Koi’s Bahama Mama THCA Liquid Diamonds Vape is a Beach Day You Can Inhale

Koi’s Bahama Mama vape is sweet, smooth, fruit-forward, and easier-going than the “liquid diamonds” name makes it sound.

Some vapes try to taste like actual cannabis. Koi’s Bahama Mama 2g THCA Liquid Diamonds Vape is not one of them. This is a tropical, milky, and fruity disposable with an alcoholic vacation-drink personality and a potency profile that looks stronger than it actually feels.

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With 37.26% THCA and 35.44% Delta-8 THC, Bahama Mama is clearly not too weak of a vape. But my experience was more smooth evening buzz than a heavy indica smack. It felt light, mild, pleasant, and easy to settle into, especially with smaller pulls.

This is the kind of disposable that’s made for people who like flavored vapes, a simple draw, and a milder high that feels relaxing without making rest of the night feel bland. It’s not earthy, gassy, or strain-nerdy. It’s tropical, sweet, and made for someone who wants the vape to taste good while still doing the job.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

My Quick Verdict: Great Flavor and control

Buy it if: you want a sweet tropical vape with a smooth, light evening buzz

you want a sweet tropical vape with a smooth, light evening buzz Skip it if: you hate flavored vapes or want something earthy and cannabis-forward, or if you don’t like Delta-8

you hate flavored vapes or want something earthy and cannabis-forward, or if you don’t like Delta-8 Best part: the Bahama Mama flavor gives fun alcohol drink vibes, and the vape device itself has three different voltage options to toggle between different temperatures

the Bahama Mama flavor gives fun alcohol drink vibes, and the vape device itself has three different voltage options to toggle between different temperatures Biggest drawback: the sweet tropical flavoring will not be for everyone, it might be too weak/mild of a high for experienced consumers

How I Tested Koi’s Bahama Mama THCA Liquid DiamondS Vape

I tested Koi’s Bahama Mama vape in the early evening, which felt like the right time for it. I took two hits for each of the three voltage settings—a total of six pulls. This is technically an indica option, but I would not describe the experience as a heavy nighttime knockout. For me, it was more of a smooth, light buzz that made sense after clocking out and the day was already winding down.

I paid attention to the draw, flavor, voltage settings, preheat function, onset, and whether the effects matched the potency numbers. This vape contains 37.26% THCA and 35.44% Delta-8 THC, which I only knew after accessing their lab results via the scannable QR code on the back of the packaging (so don’t be quick to throw that box out).

That combination of THCA and Delta-8 does give a noticeable high, but it is not the strongest THCA vape on the market. The Delta-8 helps explain why the experience felt milder and easier to manage than a straight high-THCA pen. A lot of THCA vapes do test much higher in THCA though, so Bahama Mama is more of a smooth, flavored, moderate evening vape than a “get blasted before bedtime” pen.

The device has a small, skinny LCD screen which shows the percentage of how much product is left to vape, and that’s super useful to know. If you press the button three times, it changes the display screen to show a flashing voltage number. You get three voltage settings: 2.2V, 2.4V, and 2.6V. I liked that because the lower setting felt better for flavor and a lighter evening pull, while the higher setting made the hit feel warmer and fuller, yielding big, satisfying clouds. There is also a preheat setting, which appears to run for about 10 seconds to help with vaping out some clouds… or if you left your pen somewhere chilly and it needs a warming reboot.

I can’t stress this enough, but I always recommend checking the lab results, even before trying (or buying, if possible), instead of relying only on the front-of-package language. I don’t love that shoppers often have to dig around to understand what is actually in hemp-derived vapes, but it is worth doing. In this case, the lab report numbers (cannabinoid %) help explain the experience. Otherwise, it seems highly potent on the packaging as the “liquid diamonds” name might suggest, but it’s actually a milder, smoother, and more approachable vape.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Like to Actually Hit Bahama Mama

Koi’s Bahama Mama Liquid Diamonds tastes like a tropical fruit vape first and a cannabis product second. It has that sweet, vacation resort drink flavor profile: fruity, coconut-y, bright, and louder than a more natural strain-forward pen. This is a THC vape pen that wants to be fun and is straight up imitating a cocktail flavor—Bahama Mama, which uses coconut rum, pineapple and orange juices.

The flavor is sweet without becoming unbearable, but it is definitely not subtle. If you prefer earthy, piney, gassy, or flower-like vapes, this is probably not your style. Bahama Mama is for people who like fruit-forward vapes and do not mind when the flavor takes over.

The draw is smooth and easy. I did not get a harsh throat hit, which was nice because sweet vapes can sometimes become unpleasant fast if the vapor feels hot or scratchy from burning the flavoring. This one pulled cleanly and felt approachable.

The device also has more control than a basic disposable. You can toggle between 2.2V, 2.4V, and 2.6V but pressing the button three times, which gives you some say in how warm or full the hit feels. Lower voltage is the better move for flavor and a gentler pull, while higher voltage is basically higher temperature and gives the vapor more intensity for bigger cloud potential. There’s also a preheat function, which appears to run for about 10 seconds, and that can help get the oil moving before a pull.

So while this is still a simple disposable, it is not totally brainless hardware. You can keep it mellow, or turn it up slightly when you want a warmer, fuller hit… especially for those clouds.

PHoto Credit: Maha HAq

Effects & Onset

Every vape is going to have a quick onset because any form of canna-inhalation is going to hit immediately. That’s just science. So I felt the slight shift within a few minutes, but it didn’t feel like I was faded or anything like that. The lowest 2.2V setting hit didn’t do much, but once I tried the 2.4V and 2.6V settings, I started to feel something. The high started feeling smooth, light, and pleasant, more like an evening buzz than a heavy indica crash.

That all lines up with the cannabinoid profile too: 37.26% THCA and 35.44% Delta-8 THC. The THCA converts to THC when heated, while the Delta-8 adds a milder psychoactive effect of its own. Together, that creates a vape that feels noticeable but not overly intense if it was primarily THCA.

The Bahama Mama indica label is kind of fitting if you are thinking about when I’d use it. I would not call it energizing. I also would not call it sedating. It felt somewhere in the middle: relaxing, lightly buzzy, and better for evening use than for a super productive daytime stretch. I would vape this after dinner, while watching something, or when I want a flavored THC vape that does not fuck me up. It made the evening feel softer, not canceled.

Because the draw is smooth and the flavor is easy, it would still be simple to keep hitting it without thinking, and that’s fine since it’s not as strong. But I would still start with a few small pulls and let the effects settle before deciding whether you want more. I would not frame this as one of those “be careful, this thing hits hard” type-of vapes.

Koi Bahama Mama THCA Liquid Diamonds Vape at a Glance

Format: Liquid Diamonds (Delta-8-THC distillate + melted THCA crystalline + terpene sauce)

Size: 2g disposable and USB-C rechargeable disposable with adjustable voltage and preheating

Voltage settings: 2.2V, 2.4V, and 2.6V

Flavor: Coconut milk, pineapple juice, citrus terpenes (presumably limonene)… I wish I knew what terpenes were in here but Koi doesn’t list them out.

Best for:

Light, smooth buzz for the early evening

Flavored vape fans (sweet tropical flavor)

People who want potency without an overly heavy feel

Anyone who wants a simple vape with some voltage/temperature control

Could maybe replace alcohol—it has a cocktail name, after all

Pros:

Smooth draw

The flavor holds it down, and it’s good enough to replace a drink

Display shows remaining product percentage and 3 adjustable voltage settings

10 second preheat function

USB-C rechargeable

Decent cannabinoid profile without feeling too potent

Great price at $39.99 for 2g

Cons:

Not for people who don’t like Delta-8 THC

Not for people who hate sweet vapes

Less cannabis-forward like earthy or strain-specific vapes

Higher voltage may run through oil faster

Lab report still requires extra digging for shoppers who want the full cannabinoid breakdown

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying a Liquid Diamonds Vape

Liquid diamonds sound intense, and that is kind of the point. In a vape, the term usually refers to a blend of refined cannabinoid distillate (Delta-8 here) and crystallized THCA that has been liquified into a vapeable oil, often with terpenes added back for flavor and effect. But that does not automatically mean every liquid diamond vape is a knockout. The actual cannabinoid breakdown still matters, and in this case, Koi’s Bahama Mama is more of a smooth, mild evening vape than a heavy hitter.

Formula

This formula includes both THCA and Delta-8 THC, so the experience is not just a simple “THCA turns into THC” situation. The THCA brings the higher-potency positioning that the masses are most familiar with when it comes to weed vapes, while the Delta-8 likely contributes to the smoother, milder feel. That is why this vape can read as strong just based on the packaging, but still feel like a light evening buzz in practice. It could be considered as weaker, even. But you wouldn’t think that if you knew this had Delta-8-THC. If I had known there was Delta-8 in this, I would have adjusted my initial expectations.

Flavor

The flavor is the other major thing to note. Bahama Mama is sweet and tropical. That is the selling point if you like fruit-forward vapes, but it is also the reason some people will skip it. This is not the vape for someone who wants flower-like flavor, earthy terpenes, or a more natural cannabis profile. This vape is not a natural option if that’s important to you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Some people just really like the flavor and can’t vape without it. It’s just preference at this point.

Not into tiki drinks? Koi’s got other flavors in their THCA Liquid Diamonds Vapes, including Watermelon Lemonade, Tropical Peach, and Grape Soda.

Ease of Use

The device is still easy to use, but it has more control than a basic draw-only disposable. Koi’s vape has adjustable voltage settings at 2.2V, 2.4V, and 2.6V, plus a preheat function that runs for about 10 seconds. Lower voltage is better for a smoother, lighter pull and keeping the flavor from getting too warm, while higher voltage gives the hit a little more body. I like that flexibility here because Bahama Mama is already a sweet, flavor-forward vape, so being able to keep it on a lower setting helps the tropical flavor stay cleaner.

Price and Availability

Koi is known for pricing their products competitively. They are one of the few brands that’s been consistent with lower prices. At $39.99 for a 2g rechargeable disposable with adjustable voltage settings, this is priced cheaper than expected. The main thing to know is that this is more of a mild vape than a max-strength THCA pen, so the value is really in the flavor, format, and ease of use, and not just raw potency.

I’d also check whether Koi ships vapes to your state before buying. The canna/hemp laws are always changing. The product page lists these states they cannot ship to: Arkansas, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Rhode Island.

The Bahama Mama Bottom Line

Koi’s Bahama Mama 2g THCA Liquid Diamonds Vape is the right pick if you want a sweet, tropical disposable with big clouds and a smooth evening buzz. It is more fun than serious, more fruit-forward than strain-forward, and much easier to use than a vape with buttons, heat settings, or complicated hardware.

The flavor is the headline. Bahama Mama tastes like a tropical drink in vape form, which is either exactly what you want or exactly what you do not. The vapor is smooth, the clouds are visible, and the effects came on fast without feeling too heavy.

Most THCA vapes are above 60% THCA, and while this vape is technically above that, it’s split between two cannabinoids, 37.26% THCA and 35.44% Delta-8 THC, with Delta-8 turning it a bit down a notch. The actual experience felt lighter and milder than an intimidating “liquid diamonds” label might suggest. For me, it fit best in the early evening: relaxing, buzzy, and easygoing without turning the night into a nap.

I would skip it if you want earthy cannabis flavor, subtle vapor, or a strain-specific experience. But if you want a tropical vape that tastes good, pulls easily, and gives you a smooth light buzz, Koi’s Bahama Mama makes sense.

It’s basically a little umbrella drink with a charging port and clouds to follow.