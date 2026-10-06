Amazon Just Knocked $100 Off This LELO Vibrator for Prime Big Deal Days

I’m used to seeing Amazon slash prices on TVs and air fryers during Prime Day. Apparently, luxury vibrators are fair game, too.

LELO’s MONA 2 normally costs $149, but Amazon has it down to just $49 for Prime Big Deal Days. That’s $100 off, or about 67% below its regular price.

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$100 off is enough to make me pay attention, and possibly pay up.

If you’re unfamiliar with LELO, the brand makes the kind of sex toys that look more like something you’d find in a very sexy Apple Store than shoved into the back corner of a questionable adult shop. The MONA 2 fits that vibe pretty well: It’s sleek, curved, covered in smooth, body-safe silicone, and designed primarily for G-spot stimulation. It also comes in two colors: Purple and Cerise, a bright pink.

Photo Courtesy of LELO

The curved tip is meant to make finding the right spot a little easier, while its handle gives you some leverage to actually keep it in there. There are also six vibration modes, so you can play around with different patterns and intensities instead of going from zero to jackhammer.

And while it’s technically a G-spot vibrator, you don’t have to use it for penetration. The shape also makes it easy enough to use externally if that’s more your thing.

LELO says the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours of use, which should hopefully be more than enough goon time to get the job done (don’t forget the lube!).

This deal won’t last long

None of that necessarily makes MONA 2 some bizarre feat of sex-toy engineering. LELO makes considerably more elaborate toys if that’s what you’re after. But what makes this one stand out right now is the price.

At $149, MONA 2 is the vibrator you might stare at in your cart for a while before deciding if you really need to spend that much on one. At $49, that calculation looks very different.

For some added perspective, LELO’s own site currently has MONA 2 marked down to $111.75. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days price is still more than $60 cheaper than that.

So, if you’ve wanted to try one of LELO’s vibrators but couldn’t quite get past the luxury-sex-toy price tag, knocking $100 off certainly makes a compelling argument.

I can think of worse things to impulse-buy on Amazon.