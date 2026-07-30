This MagSafe Power Bank for Wireless Charging On-the-Go Is On Sale For $58 (It’s Usually $80)

Anker, Belkin, Biolite. These are the big names that dominate the power bank space, AKA the battery bank space. But have you checked out the Lisen 25W MagSafe Power Bank? It can charge devices through a cable or through MagSafe. Most power banks I’ve used and tested can only do so through a cable. The Lisen is on sale right now for $57, down from $80. Just don’t forget to click the coupon before you check out.

clingy, but in a good way

Rather than a charger, which needs to be plugged into a wall outlet to charge up a device, a power bank holds charge and transfers it directly to a device. When I know I’ll deplete my phone but won’t have a wall outlet handy, such as on an airplane or camping, I bring a power bank.

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The Lisen 25W MagSafe Power Bank has a 10000mAh capacity, which is right at where I think a good power bank should be. It’s hardly much bigger or heavier than a 5000mAh power bank, even though it has twice the capacity and can charge a typical smartphone from zero to 100% two to three times, depending on the phone. But it’s not so big as to be unwieldy to carry, as with 20000mAh+ power bank meant for laptops.

At 25W charging speed, it can charge a smartphone about as quickly as the phone itself can handle. There are power banks (usually laptop power banks) with faster speeds, but smartphones themselves can’t take advantage of them fully, so it’s wasted on them.

other power banks worth checking out

There’s no MagSafe compatibility, so I hope you’re comfortable using a cable. But the Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K with Display has the same 10000mAh capacity, plus a tiny button-activated screen that gives the power bank’s exact battery level. At least it comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable and costs only $45.

Check out my review here.

I’ve used a lot of Ankers in a lot of places, even on top of Mount Kilimanjaro, and I’ve never had a problem with one. The Anker 30W 10000mAh Power Bank has the same capacity and slightly faster maximum speed, which only matters if your device can charge at up to 30W, but it’s even cheaper than the Lisen and Belkin.

For its 20000mAh capacity, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Power Bank 20K isn’t all that large. Sure, it’s bigger and heavier than the Belkin 10000mAh power bank. But among laptop chargers, it’s not all that hefty. Only more powerful devices than a typical smartphone will be able to take advantage of its 65W maximum charging speed, but if your demands for a power bank require charging up to three devices at once, and some of them power-hungry laptops or tablets, this Belkin is worth the step up.

Check out my review here.