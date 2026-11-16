I’d have a hard time opening just one door a day on a sex toy advent calendar. Maybe I could pace myself if the first door had toy cleaner behind it. But if I opened the little travel vibrator and knew there was a blindfold somewhere in that box? Come on, or rather, cum on.

LELO just made its first holiday advent calendar for couples, and it’s dropping in the middle of the brand’s biggest sale of the year. There’s up to 50% off for Black Friday from November 16 to 30, with Cyber Monday deals running November 30 through December 15. The gold-accented vibrator, prostate massager, and inflatable sex pillow below are all half off in both sales. There’s also a stackable 10% off code you can use at checkout for extra savings: NAUGHTYLIST.

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Photo Courtesy of LELO

Photo Courtesy of LELO

There are 12 things in the LELO Couples Calendar, including the TOR 3 vibrating ring, the SONA 2 Travel clitoral stimulator, and the SURFER 2 vibrating plug. The vanilla-and-cocoa candle melts into massage oil. The box also has a blindfold, handcuffs, and, yes, the aforementioned toy cleaner. You can buy these toys separately if you don’t need a whole calendar.

I’d give this to someone who’d enjoy opening it with me. You can trade off picking doors, or open everything on a Friday night and figure out what you’re both curious about. December is busy enough. You can get ahead on this one.

The almost $400 TIANI 24k is half off. The little gold detail is what makes it an over-the-top gift in a good way, but the remote is the part I’d actually want to play with. Tilt it and the vibration intensity changes. The vibrator is designed to be worn during partnered sex and has two motors, so you can give someone else the remote and see how long it takes before you ask for it back.

A sex pillow seemed like something I’d make fun of right up until I needed one. I never knew how useful it is until I saw this. The LELO Sex Pillow is a wedge you blow up, so you can stick it under your hips without having to fold a bed pillow in half. My favorite detail is that it deflates, so I have room to keep one in a drawer. I have absolutely no room for one more thing on the bed, though. It’s 50% off during the sale, and you can stack that extra 10% with the NAUGHTYLIST code at checkout. It’s also in the Couples Calendar.

There are two LOKIs in the sale. The original LOKI is the curved silicone prostate vibrator with six settings, and it’s half off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If the one you’ve been eyeing is the LOKI Wave 2, I’d wait until November 30. That’s when its discount goes from 33% to 40%.

Two motors sounds like overkill until you see how much shaft LELO had to work with. The ELISE 2 has one motor up by the curved tip and another closer to the base. That’s the detail I’d buy it for. The eight vibration patterns are there if you feel like messing around with the buttons. This is definitely the to grab during Black Friday. It’s 35% off, then 33% off for Cyber Monday, and then you can add that additional 10% off code with NAUGHTYLIST.

The part I care about on the SONA 2 Cruise is the opening. It sits over the clit and pulses air onto it instead of a traditional suction mechanism. The sensation is also different from what you’d get with a bullet pressed directly against the clit. You can press it closer without the pulses fading, which is the main function of the Cruise feature. The SONA 2 Cruise is 30% off in both sale windows.

What I’d Actually Put in My Cart

I’d get the SONA for me-time, solo play, because there’s something to be said for buying yourself the thing you’d feel a little crazy (and naughty) putting on a holiday wish list. The advent calendar is the one I’d give a partner, preferably at home after we’ve done the polite gift exchange with everybody else.

Use code NAUGHTYLIST at checkout from November 16 through December 31 to take an extra 10% off eligible items on top of the sale price. Bundles, including the Couples Calendar, are excluded.