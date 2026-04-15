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Don’t Miss This Sex Toy Sale at Lovehoney—It Comes With Freebies That Don’t Suck

Lovehoney’s Red Heart Sale features some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet!

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Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney just announced the return of its spicy Red Heart Sale. Think of this as your post-Valentine’s Day blowout sale to restock on the essentials, and try that new thing you and your lover have been eyeing. 

The UK-based sex giant launches this sale every year as a “blowout” of sorts, with over 800 products, up to 70% off. The sale sweeps the entire online store from couples’ sex toys and discovery kits, to role-play costumes and restraints. Fucking solo? No worries, there’s a ton in here for you, too. 

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Fun fact: novelty has been proven to spice up dead relationships. If that sounds like you, cop a discovery kit to turn your dead bedroom into a challenge both of you can dominate.

Here’s what you can cop on a discount (or as a free gift) until May 3rd.

Freebies that don’t suck

The one time your online impulse buying pays off. For every cart, you get to select a freebie (yes, FREE). Check out your gift options below:

DEALS FOR COUPLES

Lovehoney Fantasy Deluxe Wet Look French Maid Costume

Your next date night activity? Role play. Watch your partner get dressed in this seductive Lovehoney Fantasy Deluxe Wet Look French Maid Costume for $32.99 (40% off). It comes with a matching hat and apron, and lace trims you’ll just have to get her out of. 

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Lovehoney

Lovehoney Fantasy Deluxe Wet Look French Maid Costume (opens in a new window)

$32.99 (reg. $54.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Lovehoney Pleasure Egg Couple’s Discovery Kit

Okay, yes , you’re catching this deal after Easter and that’s why it’s so cheap. But, this Lovehoney Pleasure Egg Couple Discovery Kit for $29.99 (73% off) includes too much to not be considered a good sale. It includes a stroker, feather tickler for sensation play, vibrating cock ring, curved G-spot vibrator with dual stimulation, butt plug, and vibrating egg for her. So basically, BDSM toys for both lovers, sensation play toys, and enough orgasms to go around.

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Lovehoney

Lovehoney Pleasure Egg Couple Discovery Kit (opens in a new window)

$29.99 (reg. $112.95) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo Vibrator

For the lesbians and WLW’s (Women-Loving-Women) in the chat, enter Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo Vibrator for $59.99 (48% off). This pick typically comes with a hefty price as it’s a luxury from its slick material to its abundance of arms that please both of you, simultaneously. This sale drops the price from one $100 to just $59.99.

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Lovehoney

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo Vibrator (opens in a new window)

$59.99 (reg. $114.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

DEALS ON Massagers and Pumps for Men

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator

The brand giving high-tech blowjobs has a vibrator that warms your dick up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). If you’re down to try temperature play, this Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator for $59.99 (40% Off) is for you.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator review (opens in a new window)
Blowmotion

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$59.99 (reg. $99.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Blowmotion Suction Vibrating Male Masturbator

Not into heated sensory play? Fair. This Blowmotion Suction Vibrating Male Masturbator for $109 (35%) takes it back to the blowjob basics: suction but adds vibration to jerk you off. A high-tech mouth, if you will.

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Blowmotion

Blowmotion Suction Vibrating Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$109.99 (reg. $169.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

DEALS For Women and WLW (Women-Loving-Women)

Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicolored Silicone Dildo 7-Inch

Need a girthy toy to stick to your shower door (or maybe your window if you’re a voyeur)? This is the one. Fuck yourself from behind or set this up on your mirror and give yourself a show. Standing tall at 7 pretty-in-pink inches, the Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicolored Silicone Dildo for $32.99 (40% off) is so cute you almost overlook the fact that it’s 5 inches wide. That being said, it’s a fun addition to any cam girl’s set design, given its cute, less-intimidating colorway. 

Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicoloured Silicone Dildo 7 Inch (opens in a new window)
Lovehoney

Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicoloured Silicone Dildo 7 Inch (opens in a new window)

$32.99 (reg. $54.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

ROMP Cello Rechargeable Vibrating Egg

There’s a reason why everyone from cam girls to solo fuckers (off-screen, we mean) uses vibrating eggs, like this ROMP Cello Rechargeable Vibrating Egg for $15.99 (60% off). They fill you up and tickle the G-spot. The remote turns it into a game, making sexy time all the more fun. ROMP is a fan-fav, so this is your chance to cop one of the best vibrating eggs, without destroying your bank account. (They tend to be pricey).

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ROMP

ROMP Cello Rechargeable Vibrating Egg (opens in a new window)

$15.99 (reg. $39.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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