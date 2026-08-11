My State Cracked the Top 12% on Lovehoney’s Sexiest State Map (*Sheds Tear*… I’m So Proud) 

Lovehoney just dropped its 2026 Sexiest State map, an interactive, anonymized breakdown of which states and cities in the U.S. are buying the most sex toys, lube, and costumes. You can plug in your own city name or zip code and see exactly how it measures up.

I did.

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Colorado landed in the top 12% of all states for total purchases, which, as a resident, feels about right. Here’s what the data says about my home state, along with an extremely necessary breakdown of Boulder versus Fort Collins—our two main college towns.

Colorado’s Numbers, By the Inches (and Gallons)

Colorado (and Denver, specifically) is ranking, and it makes my heart grow a whole 6.8-inches. The state lands in the top 12% nationwide for total purchases.

Drilling into specifics: the average dildo length bought here comes in at 6.78 inches, average girth at 4.89 inches, and collectively, Coloradans have bought our way through 101.13 gallons of lube.

For context, the national average dildo length across all states sits around 6.71 inches, so we’re buying slightly above the curve, if you will.

Boulder vs. Fort Collins: The College Town Showdown

Boulder versus Denver returns some pretty unsurprising comparisons. So, I couldn’t resist plugging in our two biggest college towns instead—University of Colorado in Boulder, and Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Boulder wins overall, ranked 9th out of 1,216 U.S. cities, while Fort Collins lands at a respectable 24th. Boulder pulls ahead in nearly every category: 5th nationally for butt plugs, 11th for anal toys, 12th for strap-ons, and 11th for bondage gear.

Fort Collins claws back a couple of wins, edging out Boulder on vibrators (23rd vs. 55th) and bondage (14th vs. 11th), but falls way behind on strap-ons (73rd) and roleplay, where it ranks 241st to Boulder’s 419th. (Neither town is especially into roleplay, but Fort Collins wins that one by default.)

Boulder also buys slightly longer dildos on average, 6.9 inches to Fort Collins’ 6.7, though both land on identical average girth at 4.5 inches. As for flavor loyalty: Fort Collins is a strawberry-lube town through and through, while Boulder apparently can’t commit to just one.

Shop the Data

Depending on where you live, you probably already have some idea as to where your state might stand. If you’re wanting your state to up its sexiness, though, you gotta put your money where your mouth is. (Mostly figuratively spoken.)

Here are some of Lovehoney’s most popular products to get your state back up in the rankings:

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

One of Lovehoney’s actual best-sellers, the Rose uses contactless suction instead of a traditional motor for a completely different kind of intensity.

Fleshlight X Lovehoney Masterstroke Male Masturbator

For the male-toys category, a top seller is the Fleshlight/Lovehoney exclusive collab masturbator that comes compact and travel-friendly.

Lovehoney Enjoy Water-Based Lubricant, 8.5 fl oz

Given the 101.13-gallon lube stat above, it felt wrong not to include this. Fragrance-free, non-sticky, and safe with toys, condoms, and pretty much everything else. Plus, especially if you’re storing your lube in a storage box, water-based lubricant is far easier to clean.

Where does your state rank?

Want to see how your city stacks up? Lovehoney’s full interactive map lets you compare any two locations across a dozen categories. Consider it your new favorite way to procrastinate.