Six Realistic Toys for Men Are on Sale, and the Torso Situation Is Getting Out of Hand

Lovehoney’s Black Friday sale is already live, and six of its realistic men’s toys are marked down up to nearly 30%!

What a time to be alive, because the lineup runs from a pocket-friendly sleeve to a torso that weighs nearly 20 pounds to a machine that literally does the work for you.

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I’ve tried out a couple of these, with the Fleshlight being one of my personal all-time faves (from one of my all-time fave performers). But I could definitely see myself dropping some coin to pick up all of these toys!

The Easy Entry Point

The Fleshlight Kazumi Kumzumi Texture is 19% off. It has a 9-inch canal with a honeycomb texture, a removable sleeve for easy cleaning, and a hard case for discreet storage.

Yeah, it looks like a standard Fleshlight. But, really, you’re getting the external mold of one of the adult industry’s biggest stars, with an internal texture that always has me coming back for more. Trust me on this one.

The Full-Size Torsos

Looking for a realistic toy that has a little more oomph behind it? These four torso-style masturbators have two entrances each, so you choose the hole.

The THRUST Pro Elite Sophia has the biggest markdown of the bunch at 29%, weighing about 4.4 pounds and has a 5.5-inch canal. It offers you a full-frontal view of a realistic vagina and ass for you do have some fun with.

The THRUST Pro Elite Katya is 25% off and bumps both canals up to 6.5 inches, with heavy texturing and squeezable cheeks. If you’re more of a “butt guy,” this is the one for you, with a doggy-style mold that lets you enter it from behind. Just grab a hold and enjoy the ride!

The name says it all here.

The PDX Plus Big Titty is the heavyweight at 317.4 ounces, close to 20 pounds, and scores you a discount of 17%. The breasts are nice and voluptuous, with both a vagina and anal entry. The fun thing about this one is that you can play with it from both the front and the back. Just flip it over a complete 360-degree pleasure session!

Similar to the PDX, the THRUST Pro Elite Alicia gives you a full torso, front and back. This one is 19% off and more of a medium-size option at 16.5 pounds, with 5-inch canals and a slimmer build that’s a bit easier to move around. If you don’t need the voluptuousness of the PDX, Alicia is your girl!

The One That Does the Work

Don’t feel like doing the work yourself? The Keon by Kiiroo Combo Set (21% off) strokes you automatically, with adjustable speed and stroke length, and up to 230 strokes per minute.

It boasts a 60-minute run time (look at you go!), so you can spend plenty of quality time with it. The set comes with the Feel Stroker sleeve and a charging cable, and the device can even sync with compatible interactive videos (VR included) and webcams.

There’s plenty of other realistic options on sale right now over at Lovehoney. Black Friday’s creeping up close, though, so if you want to score any of these deals on realistic toys, now is the time to scoop ‘em up. For real.