited releases, and stock can vary from one shop to the next.