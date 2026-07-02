Lovehoney ‘Black Friday in July Sale’ Is Live—Here’s What’s Actually Worth Buying

Black Friday is obviously in November, but this summer, leading sex toy retailer Lovehoney is living by its own rules. The official Lovehoney Black Friday in July sale is here, giving spicy shoppers up to 70% off sex essentials. From best-selling vibrators to luxury-quality bondage essentials, nothing is off limits. If you’ve been hoping for a steamy summer but don’t know what to dive into first, keep reading below. We’ve compiled a VICE-approved edit of sale items you just can’t miss out on. The most important sale? Lovehoney’s Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator is 50% off and finally under $100. Oh, and the name might be a mouthful, but the name teases just how much reviewers love this toy.

Wand vibrators like the Dream Wand have become a staple for women who value their sexual wellness and thankfully, but the caveat is typically the price. With prices running up to $300 and wands out there as big as a size 10 foot, finding the perfect wand can be intimidating. Thankfully, Lovehoney’s Dream Wand Vibrator is finally under $100 and, by the looks of reviews, it’s absolutely worth the cop. One horny reviewer wrote, “This is probably my favourite toy I’ve ever purchased, had it for 4 years and never fails to be the best- this toy taught me I could squirt, which is insane. I never knew I was capable of this.”

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Another reviewer named this a “brilliant little toy,” and it’s even become a staple in his marriage. “My wife and I have the larger plug-in wand, but when going away, it was taking a bit too much room in our case… so we bought this one as a travel-size version. It definitely does the trick, small enough to travel and still powerful enough for the wife.”

For a mini toy, it’s received high praise for its sheer power, size, and rechargeable ability versus having a cord like other strong wands available. It’s an 8-inch, cordless wand that doesn’t feel clunky in size, so you can use this for both partnered sex and solo sex as it won’t feel awkward or disrupt the sex position you’re attempting to achieve.

Is the Lovehoney Black Friday Sale Worth It?

Lovehoney’s Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth the shout as its best-selling products that are known for elevating both solo fuckers and couples lives alike. It’s Dream Wand cuts out every mainstream issue couples have with wand vibrators so they can cut out distractions and get right to the fun. You’ll notice the same thoughtfulness throughout Lovehoney’s sale as each item’s price drop allows you to re-up on the core essentials.

Other Lovehoney Products Worth Grabbing During the Sale

The Fifty Shades of Grey Bound to You Faux Leather Ankle Cuffs for bondage are on a 70% off sale. These are perfect for couples hoping to engage in light bondage or who are just dipping their toe in the bondage world, but want to build their way up to more complex scenes. These will work for you whether you’re an expert or a beginner level so don’t worry about these collecting dust.

If you’re having solo sex and don’t care about the size of your wand, Magic Wand’s Cordless Wand Vibrator is for you. It’s the iconic wand vibe that stands top of the line for its sheer power—and skips the long cord. However, power like that will need to live in a rather large toy, so just keep in mind that this is 12.5 inches long.

Lovehoney’s Butt Tingler is another sale you want to hit if you’re into anything prostate, P-spot, or anal—whatever you choose to call it. It’s a 10-function vibrating butt plug, meaning that it has 3 vibration speeds and 7 vibration patterns to stimulate your most sensitive nerve endings. Don’t worry, it’s only 3.5 inches, making it perfect for beginners.