The Sex Toy That Uses Sonic Waves to Pleasure You Is Just $39 for Prime Day

Most vibrators vibrate. LELO’s SONA takes a slightly different approach.

The clitoral stimulator uses sonic waves and pulses rather than conventional vibrations, and Amazon currently has the $99 toy marked down to just $38.90 for Prime Big Deal Days.

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That’s $60.10 off, or roughly 61% below its regular price.

Photo Courtesy of LELO

SONA is designed specifically for clitoral stimulation, but instead of buzzing directly against the clitoris like a traditional vibrator, the opening sits over or near it and sends targeted sonic pulses into the area. The idea is to create a more focused sensation without relying on direct vibration alone.

If you’ve ever looked at one of these open-mouth clit stimulators and wondered what exactly is happening in there, that’s basically the distinction. It’s not a tiny motor aggressively buzzing against you, but instead concentrated pulses aimed exactly where you want them.

There are eight different settings, so you can start with something gentler and work your way up instead of immediately going full blast. The toy is covered in body-safe silicone, completely waterproof, and rechargeable, with up to two hours of use on a full charge. It also comes in three colors: Black, Cerise, and Pink.

This Is a Lot of Sex Toy for Under $40

SONA normally costs $99 directly from LELO, which puts it in the “do I really need to spend that much on a vibrator?” category. At $38.90, that question gets a lot easier to answer.

The discount is what makes this one stand out. Amazon has cut more than three-fifths off the regular price, bringing a higher-end LELO toy into the same range as plenty of much more basic vibrators.

And because SONA works differently from the standard vibrating toys most people already know, the sale makes it a much lower-stakes way to try something new. If sonic-wave stimulation sounds intriguing but $99 feels like a lot to spend on an experiment, under $40 is considerably easier to justify.

So, if you’ve been curious about clit-sucking toys—or, more accurately in this case, what sonic pulses can do for your clitoris—this is probably one of the better Prime Big Deal Days discounts to actually check out.