I Built a LEGO Charmander—Now I NEED These 20 Other Pokemon Sets

“What is this feeling?” is the question that I was asking myself while standing in line at Pokemon XP. Beyond the ropes, Pokemon trainers, collectors, and absolute fanatics were doing their best impression of a speed walk as they raced from one Pin Rally booth to the next in hopes of getting those rare pins that were only available at the weekend fan event. Massive installations. Panels to listen to. Completions to watch. The energy was as electric as Pikachu’s Lightning Bolt.

“Oh, I know what this feeling is,” I realized as I headed into the LEGO SMART Play experience. It was child-like wonder. It was whimsy. I was a grown-ass adult, ready to marry my undying 30-year love of Pokemon with my even longer relationship with LEGO.

Videos by VICE

The SMART-est LEGO Ever

As predictable as ever (and just as I did on my Gameboy Pocket in 1996), I chose Charmander as my Pokemon to bring to life and make my way through the immersive demonstration where we fed, trained, and bonded and battled with other SMART Play Pokemon, before putting them to bed to sleep.

And I’m proud to report I did win my battles.

The Pokemon builds are brought to life in kind of the same way a Build-a-Bear gets its heart. You install a SMART Brick that lights up and acts as the heart and souls of the character. It’s also the mechanic that allows your Pokemon to interact with other Pokemon. Just face the two characters together in close proximity, and they’ll chat it up like a scene straight out of the animated series.

via VICE

It’s pretty adorable.

I’d never interacted with a SMART Play set before, and now I 100% understand the appeal. My kiddo recently built the Squirtle model. I and it looks lonely. I think pairing it with its fellow starter, Charmander, is the only reasonable solution. And maybe five… or ten… of its other friends. RIP bank account.

Catch These LEGO SMART Play Pokemon Sets Now

A bunch of Pokemon LEGO SMART Play sets are available now, with a pretty impressive range in terms of variety. Here’s the full list what you can buy right now at LEGO.com:

Training House with Pikachu (72164) — This is the set to get to kick off your new habit. It was largely featured during the LEGO SMART Play panel at Pokemon XP, and I can confirm it’s pretty fun. It’s an All-in-One set, meaning it comes with the SMART Brick that brings every other Pokemon on this list to life.

Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle (72167) — The other All-in-One option (and the flex pick), this ships with two SMART Bricks, so you can power up your whole squad at once instead of brick-sharing.

Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle (72167) Available at LEGO Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Charmander and Geodude’s Cavern Clash (72157) — My guy, my obvious pick. Charmander stumbles into Geodude during a mid-cave-exploration, and a lever cracks the rock open to reveal a hidden crystal.

Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof (72155) — The gentlest set in the lineup might be this one where you pick berries, blend a smoothie, hype up your Pokemon for battle instead of just immediately throwing them into one.

Trainer’s Buggy Adventure with Squirtle (72156) — Squirtle gets its own poseable buggy, complete with working water-stud shooters to put out a very small, very unnecessary grill fire.

Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle (72158) — All three Gen 9 starters land in one box, so you don’t have to settle the “which one’s actually best” debate.

Jigglypuff Concert (72159) — The smallest set in the line at 88 pieces, and also possibly the most unhinged, you get two speakers, a mic, and a Pokemon whose entire reason for being is singing you unconscious.

Drone Search for Mythical Mew (72161) — You get an actual pilotable drone with a working radar to hunt down Mew. This set was also shown off during the Pokemon XP panel, and was pretty impressive to see just how well the radar works to find #151.

Eevee and Lapras’s Treasure Hunt (72162) — Eevee and Lapras go full pirate in this set, following a map to a shipwreck and cracking it open for coins and gems.

Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle (72165) — Comes with its own trophy, which feels like cheating when both Pokemon are as detailed as these two.

Mewtwo’s Lab Break (72163) — Turn a dial and watch Mewtwo psychically blast its way out of a containment tank. It’s an iconic moment in Pokemon history that’s now available in the palm of your hands.

Cubone and Gengar’s Spooky Showdown (72166) — It’s almost Spooky Season, so this set is the perfect one to snag right now.

For the Grown-Up Trainers

Rayquaza (72168) — A 15-inch Legendary that twists around the cloud-topped Sky Pillar, with a Zinnia minifigure holding a Mega Stone at its feet. I bought this one at Pokemon XP, and can’t WAIT to don it on my shelf at home.

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise (72153) — This is the big one, with all three Kanto final evolutions on their own jungle, volcano, and beach stands that connect into one battleground diorama.

Munchlax (72150) — A snack-hoarding desk buddy sitting on a tree stump with an apple and two apple cores, because of course it is.

Arcanine (72160) — All luxurious fur and dramatic stance, this one is built for your shelf, not the battlefield. So majestic.

Eevee (72151) — Fan-fave Eevee comes with poseable ears, a hidden Evolution Easter egg, and Build Together mode if you want to make this a couples’ activity or build along with your kids.

Pikachu and Poke Ball (72152) — Displays either mid-battle, leaping out of an open Poke Ball, or resting with the ball closed. Your call!

Coming Soon (Pre-Order)

Iconic Trainer Moments Poke Ball (72154) — A giant Poke Ball that pops open to reveal Professor Oak’s lab on one side and a battle scene on the other, plus five minifigures inside. Ships October 1.

Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (40868) — Your Gen 1 protagonist, blown up to 10 inches tall and fully poseable. Ships October 1.