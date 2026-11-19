Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA VI, GTA 6. Whatever you call it, today is a hallowed day among gamers casual and obsessive, and even returnees to gaming who hadn’t bought a video game in years, for it is launch day for the latest Grand Theft Auto. Thirteen years, the world has waited since the last GTA came out.

The Vintage Vice City expansion pack is a special treat for those who pre-ordered GTA VI. It includes a few outfits, a classic car, and an in-game hangout based on homages to the old Vice City. GTA VI is out now, as of today, but if you place your order before the day is up, you can still get the expansion pack. Tomorrow, this deal is gone.

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last chance for free stuff

GTA VI takes us back to Leonia, a fictionalized Florida, with the game set primarily in Vice City, which stands in for Miami. If it sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same city from the fourth installment, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I played the absolute hell out of that game, which released in 2002. I’d played every iteration of GTA before that, even the semi-known first and second titles, and plenty of GTA III, but Vice City was my favorite. Set in the 1980s, it followed Tommy Vercetti

Now set in Vice City’s present day, you can deck GTA VI’s protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos out in a few 1980s outfits and hairstyles, including a perm hairstyle and red sequin dress for Lucia and white leisure suit for Jason. There’s a 1955 Chevy knockoff that waits for you in a special garage, and tropical skins for weapons. Yeah, like palm tree designs on the weapons themselves.

It doesn’t matter if your boxed copy doesn’t ship out until tomorrow or arrive for a few days. As long as you pull the trigger before the day’s end on November 19, 2026, you’ll get the Vintage Vice City pack. And I’ve gone ahead and followed my own advice. Waiting until the last minute, I went ahead and slipped in an order, just so I can get that Vice City flavor and a hit of nostalgia from my GTA: Vice City days.