This Flash Deal on the Retro, Instant-Print Kodak Camera Will Go Fast

Cameras got so serious by the 2000s. DSLRs were everywhere, and even though you didn’t need one for every circumstance, the party line was that you needed one for every circumstance. Now point-and-shoot cameras dominate, and with it comes a dose of casual fun. Take the KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro, for example. It’s an instant-print film camera that fits into a pocket and, at least right now, costs little more than 100 bucks.

I call ’em party cameras, because these casual, inexpensive memory capturers brush aside hardcore specifications for fun and whimsy, but you might know them as point-and-shoots. Check out our guide to the best point-and-shoot cameras, which does also include more serious point-and-shoots, such as the Fujifilm X100 VI, alongside casual cameras like the freshly released Camp Snap 2.

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the retro look with a modern skill set

This KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro bundle comes with 38 sheets of film, because the standard kit with just eight sheets is basically a tease. You unbox your new camera and can take just eight shots with it before you have to order more film? To hell with that.

The Mini Shot 3 Retro is as retro as it comes, with its case draped in the same Kodak yellow and black as any nostalgia-dripping box of Kodak film. The thing isn’t that much bigger than a box of film, and at 6.7″ by 6.5″ by 5.9″ it’s slim enough to tuck into a pocket. There’s a 1.7″ screen on the back for surveying your photos after you take them. You can decide to delete it and retake your photo if you don’t like it, or you can hit print if you do.

Unlike the disposable Kodak Funsaver film cameras of my youth, you don’t have to kill time at a Walmart for an hour waiting for somebody to develop the film. The Mini Shot 3 Retro spits 3″ by 3″ prints right out of its camera body with a button press, just like the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO.

You can edit, crop, and customize the photos before printing by using the Mini Shot 3 Retro’s Bluetooth to connect it to your iPhone or Android phone and making tweaks in the Kodak app.

other point-and-shoot party cameras to check out

The Camp Snap 2 is a screenless digital camera, and so it’s going for a different vibe than the Kodak Mini 3 Retro. It’s designed to remove the urge to obsess over the photos you’re taking; without a screen, you just have to take the picture and go back to enjoying yourself. Check out my Camp Snap 2 review from this past June 2026, right after it launched.

I had an awful lot of fun testing the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO. The screen on the back of the Fujifilm is much larger than that on the Kodak: 3″ instead of 1.7″. When you want to spit out a print, you pull a lever and out comes a 2.1″ by 3.4″ photo.

Since we’re practically sprinting down memory lane, let’s bring up another nostalgia-drenched brand. The Polaroid Go Gen 3 looks just like the baby version of the 1990ish Polaroid that my dad had and which I used to use in the ’90s. The Polaroid Go film it uses spits out prints about 1.8″ square.