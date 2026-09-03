Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 70% Off Sex Toys—and a Secret Discount Code Is About to Drop

Labor Day sales are usually about mattresses and grills. And that’s great! But those shopping categories are not necessarily exciting, let alone tantalizing.

Lovehoney is here to help spice things up, though! Right now the sexual wellness giant is running up surprisingly worthwhile deals on nearly everything on its site, and the discount actually gets better as you build up your cart.

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Here’s how the timeline breaks down. Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale kicked off August 31 with up to 70% off sitewide, running through September 4. Then, from September 4 through September 9, Lovehoney is layering on an EXTRA 20% off already-discounted sale items with the code EXTRA20. So if you’ve been eyeing something specific, that four-day window is when the math works hardest in your favor. After that, the sale settles back to a flat up-to-70%-off through September 14.

There’s also a free gift with purchase: spend $89 or more and Lovehoney throws in your choice of a bonus toy!

I went through the sale of over 700 products and pulled the best deals by category, from vibrators to butt plugs, so you’re not stuck scrolling through hundreds of listings on your lunch break. I mean, you can do that too. (I know I have before.)

Either way, here, I feature picks per category below, plus a few more worth a look if the first two don’t quite do it for you.

The Free Gift Details

Spend $89 or more sitewide during the sale and you get to pick one of these as a freebie:

Lovehoney Boost Black Bullet Vibrator: A compact, rechargeable bullet for anyone who wants a no-fuss intro to external play

Lovehoney Purple Slimline Rabbit Vibrator: A slim silicone rabbit with a G-spot-seeking tip and quivering ears for blended stimulation, built to be beginner-friendly

Lovehoney Green Silicone Prostate Vibrator: A pocket-sized, curved prostate massager with a flared base built for both P-spot and perineum stimulation

Lovehoney Cock Ring Ball Sling: A double-ring design that separates the shaft ring from the testicles for a firmer, more deliberate fit

Vibrators on Sale

ROMP Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator

The ROMP a crowd favorite, and the review numbers (over 3,500!) back it up. The Switch X uses Pleasure Air Technology—Lovehoney’s contactless suction tech, developed with airflow specialists, ROMP—to deliver a suction-like sensation around the clitoris without direct contact. It has 6 intensity levels, a removable silicone head that makes cleanup super easy, and a whisper-quiet motor that will keep your neighbors from hearing anything through a thin apartment wall. It’s splashproof, rechargeable, and about as close to universally beginner-friendly as clitoral suction toys get.

Lovehoney Power Play 7-Function Love Egg Vibrator

If you want internal stimulation that doesn’t take up a whole drawer, the Power Play 7-Function Love Egg Vibrator is the pick… AND it’s one of the bigger percentage cuts in the sale right now, coming in at 40%-off. It’s a compact, egg-shaped vibrator built for G-spot-focused play, offering 7 vibration functions you can cycle through with a simple one-button interface. Its small size makes it easy to travel with or use one-handed, and it plays just as well solo as it does worked into partnered foreplay.

More vibrators worth a look:

Sex Toys for Couples on Sale

We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote-Controlled Couples Vibrator

We-Vibe’s Chorus is the toy most sex educators point to when someone asks about wearable couples’ vibrators, and it’s discounted well below its usual price point right now. It’s a C-shaped, flexible silicone vibrator worn during penetrative sex, with one arm resting against the clitoris and the other targeting the G-spot, so both partners feel it simultaneously.

The Squeeze Remote is the standout feature, because the harder you squeeze it, the stronger the vibration gets, which turns adjusting intensity into part of the moment instead of a fumble for buttons. It also connects to the We-Connect app for touch-responsive modes and remote play for long distances, and it’s fully waterproof.

We-Vibe Verge App-Controlled Vibrating Cock Ring

The Verge is a different kind of couples’ toy. Instead of clitoral stimulation, it wraps around the penis and testicles to vibrate against the perineum, which is the erogenous zone between the scrotum and anus that responds well to pressure and vibration. It’s a stretchy, one-size-fits-most silicone ring, app-controllable through We-Connect, fully waterproof, and rechargeable for up to two hours of play per charge.

This is also one of the bigger discounts in the sale (half-off!), which is notable given it’s usually a premium-tier price.

More couples’ toys worth a look:

Male Sex Toys on Sale

Lovehoney Health Automatic Suction USB Rechargeable Penis Pump

This penis pump is part of Lovehoney’s Health line, which is built around body-safe sexual wellness gear more than novelty. It’s an automatic, USB-rechargeable pump where you apply water-based lubricant, slide in, and use the textured grip to build suction. Then, press a button to release it when you’re done. It’s aimed at anyone working toward a fuller, firmer erection through regular use, and the automatic function means you’re not manually pumping the whole time. It’s one of the highest-rated products in this category on Lovehoney right now.

Orctan Rechargeable Silicone Roller Male Masturbator

The Orctan is easily one of the more interesting pieces of tech in Lovehoney’s male toy lineup. It was developed by the same team behind the Womanizer, and instead of a static sleeve, it uses two motorized silicone rollers that move against the penis to mimic oral sex. It has 9 intensity programs, a near-silent motor even at full power, and removable rollers for easier cleaning. It’s also currently 59%-off its usual price, which takes it from $219 to under $100!

Thrust Pro Mini Carina Realistic Pocket Pussy

Sometimes you just need an “ol’ reliable” type of toy. For anyone who wants something simple, discreet, and easy to travel with, the Mini Carina is the pick. It’s a compact, realistic pocket masturbator without motors and charging cables. It’s just a soft, textured sleeve designed for straightforward, satisfying use. Its small size makes it easy to store or pack, and the lack of moving parts lets you keep things super simple. It’s also one of the better-reviewed budget picks in the sale, which lines up with what it’s going for: simplicity done well.

More male toys worth a look:

Dildos on Sale

Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo (6-Inch)

Lifelike Lover is Lovehoney’s own realistic dildo line, and the Classic is the clear-cut entry point as a veiny, anatomically detailed 6-inch dildo with a pronounced head and a firm-but-flexible shaft that bends to whatever angle actually works for you. It has a strong suction cup base for hands-free use against any flat surface, and it’s sized to be approachable for beginners without feeling like a starter toy. It’s also currently 29%-off and sitting with strong review numbers, which is a solid combination for a first (or next) realistic dildo.

Lovehoney Dual-Density Silicone Dildo With Balls (8-Inch)

Need a ‘lil more length? This is the step-up pick if you want more realism in how the dildo actually feels, not just how it looks. Dual-density silicone gives you a softer outer layer wrapped around a firmer inner core, which mimics the give-and-stiffness of a real erection better than single-density silicone does. At 8 inches (with balls included), it’s built for more intense play, and it keeps the suction cup base so it’s still compatible with harnesses or flat-surface, hands-free use. It’s 38%-off and also comes well-reviewed, same as the Classic above.

More dildos (and an accessory) worth a look:

Cock Rings on Sale

Lovehoney Single Silicone Cock Ring

Sometimes the simplest option is the right one, and this is about as simple as cock rings get. It’s a single stretchy silicone ring, doing away with any extra vibration. It simply offers a snug fit that helps maintain firmness during play. It’s a toy that’s easy to recommend to someone who’s never tried a cock ring before, since there’s pretty much nothing to “figure out” with it. It’s also one of the better percentage discounts in this category right now at 33%-off.

We-Vibe Tease Us Bond Vibrating Silicone Cock Ring Boxed Set

The Tease Us Bond Vibrating Silicone Cock Ring Set is a two-piece set built for couples. It pairs We-Vibe’s Bond, a wearable vibrating ring worn around the penis and testicles, alongside a second We-Vibe wearable, in one boxed kit designed for exploring together. Both pieces are app-controllable through We-Connect with 10 vibration modes each, rechargeable, and near-silent even at full power. Buying the set is also cheaper than buying the pieces separately, and that fact is even truer with the sale.

More cock rings worth a look:

Anal Sex Toys on Sale

12-Function Rechargeable Bendable Vibrating Anal Beads

These anal beads are built specifically to solve the biggest complaint people have about anal beads in that rigid ones don’t move with your body. This set is fully bendable, so it flexes on insertion and removal instead of fighting you, and it packs 12 vibration functions on top of that flexibility. It’s rechargeable, and it’s currently one of the highest-rated deal picks in the whole anal category.

10-Function Extra Quiet Posable Silicone Anal Beads

If discretion is the priority, this is what you’ve been looking for. These silicone anal beads are built around a notably quiet motor, so it’s a better fit for thin walls or shared living situations. It’s posable instead of being rigidly bendable (meaning you can shape it and it holds), and it runs 10 vibration functions off a rechargeable battery. Like the bendable beads above, this one is currently on sale and sitting with strong reviews.

More anal toys worth a look:

Butt Plugs on Sale

Lovehoney Ignite 20-Function Vibrating Butt Plug

The Ignite line is Lovehoney’s own beginner-friendly range, and this plug is a great example of why it’s a bestseller. It features velvety silicone, a pocket-sized build, and 20 vibration functions (3 speeds, 17 patterns) controlled with a single button. It’s fully waterproof, USB rechargeable, and includes a travel lock so it won’t switch on by accident in a bag. It’s a great first plug if you’re just starting out, and it’s currently sitting with strong reviews on top of the 18%-off discount.

They-ology Wearable Anal Training Set (5-Piece)

This deal is less of a single toy and more a system. Developed by CalExotics with OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross, the They-ology set includes five phthalate-free silicone dilators that gradually step up in length and girth, plus a printed training guide. The idea is that you start with the smallest and work your way up as you get comfortable, versus guessing at sizing with individual plugs that might turn you off entirely because you picked a bad size for you. It’s a thoughtfully built anal training product, to say the least.

More butt plugs worth a look:

Love Eggs & Jiggle Balls on Sale

Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Egg Vibrator

Mantric’s egg vibrator is built for more hands-off play. It comes with a separate remote control, so a partner can take over from across the room (or across the restaurant, if you’re feeling adventurous). It’s rechargeable, discreet enough to wear under clothing, and well-reviewed, sitting near the top of this category’s ratings even before factoring in the discount.

More love eggs and jiggle balls worth a look: