Dragon Dildos, Clit Suckers, and Sex Tech Top Lovehoney Pleasure Awards

Lovehoney, the hub for all things sexual wellness, just released its 2026 “Lovehoney Pleasure Awards.” It’s basically the best of sex toys that everyone’s using, from dildos that became memes (more on that later) to top-tier clit suckers, BDSM accessories, wands, and more. According to this year’s winners, no toy is too intimidating or intense. Lovers are into it all, even if they have to learn how to stretch their asshole with the help of Reddit.

If you’ve been paying attention to the current social landscape, you know that one-night stands and wild sex have been traded in for trad wives, and questioning everything that isn’t tame. It’s called sexual conservatism, and surprisingly, Gen Z is loving the unsexy territory. This year’s Pleasure Award winners confirm that people are still fucking, even as the world grows sexually conservative. Essentially, people are keeping things conservative publicly, but remain freaks in the sheets.

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The award winners feature the usual favorites, like clit suckers, which have been trending since 2023. On a kinkier note, romantic fantasy aligned products like massive dildos and dragon tails are proving that we might need to update the definition of “freaked out” as everyone from romantasy lovers to random social media users have engaged with them.

Check out the best of Lovehoney’s Pleasure Awards below…

ROMP X Lovehoney Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Clitoral suction toys simply give the best head, and Lovehoney shoppers agree that the Switch X is the one. Whether you’re temporarily ditching men and choosing solo sex, or bringing toys into trusted partner play, clit suckers are worth the hype. Thanks to our horny friend, Pleasure Air Technology, the ROMP x Lovehoney Switch X uses little air kisses to give you the biggest O.

Lovehoney Pleasure Quest Girthy Fire Dragon Dildo

If you were a fantasy freak, you were once tied to small corners of the internet. Now? The world is your oyster with The House of the Dragon-inspired dildos. This 7-inch toy went from a “Hey, so this is insane” talking point to winning the 2026 “Social Media Fan Favorite” award. It’s known for its rather thick girth, 7.5 inches wide to be exact, and textured scales that have left many begging Reddit for tips on taking more than just the tip.

Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg

This year’s “Couples Choice Award” is beloved by everyone from cam girls to couples who aren’t terrified of sex toys. If it looks familiar, you probably watch a lot of porn and like to be financially dominated from time to time. For couples, however, the Lovense Lush 4 App Controlled Vibrating Egg brings play both into the boudoir – and outside of it, too. Think: controlling your partner’s internal vibrator at a dinner date or any other unhinged location.

ROMP Spin Travel Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

To no surprise, clit suckers made the list twice, with the travel ROMP earning the “Buzzworthy Best Seller” award. This vibe is what we call a travel bestie because of its tiny size that won’t make the TSA staff look at you like “WTF is this?” It’s waterproof for when adventures get… wetter than intended, and also features those Pleasure Air Tech air kisses your cooter loves so much.

Fleshlight X Lovehoney Masterstroke Male Masturbator

“The Stroke of Genius Award” is reserved for none other than the iconic Fleshlight and its collaboration with Lovehoney. This master stroker is for men who love solo sex and a close-up of their own pleasure. With a clear casing and a skin-like interior, you can watch the action up close, from soul-sucking suction to a textured interior that gives a good grip. This is also the perfect companion if you’re doing stamina training and need any easy clean up, as the top screws off.