Last Call for Weed Vapes? These Carts and Disposables Are on Sale Before the Ban

Two weed carts for $15 is a deal I’d click on even if we weren’t a month out from the hemp ban. That’s what two 1g delta-8 THC carts cost at Canna River with BOGOFREE code at checkout through November 15. The 2g disposables are part of the deal, too.

If you usually shop for live resin, TribeTokes is giving VICE readers 25% off with checkout code VICE25 through December 10. That takes its $60 carts and pens down to $45 apiece.

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December 11 is the date I’m watching, though. That’s when the broader federal hemp restrictions are scheduled to kick in. The new rules cap finished hemp products at 0.4mg of total THC per container, and THCA counts toward that limit. Less than half a milligram in an entire cart. So yes, I’m curious what the vape section of these sites will look like in a month.

If there’s already a 510 battery somewhere in your junk drawer, this is the cheapest way into the sale. Canna River’s ceramic carts hold a gram of delta-8 THC. Add two eligible $15 carts to your order and using BOGOFREE brings the pair to $15. You can get two of the same strain or mix them up.

Canna River puts the same delta-8 oil in a two-gram disposable with a built-in USB-C rechargeable battery. I’d want that charging port on a two-gram pen. Imagine seeing all that oil left and getting nothing when you take a pull. One disposable costs $30, so you can get two for $30 with BOGOFREE.

Photo Courtesy of Canna River

If you’re mixing formats at Canna River, the cheaper eligible item is the one that comes off your total. A $30 disposable and a $15 cart would cost $30 together. BOGOFREE can’t be combined with other discounts. Check the strain menu and shipping availability for your address before you order.

A TribeTokes cart usually costs $60. At $45 with VICE25, I’d have an easier time talking myself into one. It’s 1g of THCA live resin made from fresh-frozen cannabis, and it’ll fit the same 510 battery you’d use for the Canna River cart.

Photo CourtesY of TribeTokes

The disposable has the same THCA live resin in a 1g pen with a rechargeable battery built in. It’s draw-activated, so you just take a pull. If the battery from that junk drawer never turned up, this is the one I’d go for. It’s also $45 with VICE25.

Photo CourtesY of TribeTokes

Black Friday Might Be Too Late

If you were planning to wait until Black Friday to buy a couple of carts, Canna River’s deal will already be over. BOGOFREE code ends November 15, and you can mix formats if both items qualify. A $30 disposable and a $15 cart would come to $30 before tax and shipping.

TribeTokes gives you until December 10 to get 25% off with code VICE25. That’s the day before the broader federal hemp restrictions are scheduled to kick in. If there’s a cart you already know you’ll miss, I’d grab it while it’s still on the menu.