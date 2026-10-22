PlayStation Gave LISA a Controller (and Fans Immediately Started Arguing)

PlayStation just handed LISA the sticks, and the result is a limited-edition DualSense controller that launches October 30.

The Blackpink star helped design the absolutely gorgeous PS5 controller, and her fingerprints are all over it. Her bangs and eyes sit front and center on the touchpad, joined by her signature stars and “LL” lettering. The whole controller is wrapped in Chroma Pearl, which is LISA’s personal favorite colorway. Flip it over and her signature sits next to the PlayStation symbols.

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See? She’s literally all over it.

via Sony

Underneath the beautiful design, this is a standard DualSense with a familiar feature set:

Haptic feedback

Adaptive triggers

Adaptive triggers Built-in mic with a mute button

3.5mm headset jack

Motion sensor

Speaker.

It connects over USB-C or Bluetooth and works with PS5, PC, Mac, Android, and iOS. So, you’re getting a drip upgrade, not really anything related to performance. Fine by me—I’ve already pre-ordered it.

Queue the Non-Related Backlash

Not everyone is celebrating, though. Plenty of the comments on Sony’s announcement post are gamers asking for physical discs instead of celebrity collabs. But Blinks—the term for Blackpink’s fanbase—showed up too, with at least one commenter saying they’re grabbing the controller and the case.

I guess I’m a Blink, because I can’t wait for my pre-order to arrive. K-Pop is my go to genre, and not having a LISA controller in my possession would be an absolute travesty.

Lisa and Gaming Just Makes Sense

This isn’t LISA’s first PlayStation rodeo. She fronted Sony’s global PS5 campaign last year, and the controller and merch are the follow-up. She says the project let her “show a different side of myself,” and that gaming is how she unwinds when she has downtime.

via Sony

Availability is the catch. Sony says the controller is arriving in highly limited quantities. Best Buy lists it with an October 30 release date. Pre-orders opened on October 2, so if you’re looking to snag one, you should check stock and pre-order sooner rather than later.

Because playing as Lisa in Fortnite while using your Lisa PS5 controller? Why would you do it any other way?