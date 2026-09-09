LELO Put Red-Light Therapy in a Vibrator. My Vagina Had Questions

I wasn’t exactly sure what red-light therapy was supposed to do for my vagina, but I was willing to find out.

LELO’s new Mona Spectra is a $299 G-spot vibrator with 16 intensity levels, an app, and a row of LEDs running along the insertable part of the toy. Red light is the main attraction, but once you connect it to the LELO app, you can also play around with blue, green, and near-infrared light. LELO says the tech is meant to support intimate wellness, including things like circulation, lubrication, and tissue health. That sounded ambitious AF for a vibrator.

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I used it twice. The first time was solo, mostly because before I cared about any of the wellness stuff, I needed to know if this thing was actually good at being a vibrator. The second time, I used it before having sex with my partner to see if the combination of vibration, light, and warmth actually helped me feel more warmed up.

I also decided not to use lube either time. LELO literally includes some in the box, but the silicone felt so silky when I took it out that I wanted to see how far it could get on its own, with just my natural lubrication.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Quickie Takes

Best for: Someone who wants a high-end G-spot vibrator and actually likes having a lot of settings to play with.

Someone who wants a high-end G-spot vibrator and actually likes having a lot of settings to play with. Best feature: The silicone is silky-smooth. It feels expensive before you even turn the thing on.

The silicone is silky-smooth. It feels expensive before you even turn the thing on. Biggest surprise: The app is way more useful than I expected.

The app is way more useful than I expected. Biggest drawback: $299 is a lot, especially when I’m still not convinced the extra light settings are doing much for me.

$299 is a lot, especially when I’m still not convinced the extra light settings are doing much for me. Battery life: LELO says it can stay on for up to two hours on a full charge.

LELO says it can stay on for up to two hours on a full charge. Bottom line: The Mona Spectra is a really good vibrator with some interesting wellness tech built in. I’d buy it for how it feels and performs first, and treat the LED stuff as an extra.

The Mona Spectra is a really good vibrator with some interesting wellness tech built in. I’d buy it for how it feels and performs first, and treat the LED stuff as an extra. Deal: Use code SPECTRA10 for an additional 10% off at LELO.com through October 15. It’s stackable, but doesn’t apply to bundles.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is the LELO Mona Spectra?

The Mona Spectra is LELO’s newest take on its curved Mona G-spot vibrator. It’s about 7.7 inches long with a little over 4 inches of insertable length, and the body is made from soft silicone with subtle twisted ribs along the insertable portion.

It’s fully waterproof, rechargeable, app-connected, and has controls directly on the handle, so you don’t need your phone every time you want to use it. There are 16 vibration intensity levels and eight vibration patterns called Steady, Relaxed, Daring, Stimulated, Thrilled, Delighted, Overjoyed, and Exhilarated.

And then there are the lights. Red light is the main feature with a quick double tap, using LEDs in the 615–625 nm range. Once you connect the Mona Spectra to the LELO app, you can also access blue, green, and near-infrared light. LELO says all of the lights are UV-free.

The Mona also generates a little warmth naturally from the LED array rather than using a separate heating element. So before you even get to whether it feels good, there’s already a lot going on inside this vibrator.

Screenshot Credit: Maha Haq

The Silicone Is So Smooth I Skipped the Lube

The silicone was the first thing that stood out to me when I took the Mona Spectra out of the box. It feels insanely smooth—soft, silky, and way less tacky than some other silicone toys I’ve used.

I could tell before even putting it inside me that insertion probably wasn’t going to be much of a struggle. That ended up being true.

I usually prefer not to use lube unless I really need it. It adds another step, can get messy, and if I’m paying this much for a vibrator, I want the material itself to do some of the work. LELO even includes a little packet of lube in the box, but I ignored it.

I used the Mona Spectra without lube both times and didn’t have any issues getting it in comfortably. The tapered shape helps, but I think the silicone deserves a lot of the credit too. There wasn’t much drag, and the twisted ribbing added some texture without feeling too aggressive.

Obviously, that’s just my experience. Use lube if you want or need it. But for me, being able to use a vibrator this size with just what my pussy naturally produced made the silicone feel like one of the more convincing reasons for the $299 price tag.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

But Is It Actually a Good Vibrator?

Yes. And this is the part that matters most to me.

Before worrying about red-light therapy or what my mitochondria might be doing, the Mona Spectra still has to accomplish its main assignment. The vibrations are powerful, and the 16 intensity levels give you a pretty wide range to work with. I don’t think anyone necessarily needs 16 different levels, but I’d rather have too much control than not enough.

I mostly preferred the Steady setting. Once I find a constant intensity that feels good, I usually don’t need a vibrator changing rhythms on me in the middle of everything. But if you like more variation, there are seven other patterns to play with. And I like that the app shows you a visual of how each pattern vibrates, which makes it easier to know what you’re picking.

The curved shape also fit very nicely once comfortably inside my vagina. It naturally put pressure where I wanted it, and the handle gave me enough room to adjust the angle without having to contort my wrist.

My first solo test pretty much answered the most important question: even if the Mona Spectra didn’t have any LEDs, I’d still think it was a very good vibrator.

The LELO App Is Useful, but Also Kind of Unhinged

I connected Mona Spectra to the LELO app while unboxing it on my Twitch stream, because that’s where a lot of the customization lives. Pairing it was easy, and I was surprised by how much you can actually control from your phone.

You can change the vibration intensity and pattern, switch between the different light settings, turn near-infrared on or off, adjust the auto-off timer, and even choose which patterns stay available when you’re using the vibrator without the app.

Then there are the more chaotic controls. There’s a “Screwing” mode where rotating your phone changes the vibration, “Shaking” where the toy reacts when you shake your phone, and “Swiping” where you control it by moving your finger across the screen. The app also has two Advanced modes called “Finish me off” and “Out of control.” Those were fun to mess around with, but I don’t see myself going for them often. I’m more likely to pick a vibration pattern and intensity I already know I like and leave it there.

The app also gives you a visual of what each vibration pattern looks like, which I found genuinely helpful, and there’s even a one-minute cleaning mode that tells you to put the head of the vibrator in clean water before starting the cycle.

Does my vibrator really need this many settings? Probably not. But at least LELO gave the app enough to do that it doesn’t feel completely pointless.

I Used Mona Spectra Before Sex to Test the Red-Light Hype

Testing if it’s a good vibrator was easy. Figuring out if the light therapy was doing anything was a lot harder. So the second time I used the Mona Spectra, I used it before having sex with my partner. I wanted to see if the combination of vibration, light, and warmth made me feel noticeably more aroused, lubricated, relaxed, or just generally more ready to go. And yes, I definitely felt warmed up.

There was a little literal warmth too. After the LEDs had been running for a while, the vibrator felt slightly warmer than when I started. It wasn’t hot or uncomfortable, it was just enough that I noticed it.

By the time I moved on to sex, I was primed. But I also had to be realistic about what that actually proves. I had just spent time using a powerful G-spot vibrator, so of course I was turned on.

I can confidently say the Mona Spectra worked really well as a warm-up. What I can’t say is how much of that came from the red light specifically versus the vibration, warmth, stimulation, or just the fact that I was already in the mood.

So, Do the LED Lights Actually Do Anything?

I went into the light-therapy part pretty skeptical, but red and near-infrared light therapy aren’t complete bullshit. There is actual research behind photobiomodulation, including some newer studies looking specifically at vaginal tissue, though much of that research has focused on postmenopausal women.

One 2026 randomized, placebo-controlled trial followed 65 postmenopausal women and found that photobiomodulation helped with some symptoms like vaginal dryness, burning, and urinary leakage. It didn’t significantly improve sexual function compared with placebo, and the researchers still said more studies are needed.

Another recent study used red light on 27 postmenopausal women, but they received eight weekly 30-minute treatments with a dedicated vaginal light probe. That’s a somewhat different setup from using a vibrator at home a couple of times.

And that’s really the issue for me. There may be science behind the general idea, but that doesn’t automatically mean every red-light device is delivering enough light, for long enough, to create the same results. VICE has already covered this part more deeply, including the importance of irradiance—basically how much light energy is actually reaching the tissue.

So after using Mona Spectra twice, I’m definitely not going to tell you my collagen is thriving or that my vagina has somehow been rejuvenated. What I can say is that I liked the slight warmth, I liked using it as a warm-up before sex, and nothing about the red-light setting made the experience worse. Whether the light itself was doing anything beyond that is much harder to prove.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Screenshot Credit: Maha Haq

I’m Less Convinced by the Blue and Green Lights

Red and near-infrared at least have some vaginal photobiomodulation research behind them. Blue and green are where I start raising an eyebrow.

There is some early research on blue light for vaginal health, particularly around its antimicrobial effects. A 2024 randomized trial of 60 women with recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis found that adding blue LED therapy to standard antifungal treatment reduced Candida counts more than antifungal treatment alone. But that’s still a very specific clinical use case, and definitely not a reason to start treating a yeast infection with your vibrator.

LELO’s own materials are cautious here too. The brand notes that blue-light vaginal research is still limited and that it’s not an established medical treatment.

Green light feels even more experimental. In skincare, green LEDs are usually associated with things like redness and pigmentation. LELO’s own materials also say green light is not a recognized or common treatment for vaginal rejuvenation.

So yes, I tried all three visible colors. Could I feel a difference between red, blue, and green? No. They mostly just felt like different colored lights. And I suppose it was a fun vibe to add to the vibrator.

Battery Life, Charging, and Cleaning

LELO says the Mona Spectra can run for up to two hours on a full charge, with complete charging taking less than two hours. I only used it twice for a total of 40 minutes, so I didn’t exactly run the battery into the ground, but I never had to think about charging it mid-use, which has happened more often than not with other vibrators.

It’s also fully waterproof, which makes cleanup pretty straightforward. The app has a one-minute cleaning mode too: you put the head of the vibrator in clean water, start the cycle, and let it do its thing.

My main complaint is the charging cable. It still uses standard USB-A instead of USB-C on the power end. For $299 in 2026, I really wish LELO had gone USB-C. Most of the chargers I actually use now are USB-C, so this just feels a little behind the times.

Screenshot Credit: Maha Haq

Is the LELO Mona Spectra Worth $299?

After using it twice, the easiest thing for me to judge is also the thing that matters most: it’s a really good vibrator. The silicone feels expensive, the shape worked, the vibrations are powerful, and there are enough settings that I could actually fine-tune it instead of just choosing between low, medium, and way too much.

The LED side is harder to put a price on. I like the warmth, and I don’t think the red and near-infrared features are total nonsense, but the research is still limited and not specific enough for me to say this is worth $299 because of the wellness claims alone. Blue and green feel even more like bonus features than reasons to buy it. Thankfully there’s a sale happening—use code SPECTRA10 to get an additional 10% off at LELO.com through October 15.

So I wouldn’t buy the Mona Spectra because I expected it to fix dryness, improve my pelvic floor, or suddenly rejuvenate my pussy. I’d buy it because it’s a very nice vibrator, and the light therapy gives you something extra to experiment with.

The silicone quality is what makes the price easier to swallow. The wellness tech is interesting, but the vibrator’s literal vibes is what actually sold me.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq