We Found the Best Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals That You Might Have Missed

Labor Day is the last real excuse for a sale before everyone starts talking about the holiday plans and PSLs (myself included… I’m part of the problem).

Brands are cashing in while they can, so we went through some of this year’s home and kitchen sales and pulled the ones worth clicking through. From upgrading your towel situation and wanting to give your living room a little more flair, to replacing your glass containers that are somehow all missing their damn lids, there’s something below worth adding to cart.

Videos by VICE

And this year’s Labor Day Weekend is only getting started, with plenty more sales on the way.

Best Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Anyday: Up To 30% Off Sitewide

Anyday’s glass, lidded cookware lets you microwave, bake, freeze and store in the same dish, cutting down on both plastic and dish count—huge when you have limited real estate to work with. The Labor Day sale takes up to 30% off sitewide, and orders over $150 come with a free 2-cup glass dish 2-pack. So, go ahead and snag that 14-Piece Glass Round Dish Set!

Deal: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free 2-cup dish set on orders $150+

Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free 2-cup dish set on orders $150+ Sale dates: August 27-September 8

GIR: 20% Off Sitewide

GIR’s silicone spatulas, spoonulas and tool sets are built to outlast a dishwasher cycle without cracking or discoloring. And as much as I love me some wooden spoon action, I may have to make the switch to the 10-Piece Best Sellers Set or the 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set… because the brand’s Labor Day sale applies 20% off sitewide automatically at checkout.

Deal: 20% off sitewide, discount applied automatically

20% off sitewide, discount applied automatically Sale dates: September 1-8

Year & Day: 20% Off Sitewide

Year & Day makes modern, neutral-toned ceramic dinnerware, flatware and glassware that makes your table feel more intentionally designed without having to put in a ton of effort—The Core set is my personal fave. Everything is 20% off sitewide for Labor Day, with free shipping on orders over $100.

Deal: 20% off sitewide + free shipping over $100

20% off sitewide + free shipping over $100 Sale dates: August 27-September 8

All-Clad: Up To 54% Off Cookware

All-Clad’s tri-ply and 5-ply stainless cookware is a longtime staple for home cooks who use their kitchen daily, not just on holidays. The brand’s Labor Day event is its widest of the year, with discounts across cookware collections, free shipping on orders over $99.95, and the standard 45-day return window still even applying to sale items.

Deal: Up to 54% off cookware collections

Up to 54% off cookware collections Sale dates: September 2-9

Best Labor Day Home Deals

Onsen: Sitewide 25% Off, Bundles Up To 50% Off

Onsen’s waffle-weave towels are built to dry twice as fast as standard terry cloth, which is a surprisingly substantial feature when it comes to towels drying in humid bathrooms. The brand’s Labor Day sale is one of the deeper ones on this list at 25% off sitewide, with bundles stacking up to 50% off.

Deal: 25% off sitewide, up to 50% off bundles

25% off sitewide, up to 50% off bundles Sale dates: August 27-September 7

HigherDOSE: 20% Off Sitewide, 25% Off Bundles

Wrapped up in your cozy new robe now? Good—time for some spa-style wellness. HigherDOSE’s red light and infrared wellness devices don’t come cheap, so a Labor Day discount arguably moves the needle here. The brand’s sale takes 20% off sitewide with code LDW2026, plus an extra 25% off bundles and starter kits with no code required.

Deal: 20% off sitewide (code: LDW2026 ), 25% off bundles (no code needed)

20% off sitewide (code: ), 25% off bundles (no code needed) Sale dates: September 1-8

Artifact Uprising: Buy One, Get One Free On Photo Books

Artifact Uprising’s photo books, prints and calendars are a straightforward way to get years of camera roll photos into something you can physically hold. The brand is currently running buy-one-get-one-free on Photo-Wrapped Hardcover and Softcover Photo Books. A separate Labor Day promotion lands September 4-7, applying 20% off sitewide with code LONGWEEKEND and dropping the brand’s Design Studio service (where a designer builds the book for you) to $59 from its usual $99.

Deal: BOGO free on select photo books now; 20% off sitewide + $59 Design Studio September 4-7 (code: LONGWEEKEND)

BOGO free on select photo books now; 20% off sitewide + $59 Design Studio September 4-7 (code: LONGWEEKEND) Sale dates: Ongoing BOGO, with Labor Day promo running September 4-7

Govee: Up To 45% Off

Govee’s smart lighting—strip lights, floor lamps, outdoor string lights, and TV backlights—is an easy, renter-friendly way to change up the feel of a room on-demand. The brand’s Labor Day event runs through the week, with up to 45% off across indoor and outdoor lighting and a handful of buy-one-get-one-free deals on select items while supplies last.

Deal: Up to 45% off, plus select BOGO deals

Up to 45% off, plus select BOGO deals Sale dates: September 1-7

Raymour & Flanigan: Up To 50% Off Closeout, Plus Mattress Financing Offers

Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day event is more of a stack than a single sitewide number. Closeout and clearance furniture is up to 50% off, and select premium mattress brands (Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, Purple) come bundled with a $300 gift card or $200 Mastercard reward card.

Deal: Up to 50% off closeout, $300 gift card or $200 Mastercard reward card with select mattress purchases

Up to 50% off closeout, $300 gift card or $200 Mastercard reward card with select mattress purchases Sale dates: Gift card/reward offer through September 14

Frontgate: Up To 75% Off Sitewide

Frontgate’s outdoor furniture, bedding and bath essentials round out many “elevated backyard” gift guides, so we’re keeping in step. The brand’s Labor Day sale takes up to 75% off sitewide through the holiday itself, with an additional 15% off (plus free shipping) on outdoor furniture sets through September 3, and a $36-per-towel deal on its Resort Collection bath towels (when buying two or more) through September 7.