Think 0.5mg THC Is a Pointless Dose? These Mints Might Change Your Mind

The first thing that confused me about Lazarus Naturals’ Unwind Mints was the dose. Wtf is 0.5mg THC?

I actually checked the label again because that seemed comically low for something being sold as a THC-containing mint. Then I tried them.

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Now I think the tiny dose is probably the smartest thing about them. Each mint has 15mg CBD + 0.5mg THC, and Lazarus suggests taking two at a time. I’ve found that one or two works better for me during the day, while three or four is where I like them in the evening.

I don’t get high from these at the amounts I’ve been taking. I just feel more chill. And they taste like sour Strawberry Lemonade instead of wintergreen toothpaste, which already puts them ahead of a lot of cannabis mints I’ve tried.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Lazarus Naturals’ Unwind Mints are made with full-spectrum hemp extract and contain 15mg CBD + 0.5mg THC per mint. There are 100 mints in the tin for $50.

The suggested serving is two mints, or 30mg CBD + 1mg THC, but I don’t think you necessarily need to treat that as the only way to use them. One is easy during the day. Four feels much more substantial to me at night.

They’re also vegan and gluten-free, and the formula includes organic coconut MCT oil.

Buy it if: you want CBD with a trace amount of THC instead of a mint that’s trying to get you high.

you want CBD with a trace amount of THC instead of a mint that’s trying to get you high. Skip it if: the THC high is the whole reason you’re shopping.

the THC high is the whole reason you’re shopping. Best part: the dose is easy to adjust and build up as needed.

the dose is easy to adjust and build up as needed. Biggest drawback: 0.5mg THC is way too little.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Use Them

I’ve been treating these more like little CBD units than traditional THC mints.

If I take one during the day, that’s 15mg CBD + 0.5mg THC. Two gets me to 30mg CBD + 1mg THC. At either of those amounts, my day stays pretty normal. I don’t feel impaired, sleepy, or particularly different. I’m just a little less on edge. That’s useful to me because I’m naturally pretty wound up.

Three or four is where I start liking them more for the whole “Unwind” thing. Four mints gives me 60mg CBD + 2mg THC, and that’s enough that I notice myself relaxing more. I’m still not sitting there feeling stoned. I just feel more okay with being done for the day. That’s basically my sweet spot at night.

The THC Is Tiny on Purpose

0.5mg THC isn’t going to sound exciting to anyone with a real edible tolerance. But I don’t think exciting is the point.

These make more sense for somebody who wants the benefits of a full-spectrum CBD product and is okay with THC being present, but doesn’t necessarily want THC running the show. That’s pretty much how they feel to me. The CBD is clearly the main event.

I also like that I can add another mint without suddenly jumping from “barely anything” to “oops, I’m high.” The THC does stack, obviously, but not much.

Two mints = 1mg

Four mints = 2mg

Ten mints – 5mg

So I still wouldn’t mindlessly eat these like breath mints just because the number on the front looks tiny. At the three-to-four range I actually use, though, I haven’t felt high.

Full-Spectrum Fits the Product

These use full-spectrum hemp extract, which I prefer in something like this. That means you’re not just getting isolated CBD. The extract also contains other compounds from hemp, including the small amount of THC that’s listed on the label. I’m a believer in the entourage effect, so I like that approach.

I don’t think anybody can look at a mint with a bunch of plant compounds and tell you exactly which cannabinoid or terpene is responsible for every feeling you have afterward. But if I’m already taking CBD and I’m not trying to avoid THC, I’d rather have a broader full-spectrum extract. Especially in something that’s literally called Unwind.

Strawberry Lemonade Should Be a More Common Mint Flavor

These are weird mints, in a good way. There’s no big peppermint blast or wintergreen burn. They taste much closer to a little sour Strawberry Lemonade tablet, and they’re actually pretty tart. There’s strawberry sweetness, lemon, and enough sourness that I get a little pucker when I let one dissolve.

The ingredient list includes strawberry powder, lemon powder, full-spectrum hemp extract, and organic coconut MCT oil. I usually let the mint sit in my mouth for a bit and then chew whatever is left.

It still freshens my mouth even though it doesn’t taste traditionally “minty,” which works for me. I will happily take this over another aggressive peppermint.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Tin Is Massive

There are 100 mints in the container. It doesn’t sound that dramatic until you open it and see basically the entire tin filled with little pink tablets. At $50, each mint costs 50 cents.

If you’re taking the suggested two-mint serving, that’s $1 for 30mg CBD + 1mg THC. For my nighttime four-mint dose, it’s $2. And even then, the tin still lasts 25 nights.

That’s a lot more useful to me than one of those tiny cannabis mint tins where you feel like you’re rationing them after a week. There’s 1,500mg CBD + 50mg THC total in the whole container.

Unwind Mints at a Glance

Dose per mint: 15mg CBD + 0.5mg THC (suggested serving is 2 mints)

Dietary notes: 5 calories and 1g sugar per two-mint serving, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Strawberry Lemonade

Best for:

CBD lovers or THC-sensitive consumers

daytime relaxation

unwinding with a few more at night

Pros:

easy to customize and build up the dose

full-spectrum extract

actually good flavor

huge 100-count tin

Cons:

not for anyone looking for a noticeable high

not for people who don’t like sour flavors

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availibility

A 100-count tin costs $50, or 50 cents per mint. I think that’s pretty reasonable once you realize how much is in here. The suggested serving costs $1. My usual evening amount costs around $2. And because the THC dose is so low, this feels more like something I could actually keep around and use regularly instead of saving it for a specific occasion.

Lazarus Naturals ships throughout much of the U.S., although availability depends on state hemp laws. Unwind Mints are currently unavailable for shipment to California under the state’s updated hemp requirements. Lazarus doesn’t have a complete state-by-state exclusion list for this product, so check availability for your address at checkout before ordering.

Read our state-by-state guide on how yours treats THC.

The Bottom Line

When I first saw 0.5mg THC, I thought it was almost too little to bother with. After trying them, I don’t feel that way anymore. I didn’t take these because I wanted to get high, you shouldn’t either. I take one or two when I want to stay basically the same but slightly more relaxed, and three or four when I’m ready to chill out at night. That’s where the dose makes sense.

The full-spectrum formula is a plus for me, there are enough mints in the tin to last forever, and Strawberry Lemonade is way more fun than another peppermint.

0.5mg THC sounded silly at first. Turns out I kind of like it that way.