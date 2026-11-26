Peppermint bark usually comes in jagged pieces, which makes it easy to convince yourself the one you just took was small. Kiva’s comes in a chocolate bar you can break into 20 equal pieces. Considering there’s 100mg THC in the entire thing, most people would need those perforations.

I recently reviewed Camino’s cranberry-orange tasting Holiday Punch gummies, so this is my second go at Kiva’s holiday menu. This time, the brand went straight for dessert. Its limited-edition Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate bar has a dark chocolate base with white chocolate swirled across the top and little bits of crushed peppermint candy. The part I’m curious about is how much mint sticks around once the chocolate melts. There’s a fine line between dessert and feeling like you just brushed your teeth.

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Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

I’m picky about mint and chocolate because it’s not really my thing. Even a Thin Mint or York Peppermint Patty is mintier than what I got from this Kiva bar, and I mean that as a compliment. I could smell the peppermint as soon as I opened the wrapper and still taste the dark chocolate when I took a bite. I also got to eat three pieces for my usual dose without feeling like I’d overdone it on the sugar. The THC was another story.

Buy it if : you want a holiday-themed edible or want to get a fitting gift for someone who gets excited about good chocolate and weed.

: you want a holiday-themed edible or want to get a fitting gift for someone who gets excited about good chocolate and weed. Skip it if : you’re looking for that intense peppermint patty bite. The mint here is much gentler in taste.

: you’re looking for that intense peppermint patty bite. The mint here is much gentler in taste. Best part : The dark chocolate balances out the sweet white chocolate, especially on the pieces with a lot of peppermint candy, which added a nice texture to each bite.

: The dark chocolate balances out the sweet white chocolate, especially on the pieces with a lot of peppermint candy, which added a nice texture to each bite. Biggest drawback: If you want less than 5mg THC, you’ll have to eyeball chopping half a rectangle. There’s no score line for 2.5mg.

How I Tested It

I tried the bark as dessert after a Friendsgiving dinner. Each piece has 5mg THC, so I broke off three. That’s 15mg, usually my ideal dose, in three little bites with a total of 3g of sugar. I paired it with some hot cocoa and it was perfect.

The following morning wasThanksgiving. I wanted to see what one piece felt like before the chaos of the day, so I recently tried 5mg on its own.

The chunk I’m holding in the photo is two-fifths of the whole bar. Count the rectangles and you’ll see eight pieces at 5mg THC each. If I ate everything in my hand, that’d be 40mg THC. It’s easy to get through that much chocolate, so pace yourself.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

The 15mg took a little over an hour to hit after the Friendsgiving dinner. Once it did, I was definitely high. Loopy and lazy in a good way, but still chill enough that I was glad the rest of my evening was pleasant and required very little of me.

One piece on Thanksgiving morning felt different. I’m subtly high as I write this, but pretty relaxed and still functional. Having tried both doses, I think two pieces might be my sweet spot with this particular bar. I usually go for 15mg, so it surprised me to come away thinking 10mg would do. That’s the dose I want to try next.

My California box says Kiva used solventless cold water hash. That got me thinking about the entourage effect, the idea that THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes can work together to influence the high. My usual 15mg felt a little stronger than I anticipated, but I couldn’t tell you how much of that came down to the hash.

Could the terpenes and flavonoids in the dark chocolate or peppermint had anything to do with it? Who knows. I also ate three times as much at Friendsgiving as I did on Thanksgiving morning, which seems worth mentioning before I give the candy cane any more credit.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

You Can Still Taste the Dark Chocolate

The first thing I noticed was how sweet the peppermint smelled. Looking at the piece in my hand, I expected a much stronger hit of mint. There were chunks of crushed candy big enough that I could see the red stripes, especially along one edge. Then I took a bite and got why Kiva went with dark chocolate for the base.

There’s a big patch of white chocolate across the middle of my bar. It looks gorgeous against the dark chocolate, but I liked those two together even more once I tasted them. The white chocolate brings the sweetness, the dark chocolate holds its own underneath it, and I could still taste both after getting a piece with extra peppermint. This chocolate is fancy AF. You can really taste the quality of the ingredients.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Safety First

I love the little pot leaves stamped into the dark chocolate. They’re cute, but flip the bar candy-side up and you’ll see why they’re there. It initially looks like any peppermint bark you might bring home around the holidays.

Once the wrapper’s off, I appreciate having something on the chocolate itself that tells you there’s weed in it. I’m keeping the rest in its labeled box and well out of reach from kids.

Another reason I’m keeping the box is the little date sticker on the side. Mine has a best-by date of August 25, 2027. So if I still have a few pieces left after the holidays, I can check the date.

Kiva Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate at a Glance

Dose per piece: 5mg THC, with 20 pieces and 100mg THC total per bar.

Dietary notes: 15 calories and 1g of sugar per piece. Contains milk and soy.

Flavor: Dark and white chocolate with sweet peppermint crushed candy on top. Milder on the mint than a Thin Mint or a York Peppermint Patty.

Best for

Dessert after a holiday dinner.

A gift for the friend who loves peppermint bark and already enjoys edibles.

Pairing it with non-infused sweet things like hot cocoa or cakes.

Pros

I could eat three pieces for my usual 15mg THC dose without feeling overloaded on sugar.

The pot leaf stamps help identify the chocolate as infused once it’s out of the box.

At 5mg THC, I felt chill and functional with a little buzz.

There’s an expiration date on the package.

Cons

The peppermint topping can fall and make a mess. Make sure to clean up behind you.

It’s seasonal, and Kiva lists it in only three states.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

I’ve seen Kiva’s Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate bar listed for $16 to $25 per 100mg bar in my area. If tax gets added at checkout, that could bring it closer to $21 to $34 out the door, depending on where you shop.

Kiva’s Peppermint Bark is only around for the holidays in California, Massachusetts, and New York. Enter your address in Kiva’s store finder and search for “Peppermint Bark,” or look for it on dispensary menus near you.

Gift Wrap it Up

Of the two Kiva holiday edibles I’ve tried, the peppermint bark is the one I’d give as a gift. The red-and-gold box slides open like a little drawer, and what’s inside actually looks like the peppermint bark people give each other this time of year. I’d hand it to a chocolate-loving friend in the original box with their name written right on it.

As for the rest of my bar, I’ve got my eye on two pieces along the edge where all the crushed peppermint landed. That gets me the most candy and the 10mg I wish I’d tried at Friendsgiving.