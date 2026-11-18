LEGO’s Black Friday sale doesn’t start until November 27, but Target and Amazon are already marking down the new LEGO Pokemon lineup.

Two of the most popular SMART Play sets—Drone Search for Mythical Mew and Mewtwo’s Lab Break—are 20% off, and so are the adult display sets Arcanine and Pikachu and Poke Ball. Munchlax is marked down even deeper, at 40% off.

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via VICE

The SMART Play line only just launched August 1, so you’re getting a great deal on sets that are going to be popular this holiday season.

The LEGO Pokemon SMART Play Sets Worth Grabbing

via VICE

SMART Play is LEGO’s new interactive system. Add a SMART Brick, and the Pokemon react with sounds and lights as you move them. I got hands-on with it at Pokemon XP, where I played through a Charmander demo, and I walked away a convert. Put two Pokemon face to face, and they chat like a scene from the anime. That’s all I needed to open up my wallet so willingly.

The Mew set is the playful one. You build a drone with a working radar, drop berries on a target, and knock down a ruin wall to reveal Mew. I watched the radar demoed at the Pokemon XP panel, and it’s impressive how well it tracks down #151. At 429 pieces, it’s rated for ages 8 and up.

Mewtwo’s Lab Break recreates the moment Mewtwo escapes its tank. Turn a dial, and the chamber opens to free a posable, 7.5-inch Mewtwo. It’s 605 pieces for ages 10 and up.

Target shows 4,000-plus sales in the last month, which means shoppers are probably going to be jumping on this set’s deal quickly.

Other LEGO Pokemon Sets Also Already on Sale

If you’d rather build and display than play, three display sets are marked down too.

Munchlax (757 pieces) sits on a tree stump with an apple and two apple cores, and its discount is the steepest of the bunch at 40% off.

Arcanine (1,190 pieces) has posable legs, tail, and head. It’s also the one I’m eyeing, so there will probably be one less set available after I finish writing this article….

Pikachu and Poke Ball (2,050 pieces) stands over 13 inches tall and can leap from an open Poke Ball or rest beside a closed one. $40 off is no joke, especially for the LEGO set featuring arguably the most popular Pokemon.

All three are rated 18 and up.

Do These Sets Come With a SMART Brick?

Unfortunately, neither of these SMART Play sets includes the Smart Brick that’s needed to make them work.

Bricks only come in All-in-One sets like Training House with Pikachu or Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle. You can still build both sets without one, but the sounds and lights need a brick.

If you’re starting from zero, Training House is the one I’d buy first.

For the full lineup, check out my rundown of every LEGO Pokemon set.