Is Your Solo Play Better Than the Real Thing? Bedroom Upgrades to Put Your Partner Back on Top

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days wrap up October 7 (that’s tonight, folks), and LELO’s couples lineup is up to 40% off.

Shop every LELO deal here and you can stock the whole nightstand in one cart, including a sonic suction massager, an app-controlled vibrating cock ring, two aloe lubes, and three kinds of HEX condoms so you can see which one works best for you and your partner.

Videos by VICE

The toys are marked down 19% to 30%, with the lube and condom prices marked as Prime-member deals. Usually, LELO runs a bit more premium than most sex toy brands at full price, so this sale can be how you get your foot in the door to see what the hype is about.

via LELO

The Toys: SONA 3 Cruise and TOR 3

When it comes to couples toys, the SONA 3 Cruise has the best discount of the pair at 30% off. It has 12 settings (10 on the device, two more in the LELO app), and Cruise Control raises the intensity automatically when you press harder. I can confirm that the Cruise comes HIGHLY recommended from within my own personal circle. Like, extremely recommended.

The TOR 3 is a rechargeable, waterproof (IPX7) vibrating ring with eight settings and app control, at 19% off. It’s one of the more interesting-looking rings I’ve come across with its minimalist design, so it definitely has my interest. Both toys are made for long term use.

The Essentials: Lube and Condoms

Wanna give LELO’s condoms a try? HEX Original is the steepest cut at 40% off, and the 12-pack is a good way to try the brand before you commit to a larger 36-pack.

HEX Organic (18% off) uses organically sourced latex, and Respect XL (24% off) is the extra-large option. The HEX line is rated 4.4 stars across nearly 13,000 ratings, but all three are latex, so skip them if either of you has a sensitivity.

On the lube side, the 75 ml Personal Moisturizer is 24% off and the 100 ml F1L is 15% off. Both are aloe-enriched and water-based, so the choice really just comes down to bottle size.