The Best Labor Day Home Tech Deals to Save Your Labor (and Your Cash)

Labor Day is upon us, and haven’t you suffered enough for your labors? Seriously, things are tough enough right now with the state of the world and everything. And so my one-word reply to my own headline is: robots. Not the threatening humanoid ones that’ll win a marathon at freaky-deaky speed and then explode upon contact with a wall, nor the cutesy ones from Star Wars that’ll use their wicked vocabulary to make you feel dumb as shit. I’m talking robot vacuums, automatic pet feeders, and coffee makers. There’s plenty on sale for Labor Day.

robot vacuums

Eufy Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo (Won’t Wet Your Rugs)

Normally $1,600, the Eufy Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo (on sale for $1,400) has a neat trick whereby it’ll lift its wet mop when it detects that it’s passing over carpet, meaning that it’ll vacuum your rugs and mop your hard floors without accidentally dragging a soaking mop over your carpet and creating more mess.

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Dreame Matrix10 Pro Gives You a Hand. Well, a Whole Arm, Actually…

Only Amazon Prime members get the $100 deal that knocks the Dreame Matrix10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop’s price down to $1,400. Granted, it’s a lot for a robot vacuum, but how many others have a robotic arm that can pop up from the top in order to clean out hard-to-reach areas or move obstacles that are in its way?

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Sucks a Lot, in a Good Way

Saying that the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum and Mop sucks isn’t an insult. It’s a testament to its 30,000 Pa of suctioning power, which is quite strong for a robot vacuum. This Labor Day deal also sucks away $170 off its $1,700 price, making it $1,530.

Shoot Lasers With the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE

The biggest deal on a robot vacuum in our list is also the one that becomes the most affordable. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE is down to $750 from a $1,300 retail price. Oh, and it uses UV lasers to find and detect dirty spots so it can go back over them and clean them. Neat trick, huh?

High-End Features for Cheap in the Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni

The appeal of the Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni is that it incorporates a smattering to high-end features—30,000 Pa of strong suction, a self-washing roller, and mop lift that keeps it from dragging a wet mop over carpets—into a mid-range price, made even low-mid-range since it’s $800 retail prices drops to $599 on this deal.

automatic pet feeders

Keep Tabs on Your Picky Cat With a Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder

Yeah, I get it. You have a picky eater as a cat. That’s otherwise known as Cat Standard Type A. The Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder ($120, at $10 off) doesn’t just dole out measured portions of kibble for your schnookums at prescheduled times. It’ll also weigh how much they don’t eat so that it can report to you, via Wi-Fi, how much your precious actually did eat, so you can know if they’re sick, not digging their current food, or potentially being fed by a neighbor down the street.

Watch Your Pup From a Distance With a Furbo 360° Dog Camera

How much time do you spend wondering what your dog does when you’re away from home? Does she play toss with himself and your expensive shoes? Does he sign up for pricey subscriptions on your Roku? Satisfy your curiosity with your own little two-camera setup in the Furbo 360° Dog Camera + Mini 360° Cam, which is early half off at $64.

Spy a Winged Visitor With a Birdfy Netvue Smart Bird Feeder

The Birdfy Netvue Smart Bird Feeder isn’t shy about the huge (to a bird) 2K-resolution camera staring diners in the face above the tray of free seed. But the birds don’t seem to mind. When they stop by for a nibble, you’ll get an alert on your phone so that you can see them from a close-up angle you’d never otherwise get to see. Just don’t let ’em know that you got it for $50 off at $130; it’ll go to their heads.

coffee makers

Make Coffee for One or All With the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced

Keurig got big on its single-serving coffee pods, but there’s a time for making a whole carafe. You can make either with the Keurig K-Duo, which is $70 off and going for $150 at the moment. It can also make hot or iced coffee.

Espresso Some Days, Coffee Others With the Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker

Nespresso has espresso right in the name, so it’s no surprise that the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker makes espresso as easily as Keurig makes coffee. Just pop in a Nespresso pod and boom. This one will also make regular coffee. It’s $57 off this labor Day and going for an oddly specific $132.

Just a Simple Coffee Maker in the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Machine

You don’t want to fuss with pods or espresso or any of that. You just want a pot of coffee in the morning. Got it. I feel you because I’m one of you. The Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is the same one-trick pony you bought your household in The Sims way, way back. It makes 14 cups worth of coffee in one go from good, old-fashioned coffee grounds, which are easier to get and much cheaper in the long run than coffee pods. This model is on sale for $106, down from $120.