Lenovo Legion Go S Is 21% Off (A Record Low, and Way Better Than Steam Deck’s $949 Price Tag)

Valve may be having a splendid time or a gut-wrenching time, depending on your view of things. Its handheld Steam Deck is a runaway success, so much so that even four years after its launch it’s sold out constantly. Back in December 2025 Valve discontinued the Steam Deck LCD version, making the Steam Deck OLED version the cheap entry point. And now there’s word that it’s receiving an unreal 46 percent price increase on the Steam Deck from $649 to $949.

You don’t need to pay Goodfellas-style extortion prices in order to dive into PC gaming’s deep and richly varied game library on a handheld device. This Lenovo Legion Go S deal from Woot makes it $150 off its usual street price. For $550 you get a Windows PC gaming handheld at a price that doesn’t cost almost as much as a desktop PC; you know, the way the Steam Deck used to be when it still offered the LCD version.

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Just don’t dillydally. You’ve only got four days from today, June 2, to grab this deal before it vanishes into thin air like a turtle shell that’s been stepped on by a plumber.

a handheld you can actually buy

Because Woot functions as a sort of online flea market for major brands, you get what you get with this deal. The Legion Go S on sale comes with an 8″ PureSight IPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. You also get your pick of colors, as long as your one and only pick is Glacier White.

That lack of choice may sting until you realize that accepting this particular configuration makes the handheld $177 cheaper than it is on Amazon. And Woot is tossing in three free months of PC Game Pass and EA Play. That’d normally run you $14 per month, so you get $42 worth of a game library with hundreds of PC titles on it that you can play on your Legion Go S. Just download ’em onto the handheld’s 512GB SSD. You don’t have to play them over the cloud, so you can game when you don’t have an internet connection.

Amazon owns Woot, so that means Amazon Prime members get free shipping. It’s not as fast as Prime shipping normally is, so you’ll have to pretend like it’s 2005 and wait five to seven days, but for $150 in savings, you can afford to be patient, right?