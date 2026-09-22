This Stroker Wants You to Believe It Feels Human (But Does It?)

LELO’s first attempt at a “smart,” app-connected stroker landed with me back in 2019, and it was rougher than the marketing suggested. From the app connection issues and overall ease of use to the fit of the sleeve itself, it was a launch that made me cautious going into round two.

The F2S Double Sonic is round two for me (three, for LELO’s stoker lineup), and using it is proof LELO kept refining the idea instead of retiring it, which I can appreciate.

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On paper, it’s a lot. Dual motors powering sonic stimulators at both ends of the sleeve, more than a dozen vibration modes, an app with “Humanize” and “AI Interactive” settings, and a built-in stamina-training program. That’s a wall of buzzwords for something you’re ultimately just holding in one hand, with a single, inevitable result in mind.

I spent time with the F2S Double Sonic to sort out which parts of that pitch are real. The hardware mostly earns its keep with the sleeve, dual-entry design, and the range of vibration patterns. The “AI” and “Humanize” branding is a much bigger stretch, and if you’re buying this hoping it’ll feel like something other than a machine, you’ll be disappointed. But for what it’s actually best at, the picture looks a lot better.

The F2S Double Sonic Is a Good Stroker Wearing an Unnecessary AI Costume

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The hardware here—the soft, supple sleeve, the dual-opening design, and the depth of vibration options—is a big step up from LELO’s earlier male strokers, and it fixes my biggest complaint from the single-opening F1S, which could feel limiting depending on size. Where it stumbles is the framing. Calling any of this “Humanize” or “AI” oversells a product that still feels like a piece of tech wrapped around you. It’s not a stand-in for the real thing. The actual reason to buy it is the stamina-training feature, if you’re needing a little help in that realm.

The Good and the Bad

The Good

The sleeve material is soft and supple, without the stiffness some competitors still ship with

The dual-entry design is a huge fix: the F1S only had one opening, a tighter fit for bigger sizes. Entering from either end changes that

The vibration range runs deep, with plenty of patterns and intensity levels to layer

App connectivity is smooth. LELO’s first “smart” male device had real tech hiccups in 2019—those seem to be gone

The Bad

If you’re above average size, expect a snug fit. Not uncomfortable, but it makes the “machine” feeling a little harder to ignore

It doesn’t chase a realistic feel the way something like a Fleshlight does—the honest pitch is stamina training, not realism.

How I Tested the LELO F2S Double Sonic

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Testing came down to four things:

How the sleeve and dual-entry design felt against LELO’s single-entry F1S

How reliably the F2S paired and stayed connected over Bluetooth, given LELO’s rocky 2019 first attempt at app-connected male tech

If “Humanize” and “AI Interactive” mode lived up to their names

How the stamina-training program performed, since that’s the feature doing the real work here

All testing was done through firsthand use, and evaluated against what LELO and its competitors claim in their own marketing. Plenty of lube was also required for use.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the F2S Double Sonic

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The Feel

The sleeve is the strongest part of the physical product. It’s soft and supple, with the dual sonic stimulators delivering a wave-like sensation along the entire length instead of buzzing in one spot. The dual-entry design is a nice upgrade over the F1S, which only opened from one side and could feel restrictive if you run a little above average in terms of size.

Size still matters, of course. If you’re on the larger end, the fit runs snug enough to keep you plenty aware that you’re inside a machine, which is a big difference from something built to mimic skin, like a Fleshlight.

One other note in terms of feel is its weight. The F2S is surprisingly lightweight, which I think is absolutely necessary if you’re using it with one hand and controlling the app from your phone with the other. You don’t need to worry about hand or wrist fatigue here.

The App, and the “AI” Question

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Pairing and staying connected was easy, which is a big deal for me personally. LELO’s first “AI” male device back in 2019 had connectivity problems to the extent that I couldn’t even use my new toy for a couple weeks after I received it. That left me cautious going into this review. Nothing like that showed up this time.

Where the marketing oversells things a bit is the “Humanize” and “AI Interactive” modes themselves, framed as making the experience feel more natural when the fit and mechanical feel of the sleeve make that hard to buy. I’m pretty aware I’m using tech, app running or not, and calling that “humanized” feels like a bit of a stretch.

The Real Selling Point: Stamina Training

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The feature that actually justifies the F2S Double Sonic isn’t the AI branding, though. It’s the stamina-training program, built directly into the product. I can’t speak to FleshLights’ stamina training product line, but the F2S’ program seems to be up to the task, if you’re needing to increase your stamina.

Other App-Connected Strokers You Might Also Like

Not sold on the F2S specifically? Here is the rest of LELO’s stoker lineup for you to build up to the F2S. Plus, they’re currently on sale!

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Do You Need the LELO App to Use the F2S Double Sonic?

No. The F2S runs eight built-in modes on its own without you needing your phone. The app unlocks five additional modes, including Humanize and AI Interactive, plus the full stamina-training program, which is the feature that makes downloading the app worth it.

Is the F2S Double Sonic Good for Beginners?

It depends on size more than experience. The dual-entry design and wide range of intensity levels make it easy to start slow and work up, which is beginner-friendly. But the fit run does run a little snug for above average penis size.

Final Verdict

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The F2S Double Sonic is a well-built stroker doing a better job than its marketing suggests. The sleeve, dual-entry openings, and vibration range are all nice upgrades, and LELO’s app connectivity has clearly improved since its shaky 2019 debut. Where it falls short is in branding—”Humanize” and “AI” promise some pretty lofty goals, and if that’s what draws you in, you’ll be let down.

Buy it for the stamina training and the hardware, not the buzzwords. It’s best for people who want a good training tool and don’t mind a snug, mechanical fit. It’s not for anyone chasing realism or prioritizing size flexibility above everything else.