LELO’s Halloween Sale Has Sex Toys Up to 50% Off—Plus an Extra 10% Here

Halloween candy is great, but there’s something to be said for treating yourself to something that lasts a little longer.

Luxury pleasure brand LELO is wrapping up its big fall sale, with discounts on everything from clitoral vibrators to couples’ toys and prostate massagers. Some products are marked down by as much as 50%, and there’s an extra 10% off with code PUMPKINSPICE10 at checkout.

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The code stacks with eligible sale prices (excluding bundles), but you’ll have to move fast. The sale ends October 31, and the promo code expires at 11:59 p.m. EDT that night.

Photo Courtesy of LELO

The LELO Deals Worth Checking Out

If you’ve ever wanted a sex toy with actual gold on it, here’s your chance. This remote-controlled couples’ vibrator features a 24-karat gold accent and dual motors. Normally $399, it’s marked down by 50% for the sale.

Not every bedroom accessory needs batteries. This acupressure mat is designed for relaxation, whether you’re winding down before sex or decompressing afterward.

For anyone interested in prostate play, the LOKI Wave 2 features two motors, 12 vibration settings, and a moving tip designed to mimic a finger-like massage.

This isn’t your average vibrator. The ENIGMA Double Sonic combines sonic stimulation with an insertable design for people who want to explore multiple sensations at once.

I actually reviewed the MONA Spectra, and I had a lot to say about this $299 G-spot vibrator. It’s got 16 intensity levels, app controls, and even built-in red-light therapy. I’m still skeptical if the light does much for vaginal wellness, but as a vibrator? I loved it. The silky-smooth silicone alone made a pretty strong impression. And with $50 off, that $299 price tag is a little easier to swallow.

Plus: LELO Just Dropped Its First Couples’ Advent Calendar

Photo Courtesy of LELO

Apparently, advent calendars aren’t just for chocolate anymore. LELO just released its first Couples’ Calendar, and it’s got 12 surprises inside, including the TOR 3 vibrating ring, SONA 2 Travel, handcuffs, a blindfold, and a few other goodies.

At $399, it’s definitely a splurge. But if you and your partner have been talking about trying something new in the bedroom, this is a pretty fun way to do it. You don’t have to pick everything out yourself, either, which is half the appeal.

Don’t Forget the Extra 10% Off

There’s one more way to save before Halloween is over. Enter PUMPKINSPICE10 at checkout for an additional 10% off on top of LELO’s already-discounted prices. The code works on eligible items, excluding bundles, and expires October 31 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday gifting or just buying yourself something nice, LELO’s fall sale is worth a look before the discounts disappear.