24 Days of Great Sex Await—Lovehoney’s 2026 Advent Calendars Are Back With Up to 64% Off

“Christmas in July” used to be SUCH a big deal back in the day. It was kind of weird, but I remember growing up in the 90s with (admittedly half-assed) Santa Claus and Christmas-themed decorations being brought out for get-togethers. It was probably just an excuse for the adults to party… which I fully understand and appreciate now. Eventually, though, the theme made its way into summer marketing strategies that focused more on sales than Christmas-adjacent celebrations.

Why do I bring this up? Well, because it’s August, but for Lovehoney, it means the advent calendars are back—and they’re the only countdown-to-December content worth your attention right now. Maybe this whole holiday season.

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via Lovehoney

The brand dropped its 2026 lineup that features five different calendars, ranging from a $129 seven-day version to a $369 24-day flex pick, each one stuffed with more toys, games, and accessories to give you your own personal sex store.

Every single one comes with at least one name-brand centerpiece, such as Womanizer, We-Vibe, Arcwave, all of which are worth more on its own than what you’re paying for the whole calendar, plus the smaller stuff (bullets, wands, sleeves, the occasional set of position cards) that turns each box into an actual daily ritual.

The 2026 Lovehoney Advent Calendars

These sell out fast every year (I was unlucky in my attempt to snag one for myself last year), so if a countdown calendar is going in your cart this holiday season, one of these five should be added to your cart right now!

This is the best all-around pick of the five, and the deepest discount on the list at 64% off. Twenty-four days of toys built for two, headlined by a Womanizer Liberty 2 and a We-Vibe Sync Lite (both individually worth more than a third of the calendar’s $219 price tag), plus a remote-control bullet vibrator with eight interchangeable sleeves so day 24 doesn’t feel like a letdown after three-plus weeks of buildup. If you’re only buying one calendar this year and want it to work for both people in the relationship, this is the one.

At $369, this calendar is the priciest of the five, but also the biggest dollar-value discount on the list, saving $539.75 off a calendar built around a $169 Womanizer Enhance, a We-Vibe Sync Lite, and an Arcwave Zing for him, plus a full spread of bondage gear and games layered in around the marquee toys.

Same 24 days, same discreet box… but coming in at a fraction of the price! The Enjoy calendar is the budget 24-day option, still built around a Womanizer (the Starlet 3, worth $85 solo) and a rechargeable mini wand, all for $129. It’s 63% off, and one of the highest-rated calendars in the lineup, according to Lovehoney’s own customer reviews.

The Indulge calendar is a shorter countdown built entirely around solo pleasure. The centerpiece is the Lovehoney Indulge, a dual G-spot and clitoral toy worth almost $90 by itself, backed up by a mini wand vibrator and a remote bullet with three swappable sleeves. It’s $129 total, coming in at 60% off. It’s the pick for anyone treating themselves this December.

The shortest and most bite-sized of the five, this calendar is the easiest entry point if you’ve never bought one of these before. It’s seven days-worth of products for $129, including a We-Vibe Moxie+ (alone worth $129), meaning the rest of the box—a remote bullet vibrator with two interchangeable sleeves, plus games and accessories—is essentially free.