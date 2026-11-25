I get suspicious of the words “up to” in a Black Friday sale. How much do I have to spend to get the discount they put in big letters? At Lazarus Naturals, it’s $200 for the full 30% off. Meanwhile, I’m over here eyeing a $12 bag of huckleberry CBD gummies that comes down to $9.60 all on its own.

Lazarus Naturals’ Black Friday sale runs November 23 through 30. Everything on the site is 20% off on orders under $100. Spend $100 to just under $200 for 25% off, or $200 and up for 30% off. The gummies are usually $12, so you can buy the one bag and get on with your holiday.

Videos by VICE

There’s a little THC in the Calm Gummies

Photo Courtesy of Lazarus Naturals

The word “Calm” tells me very little about an edible. I went looking for the dosage. Each huckleberry gummy has 25mg CBD + 1.75mg THC. I appreciate knowing that last part, especially if I’m the cousin who brought them and somebody asks, “Wait, is there weed in these?” Yes. And you can tell them exactly how much.

Lazarus sells a 40-count pack, too. Personally, I’ve had enough bags of edibles hanging around with three sad gummies stuck together at the bottom. Ten sounds good enough to me.

The sleep tincture is $32

Photo Courtesy of Lazarus Naturals

For something I’d keep by the bed, I’m more interested in the Sleep Tincture. Lazarus lists 30mg CBD + 20mg CBN + 1.25mg THC per milliliter (mL). There are markings on the dropper, so it’s easy to measure half that amount. Flavor-wise, you’re getting hemp. I can live with that, especially after I’ve brushed my teeth.

The 30mL bottle usually goes for $40. With 20% off, it’s $32. If I went with 0.5mL at a time, I’d get 60 uses out of that bottle, or about 53 cents each.

The Unwind Mints Are the Ones I’d Buy Again

Photo Courtesy of Lazarus Naturals

0.5mg THC sounded a little ridiculous to me when I reviewed Lazarus Naturals’ Unwind Mints in October. What was I supposed to feel from that? Each mint also has 15mg CBD, and one or two during the day ended up being my sweet spot. I felt a little more relaxed and went about my day without feeling high. Flavor-wise, think sour strawberry lemonade. The lemon is what I liked about them.

A hundred mints is a hell of a commitment if you’ve never tasted one. Since I already know I like these, this is where I’m putting my Black Friday money. The regular price is $50, so 20% off brings the pack down to $40, or 40 cents a mint.

Is It Worth Spending More?

I’ll only give my cart a second look if I were already close to $100. At $95, I’d pay $76 after the discount. At $100, I’d pay $75. That’s one of the few times adding something to my cart could actually save me a buck. If all I came for was a $12 bag of gummies, though, I’d just take the 20% off and go eat pie.