Tonight is Blackout Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, when every bar in America fills up with people home for the holidays and old classmates. As geriatric millennial, I’m fully familiar with the tradition, having largely participated in the annual event in my younger years. Ok, last year, and the year before that, too.

If that’s you as well, tomorrow’s version of you has a turkey to face.

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I can’t promise or guarantee any type of cure, but I do have a personal routine to help make tomorrow morning a complete disaster.

After a night of drinking, I slam some water mixed with a Liquid I.V. packet right before bed, then another one first thing the next morning.

Right now, Amazon has the Liquid I.V. Innovation Favorites Variety Pack at 30% off as part of its Black Friday deals. In fact, pretty much all Liquid I.V. packets are on sale, so you can stock up for the rest of the party season.

A Packet a Day Keeps the Hangover at Bay (Or However the Saying Goes)

The Innovation Favorites 16-count pack comes with four sticks each of Strawberry Lemonade, Popsicle Firecracker, Cotton Candy, and Arctic Raspberry, so you’re not stuck with one flavor. The Popsicle Firecracker is lemon-lime, cherry, and raspberry, and Cotton Candy tastes like vanilla with a softer sweetness (which is good after consuming a ton of sugary drinks all evening).

Liquid I.V. is vegan and non-GMO, and the sticks are small enough to stash in a bag or coat pocket, so you can pop a packet on the Lyft ride to wherever you’re ending the night. Each stick delivers three times the electrolytes of the leading sports drink and hydrates faster than water alone, plus eight vitamins and nutrients. That’s what the brand claims, at least, but anecdotally, I tend to believe it based on my own usage.

If sugar’s a dealbreaker, Liquid I.V. also sells a sugar-free variety pack, which is 30% as well.

And if I didn’t make it clear, this is simply my personal process for battling a hangover. It’s definitely not medical advice. Don’t come after me in the comments.

Is it recommended by Liquid I.V.? Nah. Hydration isn’t a hangover cure in itself. Drinking less is still the only sure fix, but it’s Blackout Wednesday. So… Cheers!

Other Hangover Helpers

Here are a couple of other products I use to help combat my hangovers. You can never be too prepared, right?