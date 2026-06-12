Get In On This Logitech MX Master 3S Ergonomic Mouse Deal—Your Wrist Will Thank You

Using a gaming mouse, even if you’re not gaming, is one way to reduce wrist pain that comes from clicking away all day on a laptop trackpad. Gaming mice tend to be ergonomic by design, as they’re meant for people to use them for long stretches without stabbing their ulnar and median nerves with pain.

The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse isn’t meant for gaming. It’s a straight-up ergonomic mouse meant exactly for the kind of spreadsheet-typin’, internet-browser-clicking drudgery that comes with having an office job in the digital age (and a lot of non-office jobs). And like an ergonomic mouse, it gently nudges your hand and wrist into a position that reduces the pressure on nerves that leads to carpal tunnel pain.

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save your wrist. get a mouse.

Rather than the gaming-oriented buttons that are all over gaming mice (duh), the MX Master 3S is adorned with buttons more useful to those blasting Google Sheets and Gmail than monsters in space. Like the scroll wheel on the thumb side of the mouse, for example.

I wouldn’t wait until you’re stricken with carpal tunnel syndrome or a tingly forearm. It sucks. I’m speaking for experience. Once it’s there, it takes days (at least) to clear up. Be proactive and get a computer mouse before you need it so that one day you won’t find yourself with painful T. rex arms and a long recovery.

other computer mice worth looking at

How could I talk about Logitech computer mice and not mention the GOAT? I’ve had a Logitech G305 Lightspeed for years, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. That’s why I wrote up a glowing review of it. It’s a gaming mouse that works as a splendid ergonomic mouse on a budget.

Oh, so you do want something more game-oriented that can double as a do-it-all model, reduce wrist pain at your day job and save the (digital) world at night? I’ve used a few models of the Razer DeathAdder, and the DeathAdder V4 Pro is their premium wireless mouse, good for gaming and internet browsing all the same.

Lefties, I didn’t forget you. While I don’t share your pain at trying to find computer mice (and lots of other things) that work for your, ahem, condition, I do understand it. And so I offer up the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed as the ambidextrous, ergonomic mouse of your dreams.