Last Call for THC Drinks: These Brands Are Saying Goodbye Before the Ban

Of course, just when THC drinks were finally getting good, Congress had to come along and ruin the party.

Hemp-derived THC beverages have gone from weird-tasting weed water to legitimate alternatives to alcohol. There are seltzers, mocktails, cocktail mixers, and even drinks that pair surprisingly well with dinner. And now, some of the brands responsible for making this category interesting are preparing to say goodbye to their existing products.

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I recently covered the THC gummies that could be disappearing before the upcoming federal crackdown, but the beverage side has its own problem brewing. Several companies have already announced plans to discontinue drinks, stop shipping, or transition into different markets.

Here’s the short version: Starting December 11, 2026, the federal definition of hemp is scheduled to change, limiting finished products to just 0.4 milligrams of total THC and similarly acting cannabinoids per container. Not per serving. The entire container.

For a category where even a low-dose drink typically contains at least 2mg THC, that’s a pretty big problem.

The deadline has already been extended once, and Congress could still intervene. But these brands aren’t exactly betting their businesses on another last-minute rescue. So, if there’s a THC drink you’ve been meaning to try again, here’s what could be changing.

Five: Every THC Seltzer Is Getting Discontinued

Five is being pretty straightforward about its plans. Its entire THC seltzer lineup is getting discontinued December 11, including both the 2mg and 10mg varieties.

And no, this isn’t a temporary pause while the company figures things out. Five says there won’t be any more batches of its existing seltzers after the deadline. Whatever inventory remains is all that’s left.

The company is also discontinuing some of its gummies, although it’s working on reformulating other edible products to comply with the new federal requirements. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a similar announcement about replacing its THC beverages.

For anyone who’s made these drinks part of their happy-hour rotation, that makes this a pretty definitive last call.

Five is currently offering discounts on its remaining inventory, including bundles featuring both gummies and drinks. Whether the seltzers will make it all the way to December is another question.

Vena: Happy Tonix Is Getting the Axe

Vena is also saying goodbye to its THC beverage collection, and it’s not sparing any of the flavors.

Starting December 11, its Happy Tonix THC Seltzers will be discontinued across the board. That includes the 2mg and 10mg varieties, Skinny Mocktails, Blood Orange, Lime, Mango, and the assortment packs. Basically, if it’s a Happy Tonix drink, it’s last call.

It’s particularly unfortunate because Vena had carved out a nice little space in the increasingly crowded world of alcohol alternatives. The lower-dose options made sense for casual sipping, while the stronger versions catered to people who actually wanted to feel something after finishing a can.

Vena is working on reformulating several of its gummies. But like Five, the company hasn’t announced replacement versions of its outgoing beverages. For now, the remaining Happy Tonix inventory is available while supplies last.

Read my full review on the Happy Tonix 10mg THC Seltzers.

Soul: Out of Office, Possibly for Good

Soul has turned its website into something of a farewell party for its THC collection.

The brand has announced that its existing hemp THC products will stop shipping December 11, with no plans to restock. That includes the Out of Office sparkling drinks, which come in flavors like Cucumber Melon Lime and Raspberry Lemonade.

These are actually some of my favorite lower-dose THC drinks. I previously named the Cucumber Melon Lime one my best overall pick in my guide to the best THC beverages, partly because it tastes refreshing without that funky cannabis aftertaste.

The drinks come in different potencies, 5mg and 10mg THC options. They also contain CBD, making them an appealing choice for people looking for something a little mellower than a straight THC seltzer.

Soul is offering bulk discounts on its remaining inventory, with increasingly steep savings for larger orders. It’s essentially encouraging customers to stock their refrigerators before the current lineup disappears.

The company itself isn’t shutting down, but its Out of Office THC drinks appear to be headed for a long vacation.

Read my full review on both of Out of Office’s Sparkling THC drink flavors.

Cornbread Hemp: Fighting to Keep THC Seltzers Alive

Cornbread Hemp isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. The Kentucky-based company has been actively pushing back against the upcoming federal restrictions, which threaten not only its THC seltzers but also some of its full-spectrum CBD products.

I’ve covered Cornbread Hemp’s THC seltzers before, and its Salted Watermelon flavor even earned my pick for Best Tasting THC Drink. The variety pack lineup also includes Raspberry Limeade, Peach Iced Tea, and Blueberry Breeze, with both 5mg and 10mg THC options available.

Unlike some brands on this list, Cornbread Hemp hasn’t announced a final production run or an official last-order date. Instead, it’s encouraging customers to contact lawmakers and support legislation that would regulate hemp products rather than effectively eliminate them.

The company has been pretty vocal about what’s at stake. Its leadership has warned that the proposed 0.4mg-per-container limit could put the entire business at risk, despite its willingness to support more reasonable THC limits. For now, the seltzers are still available to order.

Read why Cornbread Hemp’s Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer was selected for the 420 High Edit.

Read my full review on the entire Variety Pack from Cornbread Hemp.

Cycling Frog: Still Pedaling, but the Road Ahead Looks Rough

Cycling Frog is taking a slightly different approach to the impending restrictions. Rather than announcing a final batch of every product, the company is preparing for multiple possible outcomes.

In an October message to customers, founder Sequoia Price-Lazarus acknowledged that the federal extension bought the industry more time but didn’t actually solve the underlying problem. Unless Congress acts again, the brand’s existing hemp THC drinks won’t meet the new 0.4mg-per-container threshold.

That includes its Black Currant THC Seltzer, which I previously named my favorite THC beverage for replacing a glass of wine. I liked that one because it had a richer, darker fruit flavor than most THC seltzers, and it actually made sense to pour into a wine glass alongside dinner. The 10mg THC version I tested was also strong enough that I preferred sipping it slowly rather than drinking the entire can at once.

Cycling Frog has announced plans to expand within state-regulated cannabis markets, including Oregon and Washington, while developing new federally compliant products.

In other words, the company isn’t disappearing. But the products currently available through the hemp market could become much harder to get, depending on where you live. And if you’ve found a particular THC drink that hits just right, a reformulated replacement isn’t necessarily going to scratch the same itch.

Read my full review on how Cycling Frog’s Black Currant THC Seltzer replaced my red wine.

Read my full review on Cycling Frog’s THC Fruit Punch.

Is This Really Last Call for Hemp THC Drinks?

That’s the million-dollar question, and right now, nobody seems to have a definitive answer.

Congress could extend the deadline again or pass legislation establishing a regulatory framework for hemp-derived THC beverages. Industry advocates have been pushing for rules addressing age restrictions, testing, labeling, and THC limits rather than eliminating most of the category altogether.

But December 11 is the deadline currently on the books, and brands are already responding accordingly.

It’s also worth remembering that THC beverages sold through state-licensed dispensaries aren’t automatically affected in the same way. Some companies are preparing to enter those markets, while others are exploring reformulations or winding down individual product lines.

For consumers, that means the exact outcome will depend on both the brand and where you live.

If you’re planning to stock up on your favorite drinks, check their best-by dates, your state’s purchasing restrictions, and the manufacturer’s storage recommendations. And obviously, keep any THC beverages securely away from children.

Personally, I think it’s a shame that the industry finally figured out how to make THC drinks taste good, only for so many of them to end up facing an uncertain future. Apparently, happy hour has an expiration date now.