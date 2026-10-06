Do AI Sex Toys Really Work? Find Out With 25% Off This Stamina Trainer

Yes, there’s such a thing as a stroker that uses artificial intelligence… and LELO’s are on sale during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which wraps up October 7.

Three models are discounted by about 18% to 27%, and the F2S AI Stamina Trainer is the best deal of the bunch at about 26% off.

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The “AI” is an app mode that syncs the vibration to your movements. LELO toys are a splurge at full price, so a markdown is the cheapest way to find out whether the tech is for you.

Why the F2S AI Stamina Trainer Is the One to Start With

The “AI” is an app mode that syncs the vibration to your movements, with a focus on stamina training to help you last longer. LELO’s male toys are usually a splurge at full price, so get in now while the getting’s good (so to speak)

The F2S is the cheapest of the three, and has 14 settings (eight on the device, six more unlocked in the LELO app).

The F1S V3 adds sonic waves and two motors for hands-free play, and the XL is the same idea in a bigger size. In my experience, LELO tends to run small both length and girth-wise, so even if you’re “average” sized, I’d opt for the XL.

To help you decide, the F2S and F1S V3 list 4.3 inches of insertable length, and the XL lists 4.7. Make sure to check your measurements, since you can’t return these.

Other Accessories on Sale

Want to build out your bedside drawer collection? Our best sex toys for men guide has more picks. You’ll also want to snag some lube for these toys… here are some options that are on sale: