Light Phone’s New Flip Dumbphone Just Dropped. Get the First Look (and Preorder Yours) Here

Light Phone has finally announced the Light Flip.

Good things come to those who wait, right? Units begin shipping in April 2027 (for a cool, easy $299). The Light Phone III, which I have tested and reviewed, is one of the Best Dumbphones you can get right now thanks to Light’s killer OS and premium build quality. And Light’s new Flip packs many of the same features into a user-friendly, push-button flip model that promises the same durability and ease of use as their touchscreen models, plus an extra helping of FUN.

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You may be thinking you’ve got plenty of time to wait, but judging how the Light Phone III has been on a consistent backorder since its introduction, with orders shipping months after being placed, I would jump on that preorder now if you want to ensure you have one heading to you in April. Light Phone already has four batches planned out, shipping in April, late April, May, and late May. If you want too long, you’ll see your ship date slip further and further down that calendar…

a dumbphone that’s also a flip phone

Like Light Phone’s other dumbphones, the Light Flip is on the more fully-featured side of the equation when it comes to a big, dumb dumbphone. It supports 5G and 4G LTE networks, so you can grab the cellular carriers’ fastest speeds. You may be using a dumbphone, but you’re not stuck using features that are actually dumb (like 3G networks and USB-A charging ports).

The Light Flip comes with USB-C so that you won’t be that friend who’s always asking somebody for a charger and, oh yeah, a weird cable they haven’t made in years. It’ll accept a physical nano SIM card and also entirely digital eSIM, the best of both worlds. Not every carrier is handing out physical SIM cards anymore.

Battery life is measured in days, not hours, since you don’t have a ton of fancy things to do on its 2.8″ OLED display. Remember, it’s a dumbphone. By design you won’t be gaming on it, watching videos, or flipping through social media for hours. Light Phone says you should expect about 1.5 days between charges.

The Light Flip’s 128 GB of internal (non-expandable) memory and 6 GB RAM is pretty impressive, considering all that. I haven’t gotten my hands on the Light Flip to test it yet, but I have a hard time seeing how a flip phone will be stressed out to the point of sloth with 6 GB of RAM.

The Light Flip comes unlocked, so you aren’t tied into using them with a particular cellular network. That’s an issue I see with popular flip phones like the Nokia 2780, which is tied to Tracfone in all the instances in which I see it for sale. Want to make sure it’ll work with your cellular carrier? Light Phone has created an interactive compatibility checker here.

dumbphones you can buy right now

Love the concept, but still not willing to give up the familiar touchscreen layout? That’s fine. The Light Phone III, which is barely a year old, is my favorite dumbphone. Remember how I’d said that I tested it?

The Light Phone II may be the older predecessor of the Light Phone III, but it has something that the latter model doesn’t: an instant ship time. Whereas buying a Light Phone III right now means you’ll get it shipped to you in November, the Light Phone II is in stock, making it a good option if you want what’s still a very good dumbphone right now.

The Wisephone II competes with the Light Phones as a touchscreen-focused dumbphone that mimics the smartphone’s capabilities, minus the unrestricted access to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the social media apps, and the regular internet browsers. Still, it has a dual-lens camera on the rear, its own maps app for navigation, and an advertisement-free music player.