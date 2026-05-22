Koi Blue Razz Extra Strength THC Gummies Review: Unapologetically Strong (But That’s the Point)

There’s a point where lower-dose THC gummies stop doing anything for you.

One 5mg THC gummy turns into two. Then three. Then suddenly you’re eating half a bag just trying to feel mildly high. Koi’s Blue Razz Extra Strength Gummies feel designed for the people already stuck in that cycle. Each gummy is a whopping 25mg THC + 25mg CBD.

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These are unapologetically strong gummies. The kind where you actually pause for a second before taking another one because you know the first is still loading in the background somewhere. And that’s kind of refreshing.

A lot of hemp-derived THC brands still try to market themselves around light, social, or functional experiences. Koi goes the opposite direction here. The entire identity of these gummies is basically: you wanted stronger THC gummies? Fine.

The Blue Razz flavor also fully commits to the nostalgic candy angle. They taste like aggressively artificial blue raspberry in the same way energy drinks, slushies, and gas station candy do, which works perfectly for a gummy this chaotic.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: standard-dose gummies barely affect you anymore

Skip it if: you’re newer to THC or sensitive to edibles, or don’t like large gummies

Best part: genuinely strong, long-lasting high

Biggest drawback: very easy to overdo, and this could have been a smaller gummy (too big)

How I Tested Koi Blue Razz Extra Strength Gummies

I tested these gummies at home on a night where I specifically didn’t have to be anywhere or interact with anyone important afterward, which feels like the correct environment for something labeled as “extra strength.”

I started with one gummy and waited longer than usual before deciding whether I needed another because stronger THC gummies have a habit of humbling people who get impatient. Needless to say, I did not take another.

For context, I’ve had everything from microdose gummies to high-dose dispensary edibles, so my tolerance is pretty solid at this point. Still, these immediately felt stronger than most hemp gummies trying to market themselves as “high potency.” And unlike a lot of stronger gummies that feel intense for the sake of intensity, these actually felt powerful.

MORE: Best THC Gummies for Every Level of Being Stoned (Editor-Tested, Ranked by Vibes)

What It’s Like to Actually Eat Blue Razz

Koi’s Extra Strength Gummies looks like a massive gumdrop. The Blue Razz flavor tastes exactly like what you’d expect from the name. Artificial blue raspberry candy, but in a very intentional way. Think slushie, sour candy, sports drink powder, gas station nostalgia. These are not pretending to be sophisticated fruit gummies. The sweetness is definitely aggressive, but it matches the experience these are trying to create.

Texture-wise, they are softer and slightly sticky instead of dense or overly gelatinous. And despite how strong they are, the weed flavor stays hidden underneath the candy profile.

These also don’t feel like gummies you casually snack on while multitasking. You become very aware pretty quickly that you took a stronger edible.

Razzy Effects & Onset

At 25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy, these hit noticeably harder than most hemp-derived THC gummies I’ve tried recently.

The onset started around the 35 minute mark, but the real intensity didn’t fully settle in until closer to 90 minutes later. And once it kicked in, I understood why these are marketed as extra strength.

The high feels very THC-forward despite being an even 1:1 ratio with CBD. It’s buzzier, relaxing, and more mentally immersive than other balanced gummies that rely heavily on CBD’s mellowing output. So take note, this is not a functional social edible. This is the type of gummy where you feel the “you are now high” signal”

There’s a strong mental lift when the initial effects start, followed by that classic edible heaviness that slowly settles into your body over time. The CBD clears your head and gradually winds you down. And unlike lighter gummies that peak quickly and disappear, this high sticks around longer for around six hours. That’s long enough that taking another gummy too soon can happen, which would probably be a very bad decision for a lot of people.

What stood out most is that these actually deliver on the strength they advertise. A lot of high-dose THC hemp gummies still end up feeling weaker than expected. These don’t really have that problem.

Koi’s Blue Razz Extra Strength Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 25mg THC + 25mg CBD

Dietary Notes: none listed (which is a problem), presumably vegan based on ingredients

Best for:

Experienced THC users

Winding down for the night before bed

Staying home or movie nights

Strong edible highs with a smoother comedown

People who like big gummies

Pros:

Actually feels high-dose

Long-lasting effects

Fun nostalgic flavor

Buzzy lift

Cons:

Very easy to overdo

Too intense for beginners

Not socially functional

Could make you tired

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying Koi’s Extra Strength Gummies

These are not beginner gummies.

Even if you already have experience with THC, the strength here still deserves respect because the onset takes long enough that it’s easy to accidentally convince yourself you need another gummy before the first fully kicks in. And I wouldn’t recommend these for super social situations unless you already know how stronger edibles affect you personally.

These also feel THC-heavy physically and mentally, even though the amount of CBD is the same. So if you normally get anxious, paranoid, or mentally overwhelmed from stronger edibles, you’ll probably want something with more CBD balancing the experience out.

This is very much an evening time or “clear your schedule first” kind of gummy.

One major thing to call out is lack of a nutrition label on the jar and website… I have no idea how much sugar is in this thing. I actually care about sugar contents etc. I’m trying to be healthy here after having to test all these edibles for y’all!

The strongest point here besides the 25mg dose is that Koi’s Extra Strength Gummies makes financial sense for heavier THC consumers. There’s no need to repeatedly stack weaker gummies trying to reach the same effect. Because these are actually potent, I never felt the need to keep chasing the high by taking more. One gummy was enough to fully establish the experience. And compared to a lot of premium dispensary edibles, the pricing of $2.75 per gummy (20-count, $54.99) feels pretty reasonable for the strength level you’re getting here. There are also 40-count and 100-count jars available if you want to save more by purchasing more. Koi also has frequent sales, so the value would be even better than that.

If 25mg is too strong for you, try these Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies with 10mg in the same blue razz flavor.

The Blue Bottom Line

Koi’s Blue Razz Extra Strength Gummies do exactly what they claim to do.

They’re strong, long-lasting, buzzy gummies that are meant for people whose tolerance has already outgrown lighter social edibles and microdose products.

The blue raspberry or “Blue Razz” flavor fully commits to the chaotic candy energy, the high genuinely delivers, and the experience feels much closer to a real high-dose dispensary edible than most hemp gummies currently on the market.

These are not the gummies I’d hand someone trying THC for the first time. But for experienced users who are tired of weaker edibles barely hitting anymore, Koi’s Extra Strength Gummies absolutely make sense.

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