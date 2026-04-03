Jump to Lightspeed With This Legit Logitech Mouse That’s (Almost) Half Off

Whenever I’m asked what my favorite mouse is, I pause for a moment. And then I say, “Mickey.” Then when they say, “No, no, I meant computer mouse,” I don’t hesitate to say the wireless Logitech G305 Lightspeed. I’ve owned and used this mouse for years.

It’s comfortable enough to have helped eliminate wrist pain from computer overuse, and with a one-millisecond response time it surrenders nothing to a wired mouse when it comes to lag. And right now it’s selling for $27, down from $50. That’s about the price of a pie from a bakery, which—while delicious—will do nothing to help you game better or work faster.

Videos by VICE

an excellent general-purpose mouse

Why would somebody use a mouse in this day and age, when almost everybody is typing away on a laptop and laptops’ trackpads are worlds better than they used to be?

Because using a mouse, particularly one designed for good ergonomics, can reduce wrist pain if you regularly use a computer for long periods of time. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed has been far comfier for me than a trackpad for editing photos; there’s just more precision in using a mouse than a trackpad. And the G305 has done wonders for not just reducing but eliminating the wrist pain that comes from using a trackpad all day, day in and day out.

I still end up using my MacBook’s trackpad when I’m bopping around throughout the day from location to location, but whenever I feel the twinge of carpal tunnel syndrome begin to set in, out comes the Logitech.

As a wireless mouse, there’s no competition for my laptop’s precious USB-C ports, nor a need for a USB hub adapter. Too many mice these days still pack the older USB-A cable that, for most computers, requires an adapter. As for the moniker, Lightspeed, it refers to Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless connection. A one-millisecond (1 ms) response time practically eliminates the lag between mouse movements and on-screen cursor movements that wireless mice were once known for.

I’ve used the G305 to play games, too, albeit slow-moving titles such as Civilization VI and This War of Mine. Forget using a trackpad for games, even these games. It’s the definition of clumsy.

Amazon’s deal on the G305 isn’t brand new. It’s been hovering at or around $27 for a little more than a month now. But the G305 isn’t one of those always-on-sale peripherals, either. If you miss the precision of a standalone mouse or have been starting to feel a twinge of pain in your mouse wrist, give the G305 a serious look. This price is as good as it gets, and if there were a contender for overall best computer mouse for most people, I’d give it to the G305.