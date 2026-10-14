50 Joints for $140? This Hemp Brand Really Wants You to Stock Up Before the Ban

If you’ve ever looked at a pack of five pre-rolls and thought, That’s not nearly enough weed, Koi has apparently heard you.

The brand is selling a 50-count jar of full-gram THCA pre-rolls for $139.99. Do the math and that comes out to about $2.80 per joint. And these aren’t some half-gram minis. There are 50 actual grams of flower in the jar, which is just under 1.8 ounces of weed, already ground, rolled, and ready to smoke.

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Basically, it’s a party pack. Koi gives you three strains to choose from, although each jar contains only one.

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Available strains

Lemon Cherry Gelato is the hybrid option, with the sweet citrus, berry, and creamy flavor profile the strain is known for. It tends to land on the more relaxing side without necessarily turning the entire evening into couch time.

Rainbow Zkittles is Koi’s indica pick and the obvious choice for anyone who likes candy-forward terps. Think sweet fruit and tropical candy flavors with a heavier, more laid-back vibe.

And Raspberry Haze is the sativa option, bringing raspberry and berry sweetness alongside some of the piney, floral character associated with Haze strains. It’s generally considered the brighter, more energetic option of the three.

Choosing one strain for all 50 joints may be the hardest part. A mixed jar would be like joint roulette.

Ban? What ban?

The massive quantity also fits pretty well with what Koi is pushing across its site right now: “Stock up before the ban.”

That’s referring to the major change in federal hemp law currently scheduled to take effect on December 11, 2026. The new definition moves hemp toward a total-THC standard that counts THCA, closing the loophole that has allowed high-THCA flower to be sold federally as hemp when its delta-9 THC concentration stays within the current limit. Unless lawmakers step in again before then, products like high-THCA flower and pre-rolls are among the things that could be pushed out of the federally legal hemp market.

So, yes, Koi would very much like you to buy your weed by the jar while you still can. Whether anyone actually needs 50 pre-rolls at once is another question. But for a party, weekend away with friends, or the person who would rather do literally anything than sit there rolling joints, $2.80 per gram is hard to resist.

Koi’s THCA 1 Gram Pre-Rolls — 50 Count Jar costs $139.99 and comes in Lemon Cherry Gelato, Rainbow Zkittles, or Raspberry Haze. (Shipping is only unavailable in Louisiana at time of writing.)