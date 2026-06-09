Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL Vape Is a 5g Disposable for People Who Hate Running Out

You’re not buying a 5g disposable vape to just try it out. It’s like bringing a new roommate into your rotation. You are going to see it for a while, so you better like the flavor, the hardware, and the high.

Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL Vape is built for that kind of buyer. It’s a bigger, all-in-one disposable with a sweet and tarty cherry flavor, a rechargeable battery, and a live resin cannabinoid blend that includes THCA, Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and THCP. In other words, this is not the tiny emergency pen you forget at the bottom of your bag. This is the vape you buy when you already know you want something longer-lasting and committed to the vibe.

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The flavor-forward Cherry Gelato strain helps make the size feel less intimidating. And I attribute that to the live resin positioning. Live resin is just a fancy way of saying that the weed leaves harvested to make the vape oil were frozen and not dried, which retains the terpenes, aromas, and flavors. That process keeps it as similar and familiar to the way a lot of dessert-strain vapes are: fruity, smooth, a little creamy, and easy to understand right away. It also gives a bigger plume than the smaller disposables I’ve tried, which makes sense for an XL vape meant for bigger pulls.

What stood out most, though, was the effect. It was mostly a head high, but not the sleepy kind. The high felt more uplifting with a cerebral edge that made it better for getting into the day than melting into the couch. That makes the 5g format feel more practical, because this is the kind of cannabis vape that can stay in rotation instead of only coming out at night.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Quick Hits On Koi Cherry Gelato XL Vape

Buy it if: you want a long-lasting 5g disposable with sweet cherry flavor and a more uplifting THC experience

you want a long-lasting 5g disposable with sweet cherry flavor and a more uplifting THC experience Skip it if: you like switching strains and flavors often or only need a small pen

you like switching strains and flavors often or only need a small pen Best part: the XL is for people who vape frequently and hate running through smaller disposables too fast

the XL is for people who vape frequently and hate running through smaller disposables too fast Biggest drawback: five grams is a lot of time to spend with one flavor and one cannabinoid blend/effect

How I Tested Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL Vape

I tested Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL like a long-haul vape, not a pen that I’m sampling here and there. That means I took several pulls across different voltages, across the entire day to see I still want to keep reaching for this, even after the novelty wears off.

I initially paid attention to the flavor, draw, plume (cloud output), and how the high felt in respect to its cannabinoid blend… which is actually kind of unique. There’s a lot going on: 21.528% THCA + 18.880% Delta-9 THC + 64.253% Delta-8 THC + 4.399% THCP. Being able to identify this cannabinoid mix is important because the percentages show that this is not really a THCA-heavy vape as the listing may make it seem. This is definitely a Delta-8-forward vape.

I found all that info on their website under the product’s listing, so make sure to do that due diligence. You can also scan the QR code on the back of the packaging to pull up the lab report. With hemp-derived vapes, the name on the front of the package never tells the whole story. The lab report is where you actually find out what kind of high you are signing up for.

The device has a tiny, square-ish LCD screen which shows the percentage of how much product is left in the vape, which is vital to know with a 5g vape. I want to know what the device is doing, instead of just guessing. The screen gives the vape a little more feedback, which makes the XL format feel less like a gamble.

There’s also three voltage settings that are on the higher side: 2.8V, 3.0V, and 3.3V, plus a 10 second preheat setting. I like that on a big vape like this because the hardware needs to do more than just survive the oil capacity. The lowest 2.8 voltage option is better for flavor and a smoother pull, even though it’s pretty high already—terpenes typically degrade at and over 2.8V. The higher voltages gives the hit more warmth and clouds.

PHoto Credit: Maha HAq

What It’s Like to Actually Hit Cherry Gelato

Koi’s Cherry Gelato tastes like a tart cherry vape with a sweet dessert finish. It isn’t a straight candy cherry, but it’s not gassy either. The cherry comes through first, then the gelato part rounds it out with some peppery earthiness so the flavor feels smoother and a little creamier. The live resin positioning helps the flavor feel a little less generic than a basic cherry disposable, even though this is still very much a sweet, dessert-style vape rather than an earthy flower or dab replacement.

That tracks for a 5g vape because the flavor has to be livable and long lasting. A tiny disposable can get away with being either loud or weak because it’s gone quickly. A 5g vape cannot. If you are going to keep coming back to the same vape for a while, the flavor needs to be easy enough to repeat. Cherry Gelato clears that expectation for me.

The pull feels full, and the plume is bigger and denser than what I usually expect from smaller disposables. I would not make clouds the entire reason to buy it, but this is clearly the Koi vape for someone who likes a more visible, satisfying exhale. It feels like an XL device in actual use, and not just on the label.

The hardware also fits the extended use format. Because this is a 5g disposable, the USB-C port for charging is necessary. A vape with this much oil needs to be able to last long enough to actually use it. I would expect to recharge it over time, but that feels like a fair tradeoff for the size.

Effects & Onset

Cherry Gelato kicked in quickly, which is expected from a vape, but the high did not feel flat or one-note. I noticed it more in my head first: a lifted, focused shift that made me feel more alert and ready to get into something, instead of heavy or sleepy.

That surprised me a little because cherry and gelato-strain products can easily fall into a dessert genetics/nighttime high. This one didn’t. It felt more like a daytime or early-evening vape: useful before cleaning, walking around, working on something creative, or trying to get moving without adding more caffeine to the system.

The lab report is worth looking into, even before vaping it, because the live resin cannabinoid blend is doing a lot of the work. Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL lists 21.528% THCA + 18.880% Delta-9 THC + 64.253% Delta-8 THC + 4.399% THCP. The THCA converts when heated, the Delta-9 gives it that more recognizable THC anchor, and the Delta-8 seems to overpower the other cannabinoids so the high does not feel too heady right away.

The THCP is the wild card. It’s a lesser-known cannabinoid that’s often discussed as potentially more potent than standard THC, about 33 times stronger, and I could feel that extra cerebral edge here even at a low amount. It did not steamroll me, but it made the vape feel more layered than a simple THCA or Delta-8 pen.

For me, the high landed in a good middle zone: uplifting first, smoother as it settled, and still functional enough that I could stay in motion. I would not call this a beginner vape, and I would definitely start with small puffs if you have not used THCP before. But I also would not call it a bedtime-only knockout. Koi’s Cherry Gelato felt more stimulating than sedating.

Koi Cherry Gelato XL Vape at a Glance

Strain: Cherry Gelato (presumably a cross of Black Cherry Funk x Acai Gelato)

Size: 5g disposable and rechargeable vape bar

Voltage settings: 2.8V, 3.0V, and 3.3V (adjustable voltage and preheat function)

Cannabinoids: 21.528% THCA + 18.880% Delta-9 THC + 64.253% Delta-8 THC + 4.399% THCP (live resin extract)

Flavor/presumed terpenes: Cherry, gelato, tart, sweet dessert-style with some peppery spice (caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene)

Best for:

Frequent, back-to-back vapes / experienced consumers

Bigger sessions, long-lasting disposable use

Cherry, dessert-style flavor vape fans

Uplifting daytime or early-evening use

Consumers curious about THCP blends

People who want bigger pulls, more vapor, especially for large clouds/plume

Pros:

5g format lasts longer than standard disposables

Adjustable voltage settings

Preheat function

Rechargeable hardware

Big, satisfying plume

Layered cannabinoid live resin blend

More uplifting than sleepy

Cons:

Five grams is a lot if you like switching flavors often (larger format means committing to one device for a while)

Not ideal for occasional consumers who only want a small backup pen

THCP may be too unfamiliar or too intense for some consumers

Sweet flavor may not appeal to earthy-vape people

Higher voltage may burn the flavor too much and run through oil faster

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying a 5g Vape

A 5g vape is a commitment. That is the main thing. This is not a “let me see if I like cherry gelato” vape. It’s more of a, “I know I like cherry gelato, I know I like all the cannabinoids in this vape, I know I vape often, and I do not want to buy another disposable in the next week or so.”

Format

The XL format is the whole reason this vape exists. Five grams is a lot of oil for one disposable, so this is practical for vape consumers who puff frequently and want something that can stay in rotation. If you only vape once in a while, or if you get bored of flavors quickly, this might feel like too much.

I do like that the hardware is built for the size. Despite being small enough to fit into your pocket, it still has a rechargeable battery, a small LCD screen to track usage, adjustable voltage settings at 2.8V, 3.0V, and 3.3V, and a 10 second preheat function. With this much oil, those features matter. A 5g disposable without a screen or voltage control would feel a little too much like driving without a dashboard.

Formula

This is not just a THCA vape, which someone can easily assume without reading the entire product’s name. But specifically, the lab report lists 21.528% THCA + 18.880% Delta-9 THC + 64.253% Delta-8 THC + 4.399% THCP. That explains why the high feels more layered than a basic THCA-only pen.

The THCA converts to THC when heated, the added Delta-9 gives it a more familiar THC feeling, and the Delta-8 likely milds it down so it doesn’t feel too sharp. The THCP is the part to watch. It is a lesser-known cannabinoid that is often talked about as being more potent than standard THC, and even at a smaller percentage (~4.4%), it can change the experience.

I would not treat this like a casual Delta-8 pen just because Delta-8 is the highest percentage on the lab report. There is too much else happening here. And we wouldn’t have known to what extent if we didn’t check the lab results, also known as the certificate of analysis (CoA). It doesn’t hurt to take the extra time to check the CoA before purchasing or trying something.

Live Resin

Koi frames this as a live resin vape, which gives it a little more credibility than a generic, flavored disposable vape. Live resin is usually the term shoppers look for when they want more terpene retention and a flavor that feels a little closer to the plant.

That said, Cherry Gelato is still a sweet, dessert-style vape. It does not taste like smoking flower or taking dabs, and I would not pretend it does. The live resin angle helps the flavor feel more intentional, but this is still for someone who wants cherry-gelato sweetness.

Flavor

Cherry Gelato is easy to like if you are already into sweet vapes. The cherry is the main thing, and the gelato part gives it a smoother, creamier finish. I think that detail needs to be considered with any 5g vape because you need a flavor that can survive repeat use.

But this is also where some people will tap out. Five grams is a long time to spend with a dessert flavor if you are not fully into it. If you like rotating between strains or you get tired of sweet profiles quickly, a smaller vape might be the safer move.

Price and Availability

At $69.99 for 5g, the price is actually one of the better arguments for this vape. The upfront cost is higher than a smaller disposable, but the cost-per-gram is strong if you are really going to use the whole thing. You are also getting rechargeable hardware, voltage control, preheat, and an LCD screen, so it does not feel like Koi just made the tank bigger and called it a day.

For frequent vapers, that fits the bill. For occasional users, it might be overkill. The value only works if you actually want five grams of the same flavor and formula.

I’d also check whether Koi ships vapes to your state before buying. The canna/hemp laws are always changing. The product page lists these states they cannot ship to: Arkansas, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Rhode Island.

The Cherry Gelato Bottom Line

Koi’s Cherry Gelato XL Vape is for you if you already know you like sweet vapes and want something built to last. The 5g size, rechargeable hardware, LCD screen, voltage settings, and preheat function make it feel more thought-out than a basic oversized disposable.

The high was more lifted than sleepy for me, which is what keeps this from feeling like just another dessert-strain vape. The Cherry Gelato flavor is sweet and smooth, but the live resin cannabinoid blend gives it more momentum than melt. I’d vape it during the day or early evening, not when I’m trying to go straight to bed.

I would skip this if you only vape occasionally, get bored of flavors quickly, or do not want to mess with THCP. But if Cherry Gelato is already in your rotation and you want a long-lasting XL vape with a slight cerebral edge, this one makes sense.

Five grams is a long-term relationship. This one at least brings munchies and a screen that shows how much oil is left to vape.