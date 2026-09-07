The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals From Around the Internet (Including Doorbusters!)

“Sale” is synonymous with “Labor Day.” It seems to have always been that way too… coming along with a barbecue (or two) to keep you shop-til-you-drop stamina going strong.

Even in 2026, it’s even more of a coordinated event where every furniture brand with a website decides your home needs an intervention at the exact same time. And whether or not that’s true for your situation, it is a great time to snag some deals.

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We went through a few different Labor Day sales (some sitewide and some buried deep in clearance sections you’d never find by scrolling) and pulled the pieces worth your attention.

A lot of what’s below is timed to expire right around Labor Day itself (with doorbuster timers already eying their finish line), so if something catches your eye, don’t sit on it.

Unless it’s the chaise lounge. In that case, sit on that. Immediately.

Wayfair: Up to 72% Off

Wayfair is running actual doorbuster deals on top of its usual Labor Day markdowns, several of which are timed to expire right around the holiday itself. Discounts on the pieces below run as steep as 72% off, and everything here carries the platform’s own “Wayfair Verified” quality badge (or is a top-reviewed pick in its category).

Wrought Studio Modern Fluted Wood Console Table — 72% OFF

Fluted furniture has fully broken containment from just cabinetry and lighting, and this console table is a good entry point if you want the look without redoing your whole living room. It’s 63 inches of sculpted, ridged wood grain with one hidden drawer up front to keep the facade clean and open shelving underneath for the stuff you don’t mind people seeing. The legs are reinforced to 5cm thick specifically to cut down on wobble so you’re not replacing it within a year.

Lark Manor Aleatha 6-Tier Shoe Cabinet (24 Pairs) — 27% OFF

If your entryway currently looks like a shoe store had an incident, this six-tier cabinet with paneled doors holds up to 24 pairs between adjustable shelves and built-in cubby holes. It’s finished clean enough to double as an actual piece of furniture instead of just storage, with a flat top that’s basically begging for your keys, mail, and whatever else accumulates by the front door. It’s Wayfair Verified, and reviewers consistently flag it as easy to assemble solo in under an hour.

These bar stools do the thing every bar stool claims to do and actually pull off less often than you’d think. You get a full 360-degree swivel that doesn’t catch or stick halfway through. The low bucket back curves in just enough to feel supportive without blocking your kitchen sightlines, there’s a built-in footrest, and the pebbled faux leather is water- and stain-resistant. The chairs are rated to hold 330 pounds each, and they come as a set of two, so your kitchen island stops looking like it’s short a chair.

Sealy Cool 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress — 67% OFF

Sealy’s cooling mattress line exists for people who run hot at night, and the 12-inch Cool splits the difference between memory foam contouring and not waking up in a puddle of sweat. The top layer is gel-infused foam built to pull heat away from your body, the middle layer distributes your weight to take pressure off your hips and shoulders, and the whole thing is CertiPUR-US certified and backed by a 10-year warranty. It also comes with Wayfair’s standard 100-night trial, so if it’s not the right feel right away, you have three months to find out.

Andover Mills Richey Upholstered Panel Headboard — 52% OFF

A headboard is one of the highest-impact, lowest-effort bedroom upgrades that exists, and this one leans into classic button-tufted styling without requiring you to build a whole new bed frame around it. It mounts directly onto your existing frame using pre-drilled holes and included hardware, the height adjusts to match your mattress, and the polyester upholstery has just enough foam behind it to make reading in bed less of a neck-strain situation. It comes in Twin through King, so it’s an easy add regardless of what you’re currently sleeping on.

Anthropologie: Up to 40% Off

Anthropologie’s Labor Day event covers furniture alongside the kind of playful extras that make the brand’s home section worth browsing beyond just mattresses. Discounts on the pieces below (and site-wide) run up to 40% off.

Haunted House Coir Printed Doormat — SAVE $15

Anthropologie’s Halloween decor drops always hit slightly harder than they need to, and this doormat is a good example (and I don’t even like cats). It’s shaped like a haunted house, screen-printed onto coir, and objectively cuter than another “welcome” mat. It’s meant for a sheltered indoor or outdoor spot, so covered porches and mudrooms are the perfect spot, more than leaving it fully exposed to the elements. Because it’s handcrafted, expect some natural variation piece to piece, but that just kind of adds to the appeal of the whole bit.

The Dog Icon Side Table — SAVE $200

This is a side table shaped like a dog, which is either exactly what your apartment is missing or a completely unnecessary purchase depending on how attached you are to your decor having a sense of humor. It’s built from resin and metal with a tempered glass top, comes in Doodle or Frenchie silhouettes, and stands 22 inches tall, so it works as a functional side table and not just a novelty object, despite its appearance. Now, if only my real dog could hold my drink for me….

Sinclair Irena 80″ Sofa — SAVE $1,470

The Sinclair Collection is Anthropologie’s answer to the “my sofa should look like it belongs in a design magazine, not a dorm room” problem, and the Irena 80-inch is the clean-lined, tightly upholstered version of that. It’s built on a poplar wood frame with a foam-and-fiber cushion mix that holds a tailored shape instead of collapsing into a nest, and it ships fully assembled, so there’s no multi-hour build standing between you and actually using it. At 80 inches wide, it’s sized for a real living room, so the corner of a studio apartment probably won’t work here.

Ashley: Up to 60% Off

Ashley’s sitewide Labor Day event includes Doorbusters, Hot Buys, and an Ashley Exclusive dining table (among plenty of other steals), with discounts on the pieces below running as high as 60% off. The brand is known for durable, family-friendly furniture at accessible prices, and this sale doesn’t do anything to change that formula.

Moonlight View Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Cushion — SAVE $1,350

This chaise is built for the specific activity of doing absolutely nothing outside for several hours, with a sleek aluminum frame and a corded Nuvella fabric that’s UV-resistant and easy to clean. The seating area is wide enough for two people to share, which is rare for a piece this size, and it comes with two throw pillows included instead of sold separately like most outdoor sets pull. Assembly runs about 30 minutes, and the fabric can handle a bleach-and-water solution for stubborn stains, so it’s built to survive next year’s pool season.

Trenmour Coffee Table — SAVE $435

Mid-century shapes are back in a way that shows no sign of slowing down, and this coffee table leans into that with a softly rounded top and tapered legs in a warm medium brown finish. There’s a full storage drawer for remotes and coasters, plus a lower open shelf if you want to display books or decor instead of hiding everything away, and casters underneath make it easy to move when you’re rearranging or vacuuming underneath. It’s a straightforward, retro-adjacent piece that works in rooms ranging from modern to fully eclectic.

Brinstead Chairside End Table — SAVE $285

The dual USB charging ports built into this end table are a big selling point here, turning a normal chairside table into the spot where your phone lives while you’re on the couch. It’s finished in a glazed natural light oak that looks more expensive than the price tag suggests, sits on an open plinth base that displays whatever you set underneath, and the whole thing is UL Listed with a power cord included, so setup is more like plugging in a lamp than wiring anything yourself.

Portdown 72″–90″ Extendable Dining Table — SAVE $200

This is Ashley’s extendable dining table that stretches from 72 to 90 inches without needing a separate leaf annoyingly stored in a closet somewhere. It’s tagged as both an Ashley Exclusive and a Hot Buy on the site, which means it’s one of the sharper values in the dining category right now. If your current table is either too small for guests or too big for a weeknight dinner alone, this one’s built to be both.

Joybird: Up to 45% Off

Joybird’s cutting up to 45% off best sellers and 35% off sitewide for Labor Day, with the sale timed to end right around Monday. Every sofa and chair here ships in a fabric you choose (not whatever came standard), and comes backed by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty.

Eliot Bumper Sleeper Sectional — SAVE $2,295

A sleeper sectional that doesn’t scream “this is secretly a bed” until you actually need it to be one, the Eliot has tufted button detailing and clean mid-century lines that hold up as a full-time sofa, with a fold-out mattress built into the bumper chaise for when guests stay over. It’s available in a left- or right-facing orientation to fit your specific room layout, and Joybird backs it with a limited lifetime warranty plus an optional 5-year protection plan. At 112 inches wide with deep seat cushions, it’s sized to be the centerpiece of a living room.

Bryant Petite Modular L-Sectional — SAVE $2,757

“Petite” is doing real work in this name, since the Bryant is Joybird’s modular sectional scaled specifically for apartments and smaller square footage without sacrificing the deep-seat, sloped-arm comfort of the brand’s full-size pieces. It’s available in five different size configurations, so you can build out exactly the footprint your living room actually has room for, and the cushions are engineered to stay plush rather than compress flat within a few months. It still has enough seating for a full holiday gathering, just without eating up the entire room to do it.

Amelia Grand Chair — SAVE $616

The Amelia Grand takes Joybird’s already-popular Amelia chair and scales it up specifically so two people can share the seat… or one person can properly sprawl out solo, which is what I’d buy it for. It has the soft, rounded arm profile that looks like a contemporary update on a ’70s silhouette, and at 50 inches wide, it functions almost like a loveseat while still perfect as a single statement chair. It’s also a transitional piece, meaning it doesn’t fight with whatever design style the rest of your room is already committed to.

Frontgate: Up to 82% Off (Clearance)

These three Frontgate pieces live in the brand’s clearance section, where markdowns run steeper and stock moves faster than the standard sitewide Labor Day sale (currently up to 75% off with free shipping via code FGLABORDAY). If something below catches your eye, don’t waffle over it for too long.

Betty Vanity Stool — 69% OFF

A vanity stool with a high back is rarer than it should be, and this one adds built-in casters on top of that so it actually rolls smoothly across tile or hardwood instead of scraping. The frame is kiln-dried hardwood, the cushion is high-density foam wrapped in performance fabric that resists stains, water, and oils, and it arrives fully assembled, so there’s no build process standing between you and sitting down. It’s a Frontgate exclusive currently sitting in the clearance section, so the time to buy it is NOW.

Wharton Revolving Bar Cabinet — 76% OFF

This revolving cabinet comes with a swivel door front that opens to reveal two interior shelves holding a dozen bottles each, plus pop-out side doors for a few more. The top is Spanish Crema marble with beveled edges, and the walnut inlay creates an actual geometric pattern versus a flat veneer. As with the table above, because it’s real stone, no two tops look identical. It does need to be anchored to the wall with the included anti-tip kit, so keep that in mind in terms of placement.

Frontgate Resort Collection End Table — 82% OFF

Part of Frontgate’s Resort Collection, this end table leans into hotel-lobby styling with an iron frame, tiered beveled glass shelves, and classic finials and reeded legs that read a lot more expensive than a clearance-section piece has any right to. It works equally well as a living room end table or a bedroom nightstand, and it’s available in either chrome or satin brass depending on what your other hardware looks like. Adjustable feet handle uneven floors, and since it coordinates with the rest of the Resort Collection line, it’s an easy add if you’re already building out that look. The 82%-off deal also makes it a whole lot easier.