I Wore a Panty Vibrator in Public to See if It’s Actually Hot or Just Awkward

Have you ever scrolled through your FYP and noticed a video of a couple in public, clearly having too much fun? Before you can figure out what’s going on, you hear a gasp that can only come from a mind-blowing orgasm. The key to those adventures is a panty vibrator and remote control, like leading sex toy brand Lovense’s Ferri, and the fun you can have wearing them is unmatched. If you’re eager to try one, you’re in good company because we recently got our hands on Ferri. According to reviews, it’s the best out there, so we had to try it out for ourselves. Here’s what you need to know.

The Ferrari of Panty Vibrators

Ferri has fully earned the title of “Ferrari of panty vibrators.” (By me, of course.) The fit is perfect, which I was concerned about, given how different my anatomy is down there from others. It did not fall out once, and the app? It made the experience even more interactive and enjoyable than with other panty vibes I’ve used in the past.

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Pros & Cons

Pros

It’s slim enough to fit in your panties.

The magnet will keep this in place as long as your underwear are snug and breathable.

The power of the vibrations delivered a 10/10 experience.

Cons

Your phone is the remote control so you’ll have to be on your phone the entire date.

The sound is not whisper-quiet, which could cause some anxiety.

The price point is over $100, which is an investment.

what is the lovense ferri

It’s specifically designed for couples play, allowing lovers to control each other’s sex toys from all over the world. According to Lovense, Ferri takes everything you love about wearable vibes and solves every key problem. Case in point: some panty vibes promise big O’s, but can’t even stay in place for one outdoor adventure. One second, you’re in the mood, enjoying the thrill, and the next, you feel an oval-shaped vibrator falling down your pants leg.

Ferri promises three features that should foolproof your next date night adventure. First, it’s allegedly perfect for public play as it’s quiet, has strong vibrations, and a stable connection with great battery life. The magnet is supposed to keep the toy in place so it’s truly wearable. Lastly, it promises unlimited possibilities so you never get bored with Ferri. This is very important for me as the price isn’t low.

how i tested the lovense ferri

To test Ferri, I made sure it had a full charge, so I waited about half an hour for it to reach 100%. (There’s an indicator in the app that lets you know when you’re ready to go. It also came with a partial charge.)

I wanted to test its three most important claims, as that’s what would make me swipe, and not regret the purchase. First, is it quiet (even on the highest setting)? To gauge sound levels, we played with Ferri on its highest setting both inside and outdoors. Next, did we lose connection at all? Did the magnet stay in place, or did the toy fall out at any point?

So, I put this on at home, and we played with the app first just to get acquainted. Then, we went on a walk and took it for a spin.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the lovense ferri

My first thought is that the fit was perfect. If you have bigger lips down there, don’t worry, it’ll fit you, too. I speak from experience. After doing an at-home test of sound, making sure the connection was strong, and we had the vibration patterns figured out, we headed out.

Because the remote is in the Lovense app, my lover did have to keep his phone out the entire time, which wasn’t ideal for me. I like to keep our phones out of our sex life, so this was a bit annoying. But, I honestly wasn’t focused on that for long, as the vibrations would legit put me in a momentary daze.

I was honestly a bit too thrilled the entire time and smiling from ear to ear because I had a little secret between my thighs. But also because I had no idea what the next vibration was going to feel like. I had to give up complete control in public.

Now, as for vibrations, I personally enjoyed the lower settings because once we hit high vibration pattern territory, I nutted too quickly…. As someone who’s recently tested their viral egg vibrator, too, I can attest that Lovense’s vibrations are out of this world. If you find regular vibrators too weak, you’ll love Ferri. Deeply. With that being said, the app does provide a variety of patterns that I’d have a hard time getting tired of.

The only caveat was the sound. On its highest setting, you will be able to hear it. It’s not loud enough to serve as a public service announcement, but I can see some being shy. I was a bit shy about the sound, but outdoors, the sound is muffled by your environment. On lower settings, it’s easy to ignore, and people close by won’t hear.

Does the magnetic clip actually stay in place?

Thankfully, the magnet stayed put the entire time, even when I got wet. I was confused about how it stayed in place given my movements, so after use, I played with the magnet and figured out why.

Some wearable vibrator magnets simply aren’t strong enough. If you do decide to buy Ferri, you’ll notice you can try to push the magnet off, but it will still stick with about 60% of the magnet fully off the toy. Simply put: the magnet is strong AF, so don’t worry about it flying off. If you’d like to foolproof this even more, make sure your undewear has a snug, but still breathable fit.

The App Experience: Long-Distance Use

Setting up the app was simple. Once you take out the toy from its packaging, you’ll notice a user manual with a QR code at the bottom. Scan that code, and your phone will direct you to its app store to set up. Once you download the free app, you’ll answer whether this is for solo or couple use. Next, it’ll ask if you have a toy to connect. Turn on the toy and your device’s Bluetooth. It will automatically connect from there.

The vibrations are otherworldly and strong as fuck. I recently tried Lovense’s Lush 4, and let’s just say that their vibration power definitely has contributed to their leading spot in the market. Its first setting is as intense as some clit suckers’ highest setting, to be honest.

One of my favorite perks: you can record your favorite vibration settings so you can run them back anytime. We spent more time exploring the app’s presettings, though, as I wanted to make sure my options were as endless as the brand claimed. They were indeed correct. You’ll never get bored cycling through the pleasure settings. And in the off chance you do, you can create your own.

Now let’s get into the app’s stability. By far the coolest setting is the ability to control how long the toy remains connected, even if your Bluetooth fails. We didn’t lose service at any point (at home or in public), but this was a nice point of reassurance that my big O wouldn’t be interrupted.

Lovense Ferri vs. Dame Lay

Here’s how the two compare, in case you’re wondering which you should buy.

In comparison to Dame Lay, another panty vibrator I tested recently, Ferri is much stronger. It also stimulates my clit much more precisely, which means it sends a much deeper shiver down my spine during public play.

On the topic of vibrations, Lovense has significantly more vibration settings. The app actually has a ton of patterns to choose from that can start off slow and grow more intense, and vice versa. You can also contorl Ferri directly from the toy and from the app. Your choice.

Don’t get me wrong, Lay is still a great panty vibrator. It works from about 16 feet away, so you’ll have to be closer, and it doesn’t have an app remote. Lay’s remote was my favorite, though. You don’t have to keep your phone out like with Ferri, and my lover could navigate the toy from inside his pocket.

The charge indicator is also easier to read with Ferri. It looks just like your iPhone charger indicator that reads a percentage charge.

Read my complete review of the Dame Lay.

bottom line

Lovense’s Ferri is worth the purchase. This is the strongest panty vibrator I’ve experienced yet. The vibrations are exactly what you’d expect from a product at this price point: precise, powerful, and a strong contender for a mind-blowing orgasm.

The fit is slim, with contours that are slightly raised to touch your clit. The other end is even slimmer so it vibrates your lips and a smidge of your gooch.

If you’re wondering whether its a good match for date night, it lasted for a full hour as we cycled through all the vibration intensities in the app. It was only at 62% by the time I orgasmed, and we were able to see the battery life in the app to make sure the fun stopped against our will.

Now, if you have a sensitive vulva, I’d skip Ferri. When we say it’s the Ferrari of panty vibrators, we are considering the speed and power of this thing — and it’s strong as fuck. I’d recommend this for couples who need to snap out of bedroom boredom or simply love a scheduled thrill, and solo fuckers who like to spice things up.