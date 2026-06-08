This Thrusting Sex Toy Made Me Forget Men Exist

Have you ever had sex so bad that you’ve decided to just stick to your hands until further notice? That was me earlier this year, and let’s just say that journey led me to a sex toy that made me drop to my hands and knees (in a good way).

The culprit was a thrusting vibrator that combined penetration, G-spot, and clitoral orgasms— all in one. Instead of just vibrating like a standard rabbit vibrator, it adds the extra thrusting function that feels like a partner stroking in and out of you.

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Recently, luxury pleasure brand LELO, dropped their own thrusting toy, the INA Thrust, and given that it’s the third iteration of their INA rabbit vibrator, I had to see whether it was worth that $239 price tag. Could it help me learn my body better than the last shitty sex I had? Time to find out….

Is the LELO Ina Thrust Worth It?

Spoiler: immediately yes.

Thrusting toys like INA take your standard rabbit vibrator, and make it truly fuckable. I mean, it quite literally, fucks you back.

On a more helpful note: to be worth it, it has to be worth investing that price. So, will I need to shop for other toys any time soon? Or can this be used across solo and partnered sex and be enough to be the main attraction and star of the show? In my opinion, this is a good investment toy that won’t leave you missing much else. That is unless clit suction toys are your go-to. In that case, finding a thruster with clit suction is your best bet.

During solo sex, this hits truly every spot I need stimulated. But an unexpected perk? My new lover has wayyy too much fun watching me use this on myself. So, not only is it beloved by me during solo sessions but it’s a plus for couples play as well.

What Is the LELO Ina Thrust?

LELO’s INA Thrust takes your standard rabbit vibrator (you know, the ones with a clit massager and penetrator) and adds a thrusting motion. This makes the toy thrust, or pump, in and out of you—the same motion your lover makes during sex. Only difference here, is there’s no stopping because they’re about to orgasm too quickly, or hoping their dick is big enough. No shade.

In comparison to other thrusters, INA Thrust is much slimmer and smaller. Most are long and thick, almost as if the brand is trying to make the toy the biggest schlong they can create. Slight problem: not everyone wants a massive cock inside of them. I mean, that’s why we have the term “boyfriend dick,” after all. It’s big enough to please you on the daily without stretching you beyond capacity and angled to pleasure the two areas that matter most: the clit and G-spot.

It’s also 100% waterproof—not water-resistant (AKA, you can get it a little wet but can’t submerse it in the bath). A feature I really appreciated was the flexible clit massager portion. Not everyone’s clit and G-spot are in the same area; every vagina is unique. This accounts for that and allows you to push it down as needed so you hit all the right spots.

TL;DR: This is made with your body’s anatomy and contours in mind while others just try to deliver “schlong” energy…. Which is exactly what left me needing the perfect toy in the first place.

How I Tested the LELO Ina Thrust

To be worth the investment, LELO’s INA Thrust needed to hit a few must’s…

Will I need to shop for other toys anytime soon? Or can this be used across solo and partnered sex and be enough to be the main attraction and star of the show?

I cleared an hour for testing, aka solo play, and brought my lube in the shower, just in case. Because of its size and the fact that I was using this for vaginal penetration, I didn’t think I’d need lube. But better safe than sorry. I’d recommend keeping a water-based lubricant close by, too.

However, the key was not using any other toys in conjunction with INA Thrust. To be the true main attraction, it ended to deliver on penetration, G-spot stimulation, and keeping my clit happy and aroused.

The Testing Experience: What It’s Actually Like to Use

Setup & First Impressions

My initial thoughts pulling this out of the package were that this was so cute! LELO definitely puts extra care into aesthetics, and the purple colorway paired with the metallic shell? Hot.

It came with a full charge so I was able to use it right away (after cleaning it of course!!!). The interface is very intuitive in design. You know how every remote with arrows facing in all four directions typically has an OK button in the center? Same here. You hold down the center button and the LELO logo lights up letting you know it’s turned on.

Each press of the center button turns on a new pleasure setting. One press turns on both vibrations and thrusting. The second press controls just the clitoral stimulator and has no thrusting or penetrative vibrations. The next is just vibrations from the penetrator and clit stimulator. As you continue cycling through settings, the thrusting also gets more intense. Think: your lover speeding up strokes as they enjoy themselves more and more.

With each subsequent press, I got to experience deeper thrust and vibrations that made me lose count of how many patterns are available. Apparently, there are 8 pleasure modes with 16 intensity levels—and two more in the app—so it makes sense I was confused. Spoiler: did I need all of those settings? Probably not, but could be fun for a future edging/tap out session with a lover.

Before putting it to the test, I set up the app, which was really simple (thank God). By now, you probably know that having to flip through a user manual before sex is absolutely going to dry my vagina up so the short setup was appreciated. To do so, I scanned the QR code on side of my product box and it led me to download the app. I created an account and it directed me to select which toy I had. I clicked the INA Series and just had to long press the center button on my toy to pair, and a short press to confirm once more.

Nowww, it was finally time to dive into the fun part.

Comfort, Fit & Ergonomics

I decided to use INA Thrust via the app because it just looked too fun. Also, why miss out on extra settings??? Exactly. The app gives you a few ways to use your phone as a remote if the toy is too much to operate during solo pleasure. You can shake, swipe, or crew (rotate your phone), in the app to operate. I tried each of them and I lovedddddddddd swiping the most. The shake controls felt funny to use but I understood the sentiment.. It just made me laugh instead of cum.

Now, to what actually matters to my vagina: the fit. As someone who’s tested hundreds of sex toys, let me say that a sex toy’s shape, specifically its contours, clues you into how it’ll feel inside of you. I’ve spent a lot of time inside of my vagina, and I can confirm that INA Thrust’s shape is angled perfectly to reach your G-spot.

Let us marinate on that… the shape is made to reach your G-spot, so as it thrusts, it actually strokes as the dick should during sex. The shape is similar to Lovense’s Lush 4 egg vibrator which is a best-seller for a reason.. just saying. When they say dual stimulation, it is dual indeed. The girth was perfect for me: enough to fill me up, but not too thick to where fitting it inside of me was an extreme sport.

The actual thrusting was marvelous. The tip of INA is soft and squishy, while the thrusting motion gives you an extra inch or so of penetration. The result is the softest touch to my G-spot while the clitoral arm vibrates TF out of my clit. I loved it so much. The exyta two settings in app???? FIRE.

The thrusting and clit stimmy are all tied to LELO’s intensity modes and vibration patterns. The modes range from “Build me up,” a gradual pickup in speed to “Mood setter,” a clit focused setting.

My initial thoughts were: who TF created these? Not because they were bad—far from that. More so, how did they package little bits of real sex into intensity settings??? Crazy.

I selected the “No Holding Back” feature and it literally gave amazing strokes paired with brief pauses. I was so sexually frustrated that every bit of stimulation after that felt like I was begging for it. Read that back: a toy made me beg for it??? What the actual fuck..

Oh, and the clitoral massager arm is flexible, so you can always push it down if you need better access to your clit. The vibration, clit play, and G-spot thrusting weren’t overstimulating at all. If anything, this is another contender in the “might make you squirt” category, as it’ll give you both orgasm styles in one.

The only downside, in my opinion, is the sound. Like other thrusting sex toys out there, as you click through higher settings, it gets progressively louder. Bummer, but I was too focused on nutting, so truthfully didn’t give AF.

Overall, if you’re new to thrusting toys, I’d start off with INA Thrust. The size, shape, and complete waterproof ability combined are beginner-friendly and can help introduce you to different orgasm styles if you’re unsure what works for you. Thicker thrusters require longer foreplay to open you up. Oh, and when they say that there are two motors in there, one for your clit, and one for thrusting… they did not lie.

This is absolutely worth the investment and will undoubtedly become your go-to toy. Trust me.

You might even like it so much you won’t need another.

What I Loved

Being able to use the app as a remote—and customize so much of my experience in it—is a 10/10. A toy that’s over $200 needs to literally make me feel like I’m having real sex and this is about as close as a gal can get to that.

The vibrations? Another 10/10.

What I Didn’t Love

I don’t love the charger setup and I will always die on this hill: USB-C chargers should be the sex toy standard. I’ve already lost this charger among the clusterfuck that is my sex toy drawer. Also, it gets louder the more intense you fuck yourself.

The app doubling as a remote is a fun addition, but lowkey, the app is mandatory if you want to really dive into each pleasure setting and get well acquainted with down there…. If you just go in using the toy you’re missing out on a lottttttt of good feels.

Who Should Buy the LELO Ina Thrust?

Buy It If:

You want dual stimulation (clit stimmy and G-spot love).

You love good penetration.

You prefer investing in a good sex toy and not having to shop again for a few years.

Skip It If:

You need a silent, not whisper-quiet toy.

You’re on a tight budget and aren’t ready to splurge.

You need clit suction to orgasm.

Final Word: Things You Need to Know Before You Buy

In my opinion, this is a good investment toy that won’t leave you missing much.. That is unless clit suction is mandatory. This toy is absolutely waterproof, whether you’re thinking of water sports or shower sex. It’s compatible with a good range of spicy adventures.

I’d rate this as a beginner-friendly sex toy that can evolve with you. It’s not an extreme sport to insert it and has contours that match your anatomy. (Cue that curve that my G-spot loves).

It is more on the “quiet,” versus “silent,” side so keep your sex playlist or TV on if you have roomies and are nervous about them hearing. All in all, I’d spend my own money on this (and I’m someone who adores clit suction). I’d just keep a smaller clit suction toy nearby like the Rose, Lem, or We-Vibe Melt.

Shop INA Thrust for $239 exclusively at LELO.