I Tested LELO’s Double-Sided Vibrator So You Don’t Have to Choose Between Your Orgasm and Hers

Searches for lesbian sex toys are always at an all-time high, with heterosexual couples’ toys always leading the charge. According to a study of lesbian women led by pleasure brand LELO, 59% of respondents have used toys and find vibrators to enhance the experience. However, most vibrators on the market are meant to please one lover. LELO took that personally and decided to throw a boomerang in this mix—not a literal boomerang but a sex toy named Boomerang. It’s a double-sided dual vibe meant to bridge the gap between lovers and elevate shared play. Now, instead of one lover strapping the other and missing out on pleasure, both lovers can receive simultaneously, bringing them closer together. As a queer sex and wellness writer, I know firsthand that a toy with 2 lovers to please needs certain… mechanics to give you mind-blowing big O. So, we put the LELO Boomerang to the test.

My honest verdict

The LELO Boomerang is an A1 double-sided dildo that, frankly, has the power to make lesbian sex all the more stimulating. If you’re riding solo, however, skip this. Lesbian lovers, don’t be deterred by the price; it’s literally 2 dildos (and 2 motors) in 1.

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Pros and Cons

What I Liked

Boomerang is strong as fuck.

The app experience gave me hands-free pleasure, which is a pillow princess’s dream.

You can explore simultaneous pleasure instead of one partner receiving all stimulation.

About 4 inches of penetration for both partners.

What I Didn’t Like

Price-wise, it’s an investment.

It might slip if you have too much lubricant, which requires a learning curve.

4 inches of penetration length might not be enough for those who like deep penetration.

What is the LELO Boomerang and Who Is It For?

The LELO Boomerang is meant for lesbian couples seeking their next partnered sex toy. Powering that shared pleasure are 2 motors, with one on each side designated to each lover. On the toy, you can navigate its 8 vibration settings using its buttons. If you decide to link your toy to the LELO app, you can use it as a remote and unlock 2 extra pleasure modes.

If you’re new to LELO, pleasure modes are vibration patterns designed to get you both off. This is an added plus because pleasing each other has become automated and hands-free for you.

Now, that curve? It’s angled to massage both of your G-spots during penetration, and its sensorial ribbing (aka the lines on the toy) adds an extra layer of stimulation for the nerves in your vaginal wall.

Visually, the design is gorgeous IMO and is available in lesbian flag colors Coral Red, Cerise, and also Cyber Purple. You can keep this in your bedside drawer, or you can use it as home decor (I put it on top of my coffee table). If you’d like to conceal yours, Boomerang comes with a silk pouch for storage.

How I Tested

To test LELO’s Boomerang, I used it for solo sex and created as much movement externally by grinding the life out of this toy. I knew not having a partner present was a limitation, so I wanted to replicate the motion made when both partners are thrusting themselves onto a toy like Boomerang. This was to help me gauge just how secure it’d stay in place.

Next, I’d need to rate the strength of each motor. Was I feeling the exact same stimulation that was felt on the other side of the toy? If so, this checks the “shared pleasure” box.

Also, does it feel comfortable? Given that it’s crafted by a luxury brand, I wanted to make sure this kept up LELO’s gold standard of buttery soft silicone and powerful sex toys that don’t slide out.

I also made sure to set up the app before playtime because I knew lube hands and my phone screen would be a disaster. I chose the Build Me Up setting.

Lastly, how is the G-spot stimulation? Did it actually reach my G-spot and add stimulation to my vaginal wall via its ribbing? Or was that just a gimmick?

What It’s Actually Like to Use

Size and Texture

Before testing this, I made sure to clean it thoroughly, as I wanted to thoroughly clean the ribbing before putting it inside of me. Boomerang is very soft to the touch and slimmer than I expected. It’s also flexible, so my fear of this ripping out as I switched positions immediately dissipated.

Next, it was time to insert Boomerang, so I grabbed the included pouch of LELO Personal Moisturizer, water-based with aloe, and poured it on the toy—both sides. The ribbing actually helped the lube stay on the toy as it got caught in the ridges, versus more smooth toys where pouring lube usually means some will slip and end up on your sheets.

Inserting it was simple, and an amazing feel sensory-wise as the farthest ends are more bulbous. It gives you the full feeling without overdoing it, as Boomerang is slimmer in the center.

Does It Stay In Place?

After inserting, I held the farther end (I have long arms and have earned the nickname “wingspan” by my best friend) and started grinding. I created as much movement as possible by switching positions from missionary to doggy and then to the side, and back to missionary. Holding the toy was meant to replicate the grip of my lover down there as we’d both be using it. Thankfully, the toy didn’t slide out at all. I can see this sliding out if you apply an excessive amount of lube.

Strength

Vibration-wise, this lived up to every expectation. If I’m bringing a toy out with lovers, I need to know it’s going to be a good time and not make anything awkward. I want to feel confident in its abilities, and let’s just say these vibrations will rock your entire vaginal wall. Holding the opposite end of the toy was admittedly a doozy; however, the vibrations I felt internally were felt in my left hand simultaneously.

The LELO App Experience

I set up the app before starting to play by syncing Boomerang to it.

Sidebar: if you plan on using your phone as a remote, choose a pleasure setting first; it cuts out the lube on your phone screen. There’s also a surprise element because I had no idea what to expect with the pattern. Would it start off slow and build up? Would it be consistent?

The app is by far my favorite way to use LELO toys, and I would recommend sticking to this if you want a more curated experience. I chose the “Build Me Up” setting, and it was exactly what I was looking for. Just as it sounds, it slowly increases, allowing you to rise into a climax, versus feeling aggressive vibrations switches. This was heavenly, and given that it was building up on my G-spot and vibrating my entire vaginal wall, I had an O in under 10 minutes. Not the quickest I’ve orgasmed (the Magic Wand made me O in under 60 seconds… I time them), but given that this is meant for shared stimulation, it will absolutely create an enjoyable, shared experience for lovers, instead of a quick moment.

Is the LELO Boomerang Worth Buying?

The LELO Boomerang is definitely worth buying. I love that the app allowed me to set up the most ideal pleasure style for sex and then sit back and relax and enjoy the vibrations. These vibrations are strong and will target your most important areas from the G-spot to your wall’s ribbing.

If you don’t plan on having partnered sex, I’d skip this as its $229 price tag won’t be worth the investment for you. If you are having partnered lesbian sex, the LELO Boomerang makes sense because it’s basically two sex toys in one. If 4 inches of penetration sounds like your cup of tea, you will absolutely love this. If you’re a size queen, don’t even bother.

Tip: Make sure you clean this thoroughly with warm soap and water before and after use so your toy doesn’t harbor bacteria. Overall, the build-up of Boomerang gave me a night to remember, and I’m currently redownloading the apps so I can meet my next partner to try this with.

Buy the LELO Boomerang for $229.