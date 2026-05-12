Your Nightstand Needs a Design Upgrade (That Moans)

There was a time when your average sex toy looked like it came from a grungy sex store you’d never let anyone see you walk out of. Now, brands like LBDO have successfully transformed horny companions into home decor that fucks you.

Never heard of LBDO? Well, the Australian sexual wellness brand has a sex toy named Rush, and it’s a rather tasteful match to your horny desires. Think Architectural Digest – with design functionalities your vagina has never seen before.

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Rush is a clitoral stimulator (those are all the rage right now) that sits so sexy on its glass base. The glass base keeps it right in reach for easy access while also concealing its suction head that your clit will love you for. It’s toting that line of discretion (don’t have to hide your toys when mom comes over) while placing your toy on a pedestal.

Instead of speeding you through a nut like the name might suggest, Rush aims to pleasure you like a more… patient lover. Its contours are intentionally shaped to fit in your palm, and also rest on your erogenous zones (a.k.a. pleasure centers). So, you can enjoy a nipplegasm (nipple orgasm) to start and work your way down to your clit, using the suction head for a leg-shaking orgasm. Or, you can edge yourself into the sunset.

Now, button setups on sex toys can make or break the experience for me. There are few things more annoying than struggling to get the right setting and find the right button to finish the job. LBDO’s Rush uses one button to turn on, flip through settings, and turn off – so there’s no struggling when you’re supposed to be orgasming.

The point is, you get to customize your “rush.” Want to explore your body fully before finishing off with a clit orgasm? You can do that. Try using the first few settings for a slow buildup orrrrr, fun game idea: you can run your own experiment and try a new vibration pattern each time until you find your perfect match.

A masturbating hack we don’t discuss enough? How rubbing one out can give you the utmost confidence, both in and out of the bedroom. Using Rush to see which pleasure centers feel best is just about as fun as self-love can get.

Several studies confirmed that masturbation, resulting in orgasms, might have a more relaxing and calming effect and also boost your self-esteem. Add in a gorgeous sex toy that exudes the essence of a work of art? And you’re effortlessly stacking self-improvement into your routine like a (horny) pro.