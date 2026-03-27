Meet the Kiwi: The Vibrator That’s Basically Physical Therapy for Your Vagina

History is indeed repeating itself because vibrators are returning as a health tool, this time for painful sex symptoms and the oh-so-painful vaginismus. Meet Kiwi, a vibrating pelvic relaxation massager that’s so good, it’s covered as a health benefit by insurance.

For many women, that first stroke during sex gives a stretch that’s… euphoric. Other women, however, experience a harsh sensation that feels almost as if they need more lube, but there will never be enough. Unfortunately, doctors love to gaslight women (look up medical gaslighting), so this usually goes untreated.

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Made by The Pelvic People (how fitting), Kiwi is scientifically proven to help relax your pelvic ﬂoor muscles and decrease penetration pain. A literal muscle relaxer. This makes Kiwi, and its cute design, a perfect match for the hell that is vaginismus, or any other vag conditions that cause discomfort during sex.

Founder of The Pelvic People, Emily Sauer, knows firsthand how sexual health is ignored by doctors. After years of experiencing discomfort during sex, she decided to solve the issue on her own. She found out that 75% of women also feel everything but pleasure during intimacy.

So, after launching buffer rings for partners with big dicks, she tapped her own customers to ask what they needed. After careful research (and the help of pelvic experts), they came up with Kiwi, a vibrator that skips the typical penis shape and instead fits right in your palm. Think of it as pelvic floor therapy in your hand that’s actually covered by HSA/FSA. Her breaking point literally became a win for every woman silently suffering.

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How to Use Kiwi by The Pelvic People

To use it, simply hold it in your palm and insert the slimmer edge of the toy inside you, with the help of lube, of course.With one inside of you, the rounded edge sits on the clit, giving you what we call a blended orgasm, aka a two-in-one. Each time you use it, practice inserting it a little bit more. No rush, progress is the point. The deeper you insert it, the closer it gets to your clit, which means you’re bound to have an otherworldly nut eventually.

The vibrations will help you get accustomed to sensations in the area, except it’ll give you the pleasure of a vibrator in place of constant entry pain. You can also choose between two styles of vibration: buzzy for an introduction, or rumbly for more. There are three sides in total, so feel free to get as creative as your body can get.

Shoppers love this product so much that they’re fully giving warnings that they’re not being paid to rave about it. Women who identify as having severe vaginismus and unreasonably tight vaginal muscles report making progress after weeks of using it consistently. Overall, the consensus is that it’s one to swear by because the brand isn’t selling a future of unrealistic, rough sex that would make it to the front page of PornHub. Instead, Kiwi gives the girls who are struggling a hack in the form of a health tool that gets you off, too.