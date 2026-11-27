Most Black Friday deals ask you to get excited about something you didn’t know you needed. And even if you do know you need a weighted blanket, the ones normally on sale are pretty ugly, and really not that comfy.

Luxury blanket brand Lola’s sitewide sale is 50% off with code BF50, and that includes its weighted blankets. The sale kicked off last night, and there’s no countdown timer or any other note of an end date, so if there’s a colorway you’ve been circling, you’re going to want to jump on this sale now.

Videos by VICE

Which Weighted Blanket to Grab

There are more than 20 colorways, from neutrals like Snow White, Oat, and Cappuccino to newer arrivals like Deep Emerald, Garnet Red, and Mineral Blue, plus the new Foxwood if you want something other than a neutral in a faux fur weighted throw.

Sizes and weights don’t appear on the collection page, so check the pound count on the product page you like before you commit. And just a heads up Dusty Rose and Lola Pink are sold out, and sold-out items won’t come back at the sale price. So, again, urgency kinda comes into play here.

Enter BF50 at checkout and eligible items come off the regular price by half. That covers the full weighted line, which Lola says is scientifically proven to improve sleep, stress, and anxiety. It’s also the priciest of Lola’s blanket lines, which is where a 50% cut does the most work. The code covers Lola’s regular blankets, pillows, and pet beds too.

I tested the sale by putting a bunch of different products into my own cart, and the code worked for everything. I’m going to snag a weighted blanket for myself, too. I already have a normal Lola blanket, and it’s the most comfy throw I’ve ever wrapped myself up in. I can’t wait to add some weight to it!

The Fine Print

Gift cards, Aviator Nation, LoveShackFancy x Lola, and licensed products are the only things excluded from the sale. You can use one code per order, and BF50 can’t stack with the 35% welcome code. Shipping also isn’t free during the sale, but the standing free-shipping threshold of $250 still applies after the discount.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to finally buy a weighted blanket, half off for the best blanket I’ve personally ever owned should be enough to sway you. Here’s the full lineup—don’t forget to use BF50!